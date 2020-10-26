wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Leaving Amway Center On December 1
It was reported earlier this month that WWE will remain in the Amway Center with the Thunderdome set up through November, after extending their deal. If that didn’t happen, they would be leaving at the end of this week. It was thought they could also extend the deal to stay there through the end of the year, but it doesn’t seem that will happen. WrestleVotes noted that WWE is set to leave the venue on December 1.
As for where they might go next, the report stated that arenas in North Carolina, Texas and Illinois were talked about over the weekend. WWE is reportedly looking for a location where no sports team plays and the venue is able to hold the weight and power requirements of the Thunderdome setup.
ThunderDome update: source states WWE is set to leave the Amway Center by the 1st of December. Arenas in North Carolina, Texas & Illinois were discussed over the weekend. WWE needs to find a spot where NO team plays + able to house the weight & power requirements of the setup.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 26, 2020
