Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 12.6.24  

Rampage

Date: December 6, 2024

Location: Fishers Events Center, Fishers, Indiana

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard, Chris Jericho

The show enters its final month and in this case we have another important edition with three Continental Classic matches. The tournament has been off to a nice start and if they can keep that up, we should be in for a rather nice December. Hopefully this week can feel special so let’s get to it.

Continental Classic Blue League: Mark Briscoe (0 points) vs. Kazuchika Okada (1 point)

Non-title. They fight over a lockup to start before Briscoe strikes away to take over. A suplex gets an early two and a running boot to the face sends Okada outside. He’s smart enough to move before the apron Blockbuster can connect though and a drop toehold sends Briscoe into a chair. A posting busts Briscoe open and Okada is right there to run a boot over the cut back inside. Briscoe gets in a headbutt but charges into a flapjack as we take an early break.

Back with Okada hitting a running boot in the corner but Briscoe uses the power of Red Neck Kung Fu. A high collar suplex and a clothesline drop Okada and the fisherman’s buster gets two. Okada is back with the air raid crash onto the knee and a top rope elbow hits Briscoe hard.

The Rainmaker is countered into a Death Valley Driver though and the Froggy Bow gets two. The Jay Driller is blocked and Okada grabs a Tombstone to leave them both down. They strike it out until Okada hits the dropkick but has to block another Jay Driller attempt. The Rainmaker finishes Briscoe at 13:28.

Rating: B. These two beat each other up and this felt more like the good Okada rather than the “yeah I guess I’m doing this” Okada. Briscoe can more than hang with anyone and did so here, but I’m hoping we don’t see another mostly losing tournament run. Someone has to be the whipping boy of the whole thing though and Briscoe might be that again here.

Blue League Standings

Kyle Fletcher – 6 points (3 matches remaining)

Kazuchika Okada – 4 points (3 matches remaining)

Shelton Benjamin – 3 points (3 matches remaining)

Daniel Garcia – 1 point (4 matches remaining)

The Beast Mortos – 0 points (4 matches remaining)

Mark Briscoe – 0 points (3 matches remaining)

Chris Jericho gets off commentary and puts on his hat to address Matt Cardona, the new #1 contender to the Ring Of Honor World Title. Jericho is not happy with Cardona touching his hat, because that isn’t what native New Yorkers do. Cue Cardona to interrupt, saying he’s always ready, which is how he lives his life. He’s coming to Final Battle to prove himself right but Jericho says no matter what, Cardona is still just Zack. The fight is on, with Bryan Keith running in to help Jericho beat Cardona down.

Continental Classic Blue League: The Beast Mortos (0 points) vs. Daniel Garcia (1 point)

Non-title. Garcia ducks a right hand in the corner to start but can’t do it a second time, with Mortos dropping him in a hurry. Back up and Garcia kicks out the leg before kicking Mortos in the face. Mortos is fine enough to send him outside, where Garcia sends him in the chair (two matches in a row with the same spot) and hammers away.

The running dropkick is cut off with a clothesline though and Mortos hits a Samoan drop as we take a break. Back with Garcia hitting a suplex and Mortos telling him to bring it. That’s what Garcia does with a belly to back suplex, followed by a top rope superplex. Mortos’ discus lariat gets two but Garcia is right back with a jackknife rollup for the pin at 10:24.

Rating: B-. It’s good that Garcia isn’t losing his matches so son after winning the TNT Title, but hopefully they don’t do some kind of double champion deal if he wins the whole thing. For now though, Garcia looked good here by surviving against a monster. Mortos is rather usable in this kind of a match as he’s big enough to be a threat and keeps that status despite rarely beating anyone.

Blue League Standings

Kyle Fletcher – 6 points (3 matches remaining)

Kazuchika Okada – 4 points (3 matches remaining)

Daniel Garcia – 4 point (3 matches remaining)

Shelton Benjamin – 3 points (3 matches remaining)

The Beast Mortos – 0 points (3 matches remaining)

Mark Briscoe – 0 points (3 matches remaining)

Quick preview of the Continental Classic matches on Collision.

Vendetta vs. Ella Elizabeth/Freya States

Valkyrie stomps Elizabeth into the corner to start and Purrazzo gets in some stomping of her own. A pump kick drops Elizabeth and it’s back to Valkyrie for more stomping. Purrazzo hits a powerbomb and the Fujiwara armbar makes Elizabeth tap at 2:20. Total dominance.

Continental Classic Gold League: Ricochet (0 points) vs. Komander (0 points)

They trade flips to start and an exchange of armdrags gives us a standoff. Ricochet breaks up the very bouncy springboard (because it took someone that long to stop just standing there) and sends him outside for a dive as we take a break. Back with Komander getting two off a rollup and sending him outside for a dive. They get back inside with Ricochet muscling him up for a brainbuster, setting up the running shooting star press for two.

Ricochet’s superplex is broken up and a double springboard hurricanrana gives Komander two more. A kick to the face drops Ricochet again and a 450 gets another near fall. Cielito Lindo misses but Ricochet suplexes (not a brainbuster Excalibur) him onto the apron. Ricochet hits a 450 of his own for two but the Spirit Gun is blocked. Ricochet hits a Death Valley Driver and now the Spirit Gun can finish Komander at 12:29.

Rating: B-. This was all about having the two high fliers go out there and do whatever they could to pop the crowd with high spots. That’s all it needed to be, as it was exactly what you would expect from these two. Komander is more or less the designated loser of the block and given that he is a replacement, that’s all he should be. Other than that, Ricochet gets a win and this was a fun choice for a main event.

Gold League Standings

Claudio Castagnoli – 6 points (3 matches remaining)

Will Ospreay – 3 points (4 matches remaining)

Ricochet – 3 points (3 matches remaining)

Brody King – 3 points (3 matches remaining)

Darby Allin – 0 points (4 matches remaining)

Komander – 0 points (3 matches remaining)

Results

Kazuchika Okada b. Mark Briscoe – Rainmaker

Daniel Garcia b. The Beast Mortos – Jackknife rollup

Vendetta b. Ella Elizabeth/Freya Stakes – Fujiwara armbar to Elizabeth

Ricochet b. Komander – Spirit Gun

