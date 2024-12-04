– Wrestlenomics has the viewership and television numbers for last weekend’s preempted edition of AEW Rampage. Last week’s show moved to Saturday, November 30 and aired following AEW Collision.

Last week’s show averaged 126,000 viewers. Viewership dropped 49% from the previous week’s show, which averaged 249,000 viewers. Ratings were also down in the key demo. AEW Rampage drew an average 0.03 rating, down from the 0.09 rating from the previous week.

Per Wrestlenomics, this was the lowest average viewing audience and key demo rating in Rampage’s TV history, surpassing the previous low of 172,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating for the November 1, 2024 episode.