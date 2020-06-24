wrestling / News
wXw, Attack Pro Wrestling, Other Promotions Comment On #SpeakingOut Movement
Over the past week, many people have been coming forward with claims of sexual misconduct, sexual assault and abuse against many wrestlers. A lot of them were a part of the British independent scene. Several promotions have released statements about the movement, including wXw, Attack Pro Wrestling and others.
wXw announced that Julian Pace and Jay Skillet are suspended from the promotion. The statement reads:
“JULIAN PACE & JAY SKILLET NO LONGER WITH wXw / SHOTGUN 2020 RELEASE SUSPENDED
In light of wXw Wrestling Academy students stepping forward Julian Pace and Jay Skillet will no longer be part of wXw and the wXw Wrestling Academy.
We have six more episodes of wXw Shotgun 2020 filmed and produced. Both wrestlers have (bigger) roles during the series, one of them is part of three more matches and of the main storyline. We cannot feature either of them with a good conscience anymore.
We thus will be suspending the weekly release of the upcoming episodes of Shotgun effective immediately. We will edit all episodes accordingly and take out any segments/matches involving either of wrestlers.
All remaining six episodes of Shotgun will be released in shorter, edited form in July. New release dates will be decided on once we have had time to digest this situation.
You can see statements from Attack, Riptide wrestling and Pro Wrestling Revolver below.
// INDEFINITE HIATUS // pic.twitter.com/xtGS3kxL7t
— 𝙍𝙄𝙋𝙏𝙄𝘿𝙀 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 (@RIPTIDEwres) June 23, 2020
Our staff and fans are our family. We love you guy. We encourage you to let us know if you ever feel unsafe. Our top priority will always be making @PWRevolver a safe environment for everyone.
— The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) June 23, 2020
— ATTACK! Pro Wrestling (@ATTACKWrestling) June 20, 2020
— ATTACK! Pro Wrestling (@ATTACKWrestling) June 24, 2020
