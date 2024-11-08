WWE Announces Zara Zakher As Latest WWE ID Recruit

WWE has announced another recruit for their WWE ID program in Zara Zakher. The company made the announcement that Zakher has joined them under the program, having been scouted from Millenium Pro Wrestling.

Zakher joins the previously-announced Zayda Steel, Bryce Donovan, Cappucino Jones, and Jack Cartwheel as recruits. WWE will announce another WWE ID recruit at Reality of Wrestling’s show over the weekend.