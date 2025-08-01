wrestling / News

WWE Superstars Meet SpongeBob SquarePants, SpongeBob Does Iyo Sky Gesture

August 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
IYO SKY WWE NXT 4-29-25, SpongeBob SquarePants Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and Iyo Sky were in attendance at Make-A-Wish event at the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park earlier today. They interacted with live character version of SpongeBob SquarePants. SpongeBob even shared a wholesome moment with Iyo Sky, performing her famous gesture where she points to herself with her hands and fingers. You can view clips of the interactions below.

