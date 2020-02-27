1 Contender’s Ladder Match Set For NXT Takeover: Tampa Bay

WWE has announced a #1 Contender’s ladder match for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Takeover: Tampa Bay. William Regal announced on tongith’s NXT that a four-way ladder match will take place on the show to determine the #1 contender to the title, with the winner facing the winner of Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair from WrestleMania 36. Ripley will not defend her title on Takeover due to her match the next night against Flair.

Qualifying matches for the ladder match will begin next week, with the winners going on to compete at Takeover. Our live coverage of tonight’s episode is here.

NXT Takeover: Tampa Bay takes place on April 4th in Tampa, Florida.