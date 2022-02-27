wrestling / News
X-Pac Challenges Joey Janela For Spring Break 6
February 27, 2022 | Posted by
X-Pac is looking for revenge against Joey Janela after Friday’s GCW show, and it looks like he’ll get his chance at GCW Spring Break. As previously noted, Janela turned on Waltman at GCW Welcome to Heartbreak by attacking him after they defeated Matt Cardona & Brian Myers.
Last night at GCW The Coldest Winter, X-Pac showed up to interrupt Janela’s promo in which he said that he wanted more credit for carrying GCW. The segment led to the WWE Hall of Famer challenging Janela to a match at the WrestleMania weekend show, as you can see below:
.@TheRealXPac has challenged @JANELABABY for a match at Spring Break!! 🙌🏼 #GCWColdest pic.twitter.com/xOmz2DonM8
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 27, 2022
