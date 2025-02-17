411’s WWE LFG: Episode One Report

-WWE has a new show for us as they have a 3-hour block on A&E every Sunday for the next few months. Once Level Up was dropped, we started hearing about this new show and at first, I wasn’t sure if it was a replacement for Level Up or something else. It seems this is going to be along the lines of Tough Enough mixed with Breaking Ground. It should be interesting, and I am always game for shows like this.

-If you have never read anything by me, allow me to introduce myself. I have been writing for 411 since 2008. I have a series of Retro Reviews, and have covered shows like Main Event, Level Up, Talking Smack, and RAW Talk. I also did the last season of WWE Tough Enough and the only season of Breaking Ground among many other Peacock/WWE Network shows that were canceled or never had another season. My author page for 411 can be found here. Now, let’s get to it!

–Joe Tessitore is our narrator for each episode!

-Opening narrated by HHH tells us this show will have 16 future greats with 4 Legends: Undertaker, Mickie James, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Booker T. The winner earns an NXT contract.

-Orlando, FL: We see Shawn Michaels arrive at the Performance Center and he is at the helm of NXT and The Performance Center. They note having an NXT contract is much different than having a PC Contract. Hundreds are trained at the PC, but only the best of that group gets to be on NXT.

-Shawn meets up with out four Legends in the PC and welcomes them to this new show. He tells them they want to pull the curtain back and show the world how amazing the PC is. The Legends are going to train these kids, let them have matches and determine who is the best. They have wrestlers, football players, track and field stars, and Olympic Gold Medalist. Booker asks how long they have been training and Shawn tells them some over a year and some are just starting. Each Legend will get 2 Men and 2 Women and in the end 1 Man and 1 Woman will get a contract. Just like the first Season of Tough Enough (won by Maven and Nidia). Shawn tells them it is a contest and The Legends. The Legend who wins will get a LFG Championship Belt. Shawn thanks them for volunteering and puts over The Legends and what they can do to pass on their knowledge to the next generation. Shawn: “LFG stands for Lets Fucking Go.” I am sure A&E will censor that, but I got a screener with the unedited version.

-Day One: Shawn shows up and speaks to all the kids. He tells them they want to give the mentorship and training from some of the best ever.

-Rule: The Future Greats will be broken up into Teams of 4. Each coached by a WWE Legend. Each week a Legendary Coach will be awarded a point if a member of their team is declared a standout. The future greats are all competing for a New NXT Contract.

-Shawn introduces each Legend and Tessitore gives a brief run down. Booker T is out first and asks the kids if they are ready for this. He is looking for The Elite of Pro-Wrestling! Oh boy! He compares wrestling to Shakespeare and Phantom of The Opera. I love Phantom so anytime someone name drops The Opera Ghost, I am all for it. In the confessional camera Booker says he is looking for the person that wants it the most.

–Mickie James is next and she keeps it short. She notes this has to be surreal for these kids.

–Bubba Ray Dudley next and he avoids shaking hands with some who offers. He will shake his hand when he deserves it. He doesn’t even want to learn their names. So yes, he is going to be our hard ass. Let’s just hope he doesn’t go Hardcore Holly on someone. Brayden Ray (11 months at PC) is the one who got stiffed on the handshake and he laughs, “bro, it’s not that deep dog.” I am sure that will go over well.

–The Undertaker gets the final introduction and the kids look to be in awe. Taker says everyone else is playing for second. He expects everything from those he is coaching and then expects even more. They are about to partake in something that will change their world. Shawn drops another F bomb to make sure we know the real meaning behind LFG. Someone saw Deadpool and Wolverine a bunch last and I don’t blame him.

-Taker pulls a couple of the men aside and tells them not to take anything for granted. He has them do a headlock and tells them to make sure there is some struggle as if there isn’t it, it looks like a dance. One of the men is Shiloh Hill and I know him from Level Up as he had some matches on the show before it ended. He notes he was terrified of Taker and his entrance as a kid.

-We get a rundown on Shiloh Hill. He was a linebacker at Stanford University, which shows the man has smarts as well as they don’t lust let anyone in that school not matter how gifted of an athlete you are. His dad was a big wrestling fan and passed way during Shiloh’s junior year of college. He looks up before every match to acknowledge his dad.

–Zena Sterling, 1 year at PC, talks about the nerves, but then things started to settle in. They talk about doing their normal drills, but having The Legends watch, messes with their mindset. I can see how that can be intimidating. Bubba is looking for that one person with the IT Factor that can command the spotlight at WrestleMania.

-Bubba pulls Shiloh aside and asks him why he slipped and Shiloh says he was rushing. Bubba is happy he knows why he made the mistake. He tells him to work and move within his own athletic ability. He compares it to being able to throw 100 MPH but not being able to control it. Shiloh thanks Bubba for the advice.

–Anthony Luke, nine months, says he sees nobody as competition. His focus is on the people on the Main Roster. The only one that can stop him, is himself. He has a football and MMA background. We learn his girlfriend is Maxxine Dupri and I am sure that will get him some hate from the Maxxine fan boys out there. He notes Maxxine is the hardest worker in the room and inspires him. She showed him how to take a bump and run the ropes and he realized it was harder than he thought.

-Booker notes to Shawn that Anthony has something, and he tells us that he saw a young Booker T. He thinks Anthony is ready to conquer the world.

-Mickie tells someone it is always the easy stuff that gets people hurt. Bubba has two women and teaches them about using the whole ring and circling each other to make then look bigger than they really are. This is the stuff I want to hear.

–Dani Sekelsky was one of the women and she has been at The PC for three months. She admits she is a nobody right now and wants to be someone. He is 23 years old from Connecticut and has a cheer leading background. She was a captain at Penn State and ended up cheering for The Tennessee Titans.

-After the bit of drills and small amounts of training, it’s promo time. The Legends will pick people to have matches tonight and decide teams. They want to see if these kids can sell tickets.

–Alicia Taylor, WWE ring announcer, tells us it is time to see what they have on the mic. Tessitore tells us about the importance of mic skills and we get highlights of promos from our four Legends. Of course, they give is some of the tame stuff Bubba did in ECW. I mean, F bombs are fine, but we can’t cross that line.

–Tyra Mae Steele is up and she was awesome on Level Up. I was excited to see her develop. She is an Olympic Gold Medalist in Freestyle Wrestling at The Tokyo Games. She tells The Legends she knows what it is like to be at the top of her game, but her she knows nothing. She is here to inspire someone. She tells The Legends she will take all their criticism and drawn in it, which makes them all laugh.

–Jasper Troy, who is also someone I got to see on Level Up. He cuts an actual promo instead of just introducing himself and he impresses The Legends. Jasper says he likes promos more than anything and it is the easy party.

–Zena Sterling, who we met earlier, is 20 years old from The Ukraine. She cuts a promo about being sick of tired of everyone telling her to watch her back and is going for the ditzy blonde. Booker tells her it was a good time to go to the bathroom. Taker says she stands out athletically and could have something with the ditzy gimmick if she has a mean streak.

-Next is Leigh Laurel, 5 months, a power lifter. Mickie notes she has a good look and her she cuts a decent promo about having to bury two mothers and her father being halfway around the world.

–Drake Morreaux, who I saw a lot of on Level Up, is next and he is a tall dude from Louisiana. Taker tells him to make the promo more his and he will be on point.

–Chris Island, 3 months, cuts a promo about facing The Undertaker. He talks about being a shark and Taker and Booker don’t feel he believed what he was saying. Bubba: “believe your own bullshit or we won’t and they won’t.”

–Elijah Holyfield, first week at the PC, and he cuts an intense promo. Yes, this is Evander’s son. Bubba says he knows Elijah doesn’t want to rely on his dad, but use the name to wake people up and then get away from it and make a name for yourself.

-Shiloh Hill, who has been getting a decent amount of screen time on this show, cuts a promo that Mickie likes, but Booker wants a wrestling promo. He is told to cut a promo on Booker and he does much better this time with some great intensity. Bubba wonders why he did the sweet, sugary stuff and Shiloh wanted to show range. They go over way to do that and still be the man that just challenged Booker to next Tuesday.

–Troy Yearwood, who might be the best athlete there, shows up the all-time rankings at the PC and he is at the top of a lot of lists. He cuts a promo about being gifted in body and mind and he will be the next big thing in NXT. Booker says he did not believe it and talks about being from the street. He says Troy sounded like he was reading from a script. Bubba wants to fight him on principle and knows he can kick his ass and Booker says the same. Bubba drops another F bomb, but Mickie has some belief in him but does agree with what Booker and Bubba are saying. Troy takes the criticism well and then gets some feedback from Matt Bloom.

-Taker says he needs some whiskey which has the The Legends laughing. Brayden Ray is hoping they ask him to cut a promo as he has one for Bubba after the handshake snub. They better pay off that tease.

-Dani gets her turn and she has some energy. Luke is next as we run through some of the people were already met. Bayley Humphrey, one week, fell in love with working with dead people in college and now works with crime units where she pulls bodies from rivers and examines their organs. Booker says this is all Taker and he laughs that this is in his wheelhouse.

–Tatyanna Dumas, 2 months, cuts a promo about being Tough as Tits. Penina Tuielaepa, is a rugby player that has been at the PC for six months. She looks like a bad ass and cuts a solid promo. She says he thinks of the camera as the most disrespectful girl she has ever met. Booker gives her props for the promo.

-Brayden Ray is next and he has a wrestling background from Duke and has a very out-going personality. He talks about getting kicked in the head and knocked out by a girl, but all he wants to know is if someone has Snap Chat and laughs. Booker is lost and tells him to cut a promo on Bubba. He is ready for this and brings up Bubba not wanting to shake his hand. He isn’t about that and is about showing respect. The Legends feel that is much better and Bubba wants to know the issue he has. He calls Bubba a bully and Bubba explains why he didn’t shake his hand. He calls out the nervous ticks and Brayden calls him out. Bubba notes he is in Two Hall of Fames and Brayden laughs that shouldn’t define him. Taker wants Brayden to get back in the ring. He drops “are you fucking kidding me.” Brayden says he is having fun and Taker tells him he is risking everything he has to be a smart ass. Brayden is glad the promo came across real because that is what it supposed to do. He then laughs to us and mocks Taker. Taker wants him to have common sense. This could be fun! Bubba wants a match now. Taker: “he is loaded with talent, but he is going to fuck it up.” The other kids know Brayden can tick people off which can be good, but can also be a bad thing.

–Sirena Linton, one week, is nervous as she cuts a promo about being a Warrior. Her father was deported when she was 16 and she knows what it is like to have something she loves taken from her. She is going to take away something every woman in the WWE loves. Bubba wants to hear more about the deportation story. It happened on her birthday and she breaks down talking about seeing him being escorted away. She knows Bubba just brought emotion out of her and her wants her to be able to do that herself and tells her good job.

-Promos are done and The Legends are going to Pick 4 to have matches later tonight. For the women it will be Dani vs. Tyra. I mean, it kind of has to be someone that has gotten camera time. For the men it is Shiloh vs. Anthony. Everyone else is asked to leave! The top male and female in each match gets to choose their Legend.

–Terry Taylor helps the men with their match and get Anthony dropping another F Bomb to make sure we really understand what LFG stands for.

Anthony Luke vs. Shiloh Hill

-We have Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash on commentary. Luke with a side headlock and then he runs Hill down for a two count. Another side headlock and this time Hill gets a shoulder tackle. Arm-drag from Hill as we cut from the ring to the Legends as they watch with Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom close by. Luke hits a neckbreaker and goes to the ground and pound. Mickie and Booker question who is the heel as they think it’s Luke, but he isn’t doing anything to cheat. I like the comments from the Legends and they are subtitled so we don’t miss anything. Luke misses a clothesline and Hill gets a cross-body, but Luke rolls over and puts his feet on the ropes for the pin at 2:46.

Winner: Anthony Luke at 2:46 shown

-Shawn takes both men aside and tells them this job isn’t about winning and losing. THIS IS SHAWN MICHAELS SAYING THIS. 1995 Shawn Michaels would slap this Shawn in the face, but it shows how much Shawn has grown. Booker gives his vote to Anthony. Mickie calls out Anthony for not playing the heel enough and she votes for Shiloh. Bubba says they did a good job and he wishes he could say something more than “good.” He tells Anthony his movements remind him of The Rock and he hopes that doesn’t go to his head. His vote is for Anthony. Taker also votes for Anthony as he wants Shiloh to realize eyes are on him at all times once he makes his entrance.

Dani Sekelsky vs. Tyra Mae Steele

-Again, I saw a good bit of Tyra on Level Up and she was impressive. Borash notes Tyra came in with a big reputation. Bubba tells Taker the women already have shown more charisma than the guys did. Dani cartwheels out of an arm-bar but Steele takes her down. Arm-drag from Dani and so far The Legends are more impressed with the women. Tyra works the leg as Booker wonders if The Olympian is turning heel. Dani blocks being sent into the corner and comes off the middle ropes with a sunset flip for two. Tyra hooks a chinlock and takes Dani to the mat. Tyra pulls her down by the hair as Bubba notes we couldn’t see Dani’s face which hurts her as the babyface. Dani misses a splash off the ropes and Tyra gets a German Suplex with a bridge for the pin at 3:15.

Winner: Tyra Mae Steele via pin at 3:15 shown

-Taker is amazed Tyra had no training before she got to the PC. She goes full heel as she leaves the ring.

-Booker says Dani was in total control and they need to dirty her up a little bit. He gives his vote to Dani. Mickie wants her to put some STANK on it. Tyra had a lot of STANK on her stuff. She gives props to both women, but votes for Tyra. Bubba talks about commanding the spotlight and gives the edge by a smidge to Tyra. Taker tells them they should be proud and they topped what the men did. He gives his vote to Tyra, but reiterates he is impressed with both women.

-Tyra takes a moment away from the ring and is crying as this journey has been harder than she thought it would be. She calls her husband to get some help on which Legend to pick.

-They bring Tyra and Anthony out to make their decisions. Ladies first and Tyra admits she called her husband and she bounces up and down telling the Legends they are all awesome, but she is picking Taker. They hug and Taker is pleased! She picked Taker because he is A SUPERSTAR and wants to get all the advice she can from him.

-Anthony Luke says it is an honor to stand in front of The Legends. He says the best fit for him is Booker T. That is a good call as they have some similarities. Bubba asks Booker if he feels the need to wear both Hall of Fame rings and Booker says, “even in the shower.” Anthony noted he did the spin-a-roni as a kid and they have him do one in the ring. Booker gives him a 6 and says within a week it will be flawless.

-We get a teaser for what is to come this season. It seems they are going to get real matches in front of the NXT crowd. Should be interesting. CM Punk shows up as well and you don’t have to tell him he can drop F bombs.

-I am intrigued by this show, but I was a massive fan of the original Tough Enough and even the rebooted versions. I also enjoyed the time I covered Breaking Ground. This is less game show like than Tough Enough and just gets right to the wrestling, but that makes sense as those kids were newbies. We have people here that have worked in the PC for over a year in some cases. Some things went as expected as I assume Bubba was going to be the bad cop who shows he has a heart of gold down the line. This show won’t be for everyone, but luckily I am one of those that will eat this up. It also helps I have seen some of these kids on Level Up and I have some attachment to seeing how they do. For the kids, they focused on a handful which makes sense as you can’t get everyone ca bunch of time in the first episode, but I believe all 16 got some camera time. We have an early favorite in Steele and she does look like she could be a future star. Brayden came off as a jackass, but that’s kind of what they wanted and I want to see what happens with him and Bubba. The rest we will learn about more as we go. Thanks for reading!