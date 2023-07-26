Xavier Woods Praises Rocky’s Apollo Creed As the Greatest Character Ever

Xavier Woods is a big fan of the Rocky franchise, and named Apollo Creed as the greatest character of all time. Woods was a guest on Celebrity Jobber with Jeff Zito and talked about the legendary franchise, noting that it “blows my mind” that some of the WWE roster haven’t seen the films.

“Apollo Creed is the greatest character of anything ever made,” Woods said (per Fightful). “We were talking about the Rocky movies a few months ago, just in the locker room, and some of the talent on the roster is younger and they haven’t seen the Rocky movies, which blows my mind. We’re explaining to them that there have been nights where I’ll start watching Rocky 1 and then I realize I’m watching the credits for Rocky IV and now I’m getting up to go workout. You can’t not feel that when you watch Rocky movies. You’re inspired to get up and do something.”

I’ll let y’all make your own CM Punk references in the comments.