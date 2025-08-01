wrestling / News
WWE Superstars Meet SpongeBob SquarePants, SpongeBob Does Iyo Sky Gesture
August 1, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and Iyo Sky were in attendance at Make-A-Wish event at the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park earlier today. They interacted with live character version of SpongeBob SquarePants. SpongeBob even shared a wholesome moment with Iyo Sky, performing her famous gesture where she points to herself with her hands and fingers. You can view clips of the interactions below.
Unlike Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen, Jelly Roll will NEVER be number one pic.twitter.com/mJVYw3dan1
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 1, 2025
SpongeBob really hit the 👉🟨👈 pic.twitter.com/SESfpy8qFh
— WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2025
