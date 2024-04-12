wrestling / News

WWE Issues Statement On Akebono’s Passing

April 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Akebono WWE Image Credit: WWE

WWE has issued a statement on the passing of former sumo and pro wrestler Akebono. As reported yesterday, the WrestleMania 21 performer passed away at the age of 54.

WWE issued a statement on its website which read:

Akebono passes away
WWE is saddened to learn that Akebono has passed away.

As one of the greatest sumo wrestlers in Japan, Akebono made history by becoming the first non-Japanese-born wrestler ever to reach the highest rank in sumo.

Akebono brought his incredible talents to WWE in 2005 when he defeated Big Show at WrestleMania 21 in a traditional sumo match.

Known for his imposing size, natural charisma, and indomitable fighting spirit, Akebono left an unforgettable mark on combat sports.

WWE extends its condolences to Akebono’s family, friends and fans.

