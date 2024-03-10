wrestling / News
wXw 16 Carat Gold Night Two Results 3.9.24: Quarterfinals Take Place, More
wXw held night two of the 16 Carat Gold Tournament on Saturday, and the full results are online. You can see the results below for the Oberhausen, Germany show below, per Fightful:
* Baby Allison def. Rachel Armstrong
* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2024 Quarterfinal Match: Aigle Blanc def. Mike D Vecchio
* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2024 Quarterfinal Match: 1 Called Manders def. Stephanie Maze
* Lio Rush def. Gringo Loco and Joseph Fenech Jr. and The Rotation
* wXw World Tag Team Championship Match: Dennis Dullnig & Hektor Invictus def. High Performer Ltd. & Rott Und Flott
* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2024 Quarterfinal Match: Laurance Roman def. Masato Tanaka
* Axel Tischer & Fast Time Moodo def. Anita Vaughan & Oskar, El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. & Galeno Del Mal, Aaron Insane & Maggot, Alex Duke & Norman Harras, and Luke Jacobs & YOICHI
* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2024 Quarterfinal Match: Peter Tihanyi def. Michael Oku
* wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship Match: Robert def. Shigehiro Irie
Brutales Match für @StephMWrestling. Ihr Gegner im Viertelfinale von #wXw16Carat Gold 2024 ist @1called_manders. Sie hat alles gegeben, aber zum Sieg hat es leider nicht gereicht. Manders zieht ins Halbfinale ein.
Schau dir dieses Match unbedingt an. Wir streamen LIVE auf… pic.twitter.com/fL3N5Pmyer
— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) March 9, 2024
Titelverteidigung für @thacashprowres und Hektor! Sie können sich im 3-Way Dance mit Elimination Rules gegen Rott und Flott und HighPerformer Ltd. durchsetzen.
Schau dir dieses Match an. Der Event ist live streambar auf #wXwNOW. Melde dich an unter https://t.co/p5ILcmk5t3
— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) March 9, 2024
#AndStill wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion, @RobertDreissker. Er lieferte sich mit @tachimukau_irie eine brutale Schlacht und verteidigte den Titel bei #wXw16Carat Gold Night 2.
Der komplette Event ist verfügbar auf #wXwNOW.
Melde dich an unter https://t.co/p5ILcmk5t3
— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) March 9, 2024
