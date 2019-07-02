wrestling / News

Various News: Update on XFL, EVOLVE 130 Recap, Bret Hart and Scotty 2 Hotty Celebrate Birthdays

July 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– For an XFL update, Greg Auman reported on The Athletic that XFL commissioner Oliver Luck is looking at Geno Smith and Paxton Lynch as possible hires for the XFL.

– A new recap video for EVOLVE 130 has been released. You can check out that recap video for the event below:

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:

* WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart turns 62 years old.
* WWE referee Charles Robinson turns 55 years old.
* Former WWE Superstar and WWE Performance Center coach Scotty 2 Hotty turns 46 years old.

