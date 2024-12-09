WWE Smackdown Rating & Audience Rise From Previous Week

WWE Smackdown saw an uptick in the ratings and viewership from the previous week. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.494 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 10.0% and 11.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.40 demo rating and audience of 1.341 million.

Both metric were still down from two weeks ago, when the show did a 0.46 demo rating and 1.578 million viewers. Much like Rampage, Smackdown was up against the UNLV vs. Boise State game on FOX (0.70 demo rating, 3.005 million viewers) and the AAC Championship game on ABC (0.28/1.991 million), as well as an NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on ESPN (0.31 demo rating/1.279 million).

Smackdown is averaging a 0.586 demo rating and 2.068 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.593 demo rating and 2.237 million for the same point in 2023.