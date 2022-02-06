411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 02.05.22 – Naomi Talks Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre Wants Revenge and More!

-We start with Paul Heyman telling OKC to acknowledge their Tribal Chief and then Goldberg shows up. He acknowledges Roman as his next victim, and we have a Universal Title match set for Elimination Chamber. I mean, this was supposed to Mania Main Event 2 years ago, so may as well get it done with now. As long as it is short, hard hitting and Roman wins, it will be fine.

-Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and he is joined by Matt Camp. No Jackie this week! Perhaps she had NHL duties with All Star Weekend in Vegas.

-They touch on the Ronda Rousey picking Charlotte for Mania and I like that for Ronda it’s just the first name on her list and it makes sense if they want to do Becky/Ronda next year.

-Booker T joins the show and he has a Booker T teddy bear with him and it’s awesome. Booker talks Goldberg/Reigns and Camp sets 4.5 as the over/under for number of spears in the match. Booker compares Roman to the liquid metal version of The Terminator and calls him the best in the business today.

-They switch talk to Ronda/Charlotte and ask Booker what he thinks Ronda picked Charlotte. Booker says that Ronda has had Charlotte’s number and thinks she can beat her. He also thinks Charlotte wants this match to prove she can beat her. For Camp this is a place for Charlotte to cement her legacy as the best if she can beat Ronda.

-We move to Erick vs. Jimmy Uso in what was a quick match with Uso going over. Kind of a weird way to make The Viking Raiders look like a threat in their upcoming Title Match.

-We go backstage as The Viking Raiders are standing by with Mehan. The VR promise this story is far from over and 1 battle won’t decide this war. They will fulfill their destiny and win the SD Tag Titles at Elimination Chamber. Camp brings up a good point that he feels the VR are better as a team than singles which makes sense.

-Next up the ongoing feud with Sheamus/Holland vs. Ricochet/Cesaro. Last night Ricochet picks up a win which is amazing over Ridge, but it leads to a tag match where Sheamus and Ridge get the win back. Quick fantasy booking from me: It would be great if they brought The IC Title Ladder Match back for Mania to get 6 or so guys on the card. Can do the same with The US Title on the other night. Since MITB and the IC Ladder Match ended, Mania has been missing that crazy spot-fest match that can give some midcard guys some shine.

-Next week we get Charlotte defending her Title against Naomi and that takes us backstage where Naomi is with Megan. Naomi says next week she will be SD Woman’s Champion. She wasn’t expecting this match but is looking forward to it and she knows she can beat Charlotte.

-They bring Booker back on the show to talk Sonya Deville. She feels there is a conflict of interest, but he is all in on Naomi getting a title shot. He does feel like there was a lack of confidence with Naomi when she was speaking there. He is not a fan of respecting your opponent and says he never respected his opponent before facing them. He wants Naomi to get dirty and drop the cheerleader act and do what she needs to do to win next week. Booker calls this a shucky ducky quack quack moment and we get special effects to proclaim it as such. Alright then! They thank Booker for joining the show this week.

-RAW is on SyFy this week due to Olympic Coverage being on USA. That is all thanks to NBC Sports being dropped.

-Back with Nakamura disposing of Jinder Mahal in short order. Too bad he couldn’t do that during their feud with Jinder was WWE Champion. They really missed a chance with Nakamura there as he was red hot coming to SmackDown after his NXT run.

-Drew McIntyre is back on SmackDown as his feud with Happy and Mad Cap continues. Drew cuts off Mad Cap and wants to hear a joke. Moss’ joke actually made me chuckle, but Drew must not have a sense of humor as he drops him with a Claymore. It will be Moss vs Drew at Elimination Chamber. I mean, really that she get blow off on SmackDown, but I guess we are destined for Corbin/Drew at Mania.

-Drew is backstage and says he was told by a doctor he would not be back for Rumble. He told the doctor to kiss his ass and went through rehab like a mad man. The same doctor then asked him if he was a cyborg. Tonight was just a piece of the revenge he wants and he will make both of their lives a living hell.

-Camp and Stanford discuss! Camp brings up that Drew doesn’t have a clear path to Mania as Brock took the Rumble and he is not involved in the Elimination Chamber match, so he needs to get by Moss and see what is open for him. Stanford wraps things up and we are out this week.

