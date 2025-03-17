Zilla Fatu Pulled From Limitless Wrestling Show Due to Injury

Zilla Fatu will not be competing against Anthony Green at Limitless Wrestling’s show this weekend due to injury. Fatu and Green were set to compete at the promotion’s Bissell Brothers Bash in Portland, Maine on Friday, but the company announced on Monday that Fatu had to be pulled due to an injury suffered over this past weekend.

Limitless wrote:

“Due to an injury suffered over the weekend, @Zillafatu has been forced to pull off of the Bissell Brothers Bash this Friday in Portland. We’d like to send our best to Zilla for the road ahead. Anthony Greene is still scheduled to compete & will be in action this Friday.”

No word as of yet as to the nature of the injury or how long Fatu may be out of action. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to him for a quick and full recovery.