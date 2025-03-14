wrestling / News
WWE’s Lucien Price Reportedly Out of Action Due To Injury
March 14, 2025
PWInsider reports that WWE NXT’s Lucien Price, who is part of the OTM group, is currently out of action due to a hand injury. That is why OTM hasn’t been featured on TV.
