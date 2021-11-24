wrestling / News

WWE News: Tiffany Stratton Vignette Airs on NXT, MSK’s Search For the Shaman Continues

November 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tiffany Stratton WWE NXT

– Tiffany Stratton is set to make her NXT debut soon, with a vignette airing on tonight’s show. You can see the video below, which portrays Stratton as a spoiled daddy’s girl character:

– MSK’s hunt for their shaman continued tonight. Tuesday’s episode saw the two get pulled over with their contraband on them, and they nearly got busted before another speeding car made the police leave them alone:

