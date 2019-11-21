wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Survivor Series & NXT WarGames Previews, Breaking Down Week 8 of AEW vs. NXT

November 21, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Survivor Series WWE Championship

photo The411onWrestling-KHC15_1A_zps84kblpqb.jpg

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 68. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down week 8 of AEW vs. NXT, and then preview WWE Survivor Series & NXT WarGames 2019. The show is approximately 104-minutes long.

* Intro
* AEW Dynamite Review 11.20.19: 3:00
* NXT Review 11.20.19: 33:00
* The head to head comparison: 52:55
* NXT WarGames 2019 Preview: 1:00:55
* WWE Survivor Series 2019 Preview: 1:15:45

* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, NXT, WWE, WWE Survivor Series, Larry Csonka

More Stories

loading