WWE Still On Track To Leave Amway Center After This Month

PWInsider reports that pending any last second developments, WWE is still on track to leave the Amway Center in Orlando this month. The news originally broke last month. The production team has until December 5 to clear out of the venue, as that’s when the Orlando Magic will need the building to prepare for the NBA’s next season.

It’s currently unknown where WWE will go next, but as previously noted, they are looking into other states for the Thunderdome like Florida, Texas and Illinois.