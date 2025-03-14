wrestling / News

WWE’s Lucien Price Reportedly Out of Action Due To Injury

March 14, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT - OTM Win Christmas Chaos Fatal 4-Way Image Credit: WWE, The CW

PWInsider reports that WWE NXT’s Lucien Price, who is part of the OTM group, is currently out of action due to a hand injury. That is why OTM hasn’t been featured on TV.

