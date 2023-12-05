411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter Want Tag Gold, More

-How about my Niners? Let’s get to it!

-We start with video as Moments Ago Jey Uso and Seth Rollins did battle for the World Title. Seth gets the win with the Curb Stomp, but then Drew McIntyre hits the ringside area and destroys Jey and Seth. Drew is on a Path of Rage as he looks to get revenge on everyone that wronged him.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. We get more highlights from what we just saw including showing the vision and then Drew’s attack again.

-Headlines: DIY wins 2 out of 3 Falls against Imperium; Drew McIntyre lays waste to Sami Zayn; Next week it’s Cody vs. Nakamura, and I appreciate Cody saying his feared the mist as a kid. MUTA!

-To the video as Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax went to battle in a match that got better as it went on. Nia ends up with the win after a Banzai Drop. Becky Lynch comes out after the match and Nia doesn’t want ant of that right now as she just had a fight with Shayna. Can’t blame her!

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Nia Jax. She blames Becky for interrupting and trying to steal the spotlight from her win. She is annoyed with Jackie’s questions and next time, wants it to be more about her.

-Carter and Chance! The Creed Brothers w/ Ivy! All still to come!

-Jan 27: Royal Rumble! Tampa/St Pete!

-To the video as Kayden Carter and Katana Chance get a win over Nattie and Tegan Nox. Carter and Chance are solid and are an actual team that has been built up from NXT, so let’s see what they can do.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Carter and Chance. They note they were the longest reigning NXT Tag Team Champions and they have ups and downs, but they always get back up. They want the Tag Titles and they have Jackie singing before they take their leave.

-To the video as they let DIY and Imperium go out and have a fun 2 out of 3 Falls Match. Vinci’s springboard moonsault was beautiful. DIY gets the win two falls to one and I assume GUNTHER won’t be happy.

-The Creed Brothers and Ivy up next!

-WWE Shop commercial! The CM Punk shirt is now included in the commercial. I am sad they went away from his typical white shirt as not many wrestlers escape having black shirts. I hate black shirts, so hopefully they break out a white CM Punk design again.

-To the video as Drew McIntyre gets a win over Sami Zayn. The story is Sami hurt his knee and Drew gave no cares and destroyed Sami with a Claymore for the win. Until the ref stops it, Drew was in the right.

-Later Drew attacks Sami in the back while he was getting medical attention. No update yet on Sami according to Camp!

-To the video as the push continues for The Creed Brothers as they get a win over JD and Prison Dom. Just keep letting them stack up wins and look impressive and they rest will take care of itself.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with The Creeds and Ivy. They note life is flying by, but they aren’t getting caught up in all the craziness. Ivy notes she is pretty proud and The Creeds are elated to hear that. It’s Diamond Mine 4 Ever! I am sure somewhere out there Roddy is holding his head up with pride even if it takes the help of his neck brace.

-CM Punk returns next week on RAW, but he will also be on SmackDown this Friday for the first time in nearly ten years. It was made official that Punk is a free agent, so both GMs will be looking to sign him.

-Next week on RAW it’s Cody vs. Nakamura and I am looking forward to that one. A battle of two former Rumble Winners and Rummble Winners that lost at WrestleMania.

-This Wed on The Bump the guests are Jey Uso and Trick Williams.

-Megan wraps things up for the week and we are out. Thanks for reading!