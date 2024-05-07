411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Full King of The Ring Brackets Revealed, More

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Sam Roberts. They get right to the King of the Ring Tournament and we actually have a full bracket.

Gunther/Sheamus

Kofi/Rey

Dragunov/Ricochet

Jey Uso/Balor

Styles/Orton

Corbin/Hayes

Knight/Escobar

Lashley/Tonga

-Amazing to have an actual bracket! As we know from tonight Gunther, Dragunov, and Jey all advanced. Jey was a last-minute sub for Drew McIntyre who has not been cleared.

-For the Queen of the Ring, we don’t have a full bracket, but we have the RAW side at least.

Baszler/Vega

Sky/Natalya

Dakota/Valkyria

Stark/Nile

-Winners tonight were Iyo, Valkyria, and Stark. I was hoping they would have the SmackDown side listed as well, but no dice.

-To the video as we see Iyo get her win over Nattie to advance past the first round. Not a surprise there as Iyo should start racking up some wins again. I assume she rolls past the winner of Shayna/Vega as well. It kind of seems like it will be Sky vs. Valkyria in the RAW Final (semi-final).

-To the video as we see Zoey Stark get her win over Ivy Nile to advance to round two. I was hoping for Nile to get the win, but WWE has more invested in Stark at the moment.

-To the video as Dakota Kai fills in for an injured Asuka and loses to Valkyria. That makes sense as Valkyria should get a nice run since this is her RAW debut. Asuka would have been a bigger name to beat, but I kind of also don’t like seeing Asuka losing all the time.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. Stark talks about the confidence they have as Shayna took out Rousey and she took out Trish Stratus. Shayna says next week she will tear Zelina apart limb by limb. Jackie stirs the pot and asks what happens if they meet in the semis. Shayna laughs and says, Zoey knows exactly how that will go down.

-Over to Cathy Kelly and she is with Lyra Valkyria. She notes she has never faced Zoey Stark and next week they will find out who is better. She also puts over Becky Lynch as a Champion the roster deserves and she has Becky’s back whenever she needs it.

-LWO still to come!

-King and Queen of The Ring: Saturday, May 25! Saudi Arabia!

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with LWO as we are rolling through the guests this week. Rey says the LWO came to RAW to make a statement. Rey notes that Rey means King and educates us that he is The King of Mystery. He wishes Kofi the best of luck. It seems these matches are on Sunday, so apparently I missed something. I checked and seems they are doing these matches at a Live Event. I mean, that’s kind of cool for the fans attending what would be a normal house show.

-To the video as Jey Uso punched his ticket to Round 2 after getting a win over Finn Balor. This Drew’s spot, but he is out with an injury. Drew did watch the match and showed up to confront Jey, but Jey smartly bailed to the floor.

-To the video as Ricochet and Dragunov tore the house down as everyone expected. Dragunov gets the win to advance to Round 2. For the men, GUNTHER should cake walk to the RAW Final (semis) and I am hoping Dragunov meets him there. I assume Drew costs Jey somehow, but they could always run Jey/GUNTHER and that would work as well. Dragunov/GUNTHER will happen sooner than later, but are they ready to pull the trigger so soon?

-NXT commercial! Wes Lee is back!

-WWE Speed commercial! I reviewed the Tournament to Crown the first Speed Champion and it should be posted in the next few days.

-To the video as Sami Zayn interrupts a match between Gable and Bronson Reed. We all knew where this was leading, and Pearce makes it official: Triple Threat at King and Queen of The Ring.

-To the video for our Main Event as GUNTHER and Sheamus once again beat the stuffing out of each other in brutal fashion. Just amazing stuff with both men going all out. Sheamus’ chest looked like hamburger and they had a great story with Sheamus having his knee destroyed throughout the match. GUNTHER withstands Brogue Kicks and gets the win. BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT!

-Next Monday GUNTHER faces the Rey/Kofi Winner. Also, Dragunov vs. Jey Uso in another quarterfinal match.

-For the women, it’s Lyra vs. Zoey next week and Iyo faces the winner of Zelina/Shayna.

-I assume the injuries screwed with what they wanted to do tonight, and they didn’t want to rush things, so they throw two of the matches to the weekend. They obviously couldn’t move only the women’s match, so Kofi/Rey gets sacrificed as well.

Thanks for reading!