WWE Smackdown Rating & Audience Slip Against College Football Playoffs

WWE Smackdown saw its ratings and viewership dip against the start of the NCAA college football playoffs. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.37 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.326 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers were down 21.3% and 13.3% respectively from the previous week’s 0.47 demo rating and audience of 1.530 million.

The show’s demo rating and audience were both the lowest since the November 15th episode had a 0.32 demo ratign and 1.234 million viewers. The show was up against the Indiana at Notre Dame College Football Playoff game on ABC, which drew a 1.65 demo rating and 7.333 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.579 demo rating and 2.043 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.591 demo rating and 2.235 million for the same point in 2023.