AEW Rampage Rating & Viewership Rebound From Last Week’s Low

AEW Rampage’s ratings and audience rose following last week’s preemption-enforced low. Friday’s show garnered a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 177,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up a tick and 40.5% from the previous week’s 0.03 demo rating and audience of 126,000.

While those numbers were up from last week’s Saturday episode that was up against Survivor Series, the demo rating was the lowest for the show’s regular timeslot. The total audience was the lowest in the timeslot since the November 1st episode brought in 172,000 viewers. Rampage was up against the UNLV vs. Boise State game on FOX (0.70 demo rating, 3.005 million viewers) and the AAC Championship game on ABC (0.28/1.991 million)

Rampage is averaging a 0.098 demo rating and 300,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.117 demo rating and 380,000 for the same point in 2023.