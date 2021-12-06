The Young Bucks Clarify Their Contract Status on Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest Being the Elite is online, with the Young Bucks discussing their contract status and more. You can check out the video below, along with a recap:

* The Young Bucks and Adam Cole ask Brandon Cutler if they’re live, while Cole is still eating jelly beans. They talk about how they don’t get credit for being influencers and Nick points out that it’s weird how sneakers are a thing in wrestling, saying, “But don’t give the Bucks any credit, because they don’t deserve any credit for anything they’ve ever done in this business!”

They ask Cole how his Thanksgiving was, and he says they did a lot of travel and it was great, they got to see everybody. Matt says that they got a week off and it was nice due to being burned out. He says helping run a company is nice because they can say they need some time off or they want a raise and they can do it themselves. Nick says he doesn’t know if that’s true, but it’s partially is; Tony Khan has to approve it. They clarify their contract status and say that they didn’t actually re-sign; they had a five year deal, three guaranteed with an optional two-year rollover and the two years has been rolled over. Matt says it’s good to be back and he feels good. Nick says he doesn’t want the fans to know anything else personal because the fans don’t deserve that, and Matt goes off on all the different stuff he doesn’t post online anymore. They say they’re thankful for “F off.”

TITLE SEQUENCE

* Adam Cole has excellent news for us: Elite GM season two is now out and there’s a ton of new stuff including new challenges and outfits. He says we can play as him and the new season is about the most important thing in all of AEW: The Elite. He says he knows he’ll be playing it and hopes we will too, “Bay-Bay.”

* Ryan Nemeth is on his phone speaking to his ex Anna’s answering machine telling her to pick up and he know she’s home. He says he was on TV and has fancy new booty shorts with his name on. Peter Avalon walks up to Nemeth and asks if he’s okay, he says he’s fine. He asks if he’s calling Anna and he confirms it, and says he’s going to be humiliated since it’s all on TV. He asks how is he not over his ex and asks “Who in their right mind would do such a thing?” He starts crying but acts like this is all about Nemeth, telling him to stop as he walks off.

* Kris is doing leaps over Orange Cassidy as the Best Friends get her pumped up for her match with Ruby Soho. They pump her up and John Silver comes in and starts gyrating, telling her to “work that core!” Statlander walks over and kicks her in the groin, and Wheeler Yuta walks over and stomps him down until Kris chokes him out. She asks if she’s ready.

* Photo shoot time with the Young Bucks.

* Adam Cole is approached by Silver and Alex Reynolds, asking why he looks so down in the dumps. Reynolds says it’s because Cole said Bobby Fish is his best friend but knows deep down it’s actually them. They say they’re better kisses and look better, and Silver hands him a phone that has a special hotline for him. Cole says he can’t do this anymore and says the past few weeks have been the worst of his entire life, and everywhere he turns they’re there saying “Budge.” He’s sick of it and is constantly anxious and depressed every time he sees their faces. He says he hates them and wants them out of his life. They say fine and it’s nice knowing him. They leave dejectedly.

* More of the Bucks’ photo shoot and they’re in front of a green screen for some GIFs, the photographer asks them to guess who will be behind them. They ask a bunch of questions about whether it’s a person, a place, the color blue, a musical instrument — all no. It doesn’t have a heartbeat but can be found in their home; Nick correctly guesses it’s a bunch of shoes. They do a bunch of poses for the shoot.

* The Dark Order is together and Reynolds says they have a pretty big problem in Brian Danielson. They talk about how he is running through them all, and Cabana pretends that his jaw is wired shut. He beat Alan, and who’s next? Anna Jay says she’s next and that Danielson has been dodging her like a little bitch. They ask her what she’s going to do and she demonstrates by kneeing Stu Grayson in the balls, then throwing him into the wall a few times before stomping repeatedly on his balls. The group celebrates while Silver writhes in pain and we’re out.

