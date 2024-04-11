Young Bucks Air AEW All In Footage On Dynamite, Video Online

The Young Bucks aired the much-discussed footage of the CM Punk and Jack Perry altercation from All In on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw the Bucks cut a promo talking about their match with FTR at AEW Dynasty and how the last time they faced the team was at All In. They talked about the “incident,” mentioning Perry by name and defending him while not mentioning Punk by name, and how FTR are friends with Punk. They discussed how the whole thing left them off-kilter and that there should be an asterisk on that loss to FTR.

They then aired the footage, which does not have sound and shows Perry and Punk arguing. Punk appears to shove Perry first and it becomes a scuffle, with people pulling Perry away in short order.

You can see the Bucks’ promo and the footage, which AEW has not posted to their social media, below:

Matthew & Nicholas Jackson breakdown their history with FTR. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@youngbucks pic.twitter.com/OehwC2qf6z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 11, 2024