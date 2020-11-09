wrestling / News
WWE Still On Track To Leave Amway Center After This Month
November 9, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that pending any last second developments, WWE is still on track to leave the Amway Center in Orlando this month. The news originally broke last month. The production team has until December 5 to clear out of the venue, as that’s when the Orlando Magic will need the building to prepare for the NBA’s next season.
It’s currently unknown where WWE will go next, but as previously noted, they are looking into other states for the Thunderdome like Florida, Texas and Illinois.
More Trending Stories
- Alberto El Patron Denies Abusing Paige, Says He Was the Victim
- Goldberg Reflects On His Run With WCW During Monday Night Wars, His Favorite Moment After Nitro Match With Hulk Hogan
- John Cena Sr. On Why WWE Will Never Have Another Face Of The Company, Biggest Mistake WWE Made With Roman Reigns
- More Wrestlers React To Joe Biden’s Election Win, CM Punk Replies Directly To A Linda McMahon Tweet