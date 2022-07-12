411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Ciampa Rants About Logan Paul, Bianca Accepts Becky Lynch’s Challenge

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 07.11.22

-My Retro Review of Canadian Stampede can be found here. There is some good discussion in the comments as everyone gushes over the show. Check it out if you can. Now, let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond, back from NHL Draft coverage, welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Booker T will be joining the show later.

-Headlines: Brock Lesnar returned and destroyed Alpha Academy. Otis/Brock could have been a fun HOSS FIGHT and you just knew Gable would bump all over the place for Brock.

-Before Brock SMASHED, Theory told Brock he hasn’t forgotten about what happened between the two at Elimination Chamber. Continuity!

-Riddle and Lashley knocked over Seth and Theory in our Main Event thanks to Dolph Ziggler. Dolph/Theory is a fine hold over feud for Theory and could be fun.

-Finally, Becky Lynch wants a RAW Woman’s Title shot as it seems we are going back to that feud. I’m sure Rhea’s injury messed up their plans for the division.

-To the video where AJ Styles and Zeke took on Miz/Ciampa. No winner as Ciampa kicks AJ’s ass too much and gets disqualified. This is something at least for Ciampa.

-Miz and Ciampa are backstage. Ciampa explains he is aligned with Miz because he wants Miz to do for him what he has done for others. They are told Logan Paul will show up next week. Miz isn’t sweating it as he is the one that trained Logan. Ciampa as Miz’s hype man is something else. He doesn’t care that Paul has a WWE contract. He is pissed that people think Paul can hang in his world and Miz has to calm him down. I like this pairing and Ciampa got to show a little on the mic here.

-Booker T is here and explains he can’t wear his Hall of Fame rings because he was stung by a bee and his hand is swollen. Booker feels sorry for Ciampa as he went from a leader to a follower. Booker brings up all the partners The Miz has left by the side of the road and mentions A-Ry and Morrison. The ideal thing here would be for Ciampa to know all this and he be the one that ditches The Miz when the time is right. Camp brings up that exact point and Booker can see that happening, but he doesn’t know if Miz will let that happen.

-Moving on to Logan Paul and Booker watched Logan at Mania and saw that he was comfortable. He knows Logan has talent and is breaking out on his own away from The Miz. Booker laughs at The Pokemon card. Jackie wants Logan on RAW Talk next week.

-Bianca Belair and Omos/MVP still to come!

-SummerSlam! Nashville! Roman/Brock!

-To the video where Paul Heyman informs Brock this is one streak he will not conquer. “If I have to train Roman Reigns to stick his hand up your ass and pull your heart out of that hole.” Wow! Theory interrupts Brock and continues to clam he is cashing in on Brock or Roman after their match at SummerSlam.

-To the video where The Usos and Omos took out The Profits and R-Truth in their 6 Man Tag. Good use of Omos!

-Kevin Patrick is backstage with MVP and Omos. MVP has offered Omos as an option for the special ref spot at SummerSlam. He mentions it took 3 Former World Champions and 3 Future World Champions to eliminate Omos at MITB. Omos stares down KP, fixes his tie, and they take their lead.

-Jackie and Camp discuss!

-Bianca Belair next!

-SmackDown commercial: Nattie vs. Liv this Friday! Theory vs Moss!

-To the video of Dolph Ziggler getting involved in the Main Event and costing Theory as he eats the RKO from Riddle.

-Jackie brings up the renewed issues between Becky and Bianca. To the video where Carmella got a count-out win over Bianca thanks to a distraction from Becky. Carmella ate a KOD after the match for holding up Bianca’s Title.

-Bianca is backstage with Sarah and she brings up the loss to Carmella. Bianca mentions tonight was a tough night, but she has taken losses before. She lost both her lashes tonight and thinks Becky and Carmella should be a team. She has been waiting on Becky since WrestleMania. She is ready for her whether it’s RAW, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, or Clash at The Castle. The result is the same: she leaves as Champion.

-Booker is back and doesn’t think it’s a big deal that Bianca lost by count-out other than her pay being less when she goes to the pay window. RIP DREAM! Booker brings up Mae Young and how nobody could take her spot because she would squash them like a bug. He says Becky in that same manner and calls her very dangerous. The Title made Becky feel invincible and he thinks she needs it back to regain that feeling. Camp mentions that Becky beating Asuka makes her feels she should be next in line. Booker puts over the time Bianca has put in the gym and how her body has changed.

-Jackie moves to the close of RAW with Dolph Ziggler costing Theory a match and then hitting him with a superkick. Booker talks about how Theory is putting himself in the mix with major players and he is a fan of Theory. Camp talks about Dolph being a gatekeeper and looking at Theory as a way to get himself back in the mix. Booker feels Ziggler will be a hell of a test for Theory.

-Jackie quickly wraps things up and we are out this week.

-Ciampa was the high point this week. Thanks for reading!