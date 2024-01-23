411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: GUNTHER Talks Royal Rumble, Kofi Kingston, More

-Still not sure how my 49ers won on Saturday, but I’ll take it. Go Niners! Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp.

-To the video as Seth Rollins lets us know he has a Grade II tear in his MCL and a partially torn meniscus. I once partially tore my ACL, PCL, and cracked my kneecap due to a basketball injury. No surgery, but I was in physical therapy for months because my doctor kept me in a immobilizer that made my quad shrink. Good times! Anyway, GUNTHER interrupts as he and Rollins finally cross paths. GUNTHER has respect for Rollins and is happy to hear that Rollins will do whatever he can to be ready for Mania, because when he wins The Rumble, he is coming after Rollins. They shake hands and I appreciate that GUNTHER has a respect for Rollins.

-As they shake, New Day attacks Kaiser and Vinci which leads to a tag match that went all over the place. It ends in a double DQ, but they continue to brawl through the crowd. All four men end up going off the tech area through a table to pop the crowd. I am sure they will have a kick ass match on RAW down the line.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with GUNTHER and she asks about GUNTHER having The Rumble on Saturday and then an IC Title Match next Monday with Kofi. GUNTHER is happy to see Kofi step up, but he is focused on Saturday and winning The Rumble to face Seth Rollins. Then Kofi can ride his coattail.

-Megan and Camp discuss The Royal Rumble and by the graphic there are only 7 men announced for the match.

-Jackie Redmond is with Jey Uso and next week he faces Bronson Reed. Uso tells Bronson to run up and get done up because Jey Uso is “in your city.” YEET!

-Megan points out that Jackie has gotten two YEETS tonight. That might be an official proposal in some countries!

-To the video as Miz took on Dirty Prison Dom! Rhea Ripley and JD get involved and Dom gets the win. Again, Miz can eat loss after loss and will be fine. Judgment Day gang up on Miz, but DIY is here to make the save. Dom eats a Skull Crushing Finale!

-To the video as our Main Event was Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre. R-Truth gets involved and both men get shots in on him to annoy the crowd. Truth distracts Priest enough that Drew hits a Claymore for the pin.

-To the video as Candice and Indi took on Shayna and Zoey as they continue to try to build an actual Women’s Tag Division. Zoey and Shayna get the win and have a stare down with Chance and Carter. Damage CTRL hit the ring and lays the beats on the Tag Champions.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Shayna and Zoey. They tells Byron he is talking way too much. All that matters is winning and they did that tonight. Shayna says no matter who hold the titles, they all have the same body parts and she will tear them limb by limb.

-To the video as CM Punk and Cody Rhodes went face-to-face and it was enjoyable. Good stuff as Punk pointed out he is more The American Dream than Cody, who was born on 3rd base. Cody then brings up that Punk left, and Cody picked up the torch and did everything Punk spoke about. That made him more CM Punk than him. Great lines from both! They kind of need these two to be the last two men left in The Rumble at this point.

-The Women are worse off than the Men as there are only 4 women officially announced for the match.

-Megan and Camp run down The Royal Rumble card! Worked out for them that they didn’t book a match for Rollins as it will give him time to heal.

-Camp goes hard sell on the Men’s Rumble Match with all the stories that need to be finished or completed.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading! Go Niners!