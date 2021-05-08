WWE Tough Enough Seasons, Sunday Night Heat Added to Peacock

Peacock is continuing to expand fans’ WWE viewing options, adding seasons of WWE Tough Enough as well as Sunday Night Heat to the service. There are 50 episodes of Heat available, spanning from August of 1998 through July of 1999.

Meanwhile, Tough Enough has six seasons added in the first three seasons and the 2015 season. The 2004 and 2011 runs of the reality competition show aren’t yet available.