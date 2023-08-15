411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Chad Gable On Facing Gunther Next Week, More

-My Retro Review for WCW Hog Wild can be found here! Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Quick headlines: Judgment Day has Strength in Numbers! Lynch vs Stratus: Steel Cage Next! McIntyre/Riddle: Team Building! Rollins/Nakamura: It’s On!

-We start with the budding rivalry between Alpha Academy and Imperium. To the video as Gable gets a win over Vinci, which makes sense as Gable needs some wins under his belt before challenging GUNTHER. Again, to the video as GUNTHER gets a win over Otis including hitting a powerbomb on Otis. Gable drops GUNTHER with a suplex after the match.

-Alpha Academy are backstage with Byron Saxton, who tells us that Gable is getting is IC Title Match against GUNTHER next week. Gable says there won’t be any clock next week and it won’t be a five-minute affair. GUNTHER isn’t making history at Chad’s expense and next week, he is leaving with the IC Title. Thank you! (Note: The power just went out in my house, so this may be delayed.)

-Shayna Baszler and Nakamura still to come!

-to the video as Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle gets a win over The Viking Raiders. It seems Drew/Riddle are going to teaming up to make a run in the tag division, or perhaps this is all to set up one of them turning on the other.

-To the video as Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus brawled over the arena which lead to a double count-out. The brawl went into the concourse and that is where Zoey Stark got involved. Next week it is will be Lynch vs. Stratus in a Steel Cage. You can of knew this was coming when Trish mentioned she had never been a cage match.

-Byron is backstage with Shayna Baszler and he asks her what’s next. Shayna mentions everyone has forgotten who she is and what she is all about. She is going to remind everyone and it’s not, what’s next, but Who’s Next?

-Nakamura is next!

-To the video as Sami Zayn went one on one with JD McDonagh. Balor tries to get involved, but Zayn still gets the win with The Helluva Kick. That moonsault from the top into boots to the face was sweet!

-To the video as in our Main Event, Cody Rhodes picks up a win over Finn Balor. Judgment Day tries to get involved and Cody uses the briefcase to his advantage. After the match the beatdown is on and Sami is out for the save with a chair, but JD turns the tide back to Judgment Day. Judgment Day stand tall to end the show with JD standing on the floor in the background.

-Camp and Megan discuss JD’s dynamic with Judgment Day.

-To the video where Nakamura basically said he kicked Seth last week because he wants to be World Champion. Works for me! Seth is cool with that and accepts the challenge. They shake hands and Nakamura whispers something to Seth that seems to befuddle him. Kinshasa!

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Nakamura and she wants to know what he whispered to Seth. Nakamura says to ask Seth as his words will stay in his head until next week. He then whistles his theme music as he walks away.

-Camp notes we will see the match at some point as I guess they aren’t ready to announce it for Payback.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Here’s hoping I have power soon! Thank for reading!