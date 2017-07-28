WWE Surveys Fans On Their Favorite Non-WWE Wrestlers

– WWE has surveyed fans on their favorite talents not currently on the WWE roster. PWInsider reports that the company sent out a fan council survey asking about which non-WWE talents are their favorites among a lost from GWF, ROH, New Japan and Lucha Underground talents.

It is worth noting that most if not all of those stars are signed to exclusive contracts, so this should not be considered a sign that any of them are coming to WWE in the particularly near future. It is an possible indicator of who WWE has an eye on and their gauging interest in who WWE fans may be interested in seeing.

The list included:

* The Young Bucks

* Tiger Mask

* Fenix

* The Briscoes

* Santana

* KUSHIDA

* The Mac

* Ethan Carter

* Pentagon Dark

* Kenny Omega

* Kazuchika Okada

* Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Hangman Page

* Sienna

* Taya

* Kelly Klein

* Marty Scurll

* Deona Purrazzo

* Ortiz

* Will Ospreay

* Son of Havoc

* Killshot

* Kenny King

* War Machine

* Bobby Lashley

* Angelica Love

* Jushin Thunder Liger

* Mil Muertes

* Tetsuya Naito

* Texano

* Zack Sabre Jr.