wrestling / News
WWE Issues Statement On Akebono’s Passing
WWE has issued a statement on the passing of former sumo and pro wrestler Akebono. As reported yesterday, the WrestleMania 21 performer passed away at the age of 54.
WWE issued a statement on its website which read:
Akebono passes away
WWE is saddened to learn that Akebono has passed away.
As one of the greatest sumo wrestlers in Japan, Akebono made history by becoming the first non-Japanese-born wrestler ever to reach the highest rank in sumo.
Akebono brought his incredible talents to WWE in 2005 when he defeated Big Show at WrestleMania 21 in a traditional sumo match.
Known for his imposing size, natural charisma, and indomitable fighting spirit, Akebono left an unforgettable mark on combat sports.
WWE extends its condolences to Akebono’s family, friends and fans.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Backstage Reaction To AEW All In Footage, Young Bucks Were Fine With Their Promo
- Jim Ross Is Happy For Cody Rhodes, Would Love To See Him Face Gunther
- Arn Anderson Recalls Trying To Convince Cody Rhodes To Stay In AEW
- Sabu Explains Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame No-Show, Says He Changed His Mind