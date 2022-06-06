The Young Bucks Return Home On Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being The Elite is online, looking at the Young Bucks’ return to their home city for Rampage and more. You can see the video for the episode below, along with a recap:

* We kick off with the Young Bucks’ entrance for their match with the Lucha Bros at AEW Rampage on Friday, which took place in their hometown of Ontario, California.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* We then get Brandon Cutler’s footage of the 10-man tag team match from last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which saw the Bucks, Hikuleo, and reDRagon get the win after a Meltzer Driver from the Bucks to Jungle Boy.

* Nick Jackson and Cutler are backstage at Dynamite, looking at the mural of them appearing at the Forum for Dynamite. Nick talks about how cool it is to come back here to where the Lakers did their magic and recalls appearing here years ago where when there were like 3,000 to 4,000 people in attendance. He notes that it’s a bucket list thing and is cool to see.

* BTE presents John Silver as Robert DeNiro, playing Dark Order Stu. He just walks like Stu and wears an expression of DeNiro’s.

* Leva Bates is in a casino in Las Vegas when Peter Avalon walks up. He notes that it’s been three years since they debuted in Las Vegas as the Librarians. Avalon suggests they get a drink and we get a drinking montage that ends with Avalon saying he has a really good idea. He whispers something to her and she agrees. They make their way drunkenly into a Vegas wedding chapel and then wake up in separate beds. They see each other and freak out, then Avalon checks his phone and they see photos from their wedding.

* The Bucks are at the Toyota Arena and talk about how they have been trying to get here for years and even wanted to run the original All In here. They talk about the last time they were here was the Bullet Club’s “invasion” of WWE Raw. Nick says that they did a West Coast show before Double or Nothing and Matt remembers coming through with a limo for Raw, and Nick says Dustin Rhodes told him that at the time, Triple H had come up to him and said “You better not go outside!” They recall Jimmy Jacobs being fired over the invasion, and they point out that the “invasion” basically turned into this.

* We get another Smart Mark Sterling attorney ad calling for more security guards who Wardlow has beaten up to call him to seek financial compensation.

* Chuck Taylor is backstage with John Silver and Alex Reynolds. He wants to be scary so he can fit in with the Dark Order, and he hides behind an ambulance to scare the next person. He jumps out and says “Boo!” and it’s Kris Statlander, who knees him a couple of times and walks off. Silver and Reynolds say he wasn’t spooky at all.

* We get more Cutler Cam footage, this time of the Bucks’ match against the Lucha Bros. on Rampage.

* Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas show up at the arena for Rampage, ready to make PPRAY happen. Unfortunately, they’re late and the show is over as they quickly realize, watching the whole thing being taken down. They realize that they were supposed to be there at 10 AM, not 10 PM.

If you use any of this recap, please credit 411mania.com.