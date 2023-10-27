Zelina Vega Talks Crown Jewel Ambitions For Herself and LWO

In a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, LWO’s Zelina Vega shared her thoughts on the upcoming Crown Jewel event and her expectations for the show (per Wrestling Inc). The LWO will see Rey Mysterio going up against Logan Paul in a title defense match and Vega hinted that she has plans for herself at the PLE as well. You can find a highlight on the subject and watch the full show below.

On the LWO’s plans at WWE Crown Jewel: “I’m excited for Crown Jewel, I know Rey [Mysterio] is going to kill it [against Logan Paul]. The LWO is just going to keep bringing ourselves to the next level. I’m excited to get in there, too, because the guys have been focused on making sure Rey defends the title, but I think I need to get a little dose for myself.”