411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: The Street Profits Talk WWE Draft, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 04.24.23

-So, slow news night in the world of pro-wrestling? Let’s get to it!

-To the video as HHH announces they will crown a new World Heavyweight Champion and unveils the new version of The Big Gold Belt. I’m all for a new title that will be defended on a regular basis, but my big question is what happens to the lineage of the WWE Title? I assume it stays with the version is holding. The new Champion will be crowned on May 27 (my birthday) at Night of Champions.

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to Bad Bunny’s return and instead of the Tag Match I was expecting, it will be Bunny vs. Priest in a Street Fight at Backlash. I mean, a Street Fight in Puerto Rico has a lot to live up to!

-Jackie and Camp discuss Bunny vs. Priest: Street Fight. They both expect Judgment Day and the LWO to get involved. Going to be a smoke and mirrors match and I am sure it will be entertaining. Crowd will be on fire as well, and that could be taken literally as well.

-We head backstage with Byron Saxton and he is joined by Omos and MVP. MVP puts over Rollins and states he is a fan. Seth was chosen as Omos’ opponent because of how impressive Seth has been in his career. Omos tells us that after Backslash, Seth Rollins won’t be the one laughing.

-Camp and Jackie discuss Seth vs. Omos and how The World Heavyweight Title is hanging over everything. They also mention The Draft is still hanging out there so you have no clue who is even going to be fighting for the new World Title.

-To the video as The Bloodline wins a low key BANGER against The LWO. The Usos note they let down Roman at WrestleMania, but that changes on Friday. They dedicate their win on Friday to Roman! Oh boy!

-Jackie and Camp discuss Usos vs. KO/Sami II and Camp mentions how we don’t get WrestleMania Main Event rematches on RAW or SmackDown very often.

-To the video as Mustafa Ali gets the hometown win over Chad Gable.

-Byron is backstage with The Alpha Academy and Maxine Dupree. Gable shooshes Byron and talks about the WWE Draft. Maxine notes that Otis has learned all he can from Gable and what happened tonight was an embarrassment. They get into a shooshing contest and then go back and forth on how to pronounce Otis. Otis says there is enough of him to go around and compares himself a piece of toast that can take butter on both sides. Maxine: “we don’t do carbs.” I chuckled!

-Camp wants more of Maxine/Gable/Otis together on the same show.

-Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky is set for Backlash. Camp notes this is Iyo’s chance to step out of Bayley’s shadow. He brings up that Iyo and Bianca have history dating back to NXT. Jackie brings up the cracks stating to show in Damage CTRL. Matt feels Dakota and Iyo should start pushing for more chances for singles matches.

-To the video as The Street Profits got a win over Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Ford’s Frog Splash is insane with the height he gets. I do wonder if they dare separate them in The Draft?

-The Street Profits are backstage and Dawkins is wearing a Laker’s Jersey and he starts by saying “Lakers in Five.” Ford says they aren’t about the WWE Draft and the only draft they are worried about is the cold one in their hotel room. Dawkins keeps repeating Lakers in five!

-Camp notes it was Bulls in five over The Lakers back in 1991. Truth! Jackie is begging whoever is in charge to not separate The Street Profits. Camp points out that both men have to be thinking about the new World Heavyweight Title.

-To the video as Cody Rhodes and Finn Balor did battle. BULLET CLUB EXPLODES! Cody hits a Pedigree and then finishes with Cross Rhodes to get another win on his to Brock in Puerto Rico.

-Jackie gives a shot-out to the fan in the crowd rocking the old school Mighty Ducks jersey. Camp talks Brock vs. Cody and how Cody could still be battling back from the injuries sustained in the attack by Brock a few weeks ago. They question if Cody being fueled by revenge is a good thing or not.

-This Friday is Night One of The WWE Draft and then it concludes on RAW next week.

