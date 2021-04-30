Young Rock Renewed For Second Season On NBC

Deadline reports that Young Rock, which is based on the real-life story of The Rock, has been renewed for a second season on NBC.

The show premiered back in February and is currently the No. 2 comedy of the season in the key 18-49 demographic. The pilot episode for Young Rock has been seen by 13.4 million viewers, with NBC also noting that the show had a record-setting digital debut on its platform by notching 3.6 million digital views in 60 days.

Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Programming at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, commented on the renewal of Young Rock and Kenan.

“It has been a true joy to watch Dwayne Johnson and Kenan Thompson on NBC every week and see families connect with their relatable, entertaining and heartwarming stories,” Katz said. “We’re thrilled to renew both of these shows for another season and can’t wait to see more from Dwayne, Kenan and the incredibly talented casts and producing teams behind each of them.”

The season one finale of Young Rock will air on May 4.