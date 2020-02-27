wrestling / News
#1 Contender’s Ladder Match Set For NXT Takeover: Tampa Bay
February 26, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced a #1 Contender’s ladder match for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Takeover: Tampa Bay. William Regal announced on tongith’s NXT that a four-way ladder match will take place on the show to determine the #1 contender to the title, with the winner facing the winner of Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair from WrestleMania 36. Ripley will not defend her title on Takeover due to her match the next night against Flair.
Qualifying matches for the ladder match will begin next week, with the winners going on to compete at Takeover. Our live coverage of tonight’s episode is here.
NXT Takeover: Tampa Bay takes place on April 4th in Tampa, Florida.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Confirms The Undertaker Is In Saudi Arabia For Super Showdown
- Nyla Rose Discusses Double Standard When It Comes to Criticism of Trans Wrestlers As Oppose to Intergender Matches
- Eric Bischoff Says Vince Russo Didn’t Have a Clue What He Was Doing in WCW, Discusses Why Russo Wanted to Push Young Guys Before They Were Ready
- Backstage Rumor on Superstar Going to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown, Potential Start to WM 36 Angle (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)