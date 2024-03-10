wrestling / News

wXw 16 Carat Gold Night Two Results 3.9.24: Quarterfinals Take Place, More

March 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
wXw 16 Carat Gold 2024 Night Two Image Credit: wXw

wXw held night two of the 16 Carat Gold Tournament on Saturday, and the full results are online. You can see the results below for the Oberhausen, Germany show below, per Fightful:

* Baby Allison def. Rachel Armstrong

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2024 Quarterfinal Match: Aigle Blanc def. Mike D Vecchio

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2024 Quarterfinal Match: 1 Called Manders def. Stephanie Maze

* Lio Rush def. Gringo Loco and Joseph Fenech Jr. and The Rotation

* wXw World Tag Team Championship Match: Dennis Dullnig & Hektor Invictus def. High Performer Ltd. & Rott Und Flott

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2024 Quarterfinal Match: Laurance Roman def. Masato Tanaka

* Axel Tischer & Fast Time Moodo def. Anita Vaughan & Oskar, El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. & Galeno Del Mal, Aaron Insane & Maggot, Alex Duke & Norman Harras, and Luke Jacobs & YOICHI

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2024 Quarterfinal Match: Peter Tihanyi def. Michael Oku

* wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship Match: Robert def. Shigehiro Irie

