-Quick plug for my Great American Bash 1996 review here. Let’s get to it for The WWE SmackDown LowDown!

-JACKIE REDMOND IS BACK! Jackie says she is excited to be back and says she has missed so much since she has been gone. She is joined by Matt Camp. Jackie thanks everyone that filled in for her while she was working on The Stanley Cup Final.

-To the video as Charlotte Flair gets a win over Lacey Evans with The Figure Eight. Asuka attacks after the match and lays the beats on Charlotte.

-Charlotte is backstage with Megan and Charlotte notes her dad enjoyed the match she had with Lacy and that’s why she left him at home. CONTINUITY! As for Asuka she is ready for Friday and she notes that Diamonds are forever and so is Charlotte Flair. WOOOO!

-Jackie and Camp discuss Charlotte vs. Asuka! Camp notes this is the first singles match between these two in over two years. They touch on the fact that Bianca Belair is barred from ringside during the match on Friday.

-Grayson Waller and Ronda/Shayna still to come!

-Peacock commercials!

-To the video as LA Knight gets a big win over Rey Mysterio. I actually like this vs Knight beating or losing to someone in the ladder match. This way Knight gets a big win in advance of MITB and he didn’t have to beat someone else in the ladder match. Rey can lose every match until the Earth falls into the Sun and will be fine.

-Camp and Jackie discuss the Men’s MITB Ladder Match and Camp has to note that the WWE Universe is getting behind LA Knight. He also thinks this is the hungriest field in MITB ladder match history as there are no previous winners and only Nakamura and Ricochet have experience in the match. He also makes sure to note that Butch should have the London crowd behind him.

-To the video as Pretty Deadly are the guests on The Grayson Waller Effect. These guys are great at getting the crowd to hate them. The Street Profits are out and they want the smoke.

-Back to the video as later in the night Pretty Deadly got a win over The Street Profits. They do so by cheating, but it works for them and they need the win as they are next for Owens and Zayn.

-Grayson Waller is backstage with Megan and she notes that Logan Paul is the guest on The Grayson Waller Effect next week. He talks about how big his show has gotten and now he has the biggest star in Logan Paul. He feels a brotherhood with Logan Paul as they are both good looking, athletic, and social media superstars. Megan notes they are both humble as well.

-Camp and Jackie talk all things Logan Paul! Jackie wants to know if Owens is jealous of the rise of The Grayson Waller Effect. Next week KO and Sami face Pretty Deadly in a Tag Title Match.

-Ronda and Shayna still to come!

-Peacock commercials!

-This Monday on RAW: Seth Rollins gives an update on his health, and more!

-To the video as Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler tap out the NXT Tag Team Champions and unify that with their Tag Titles. Raquel shows us and wants a rematch for the Titles they never lost and brings out a returning Liv Morgan.

-Shayna and Ronda are backstage and Megan congratulates them on their win. Megan has breaking news as Shayna and Ronda will be defending their Tag Titles against Liv and Raquel at Money in The Bank. Shayna says it is just another change to tear more limbs! Sounds fun to Ronda and she notes they are the most active champions in the WWE.

-Camp and Jackie discuss the breaking news as the tag match is now official for Money in The Bank.

-To the video as The Usos are crazy over as babyfaces now and I wonder how long until they get the itch to put the Tag Titles back on them. They cut a promo and call Paul Heyman the biggest snake of all. July 1st in London it’s Lock Down…..WELCOME TO THE USO PENITENTIARY.

-To the video as Sheamus and Solo have a high quality HOSS FIGHT as they brutalize each other. Sheamus gets knocked out, but Solo wants more and attacks officials and medical staff. The Usos hit the ring and Solo is outnumbered and eats a series of superkicks and the double top rope splash. Jimmy barely got there as Solo was a little bit too far out for him but it worked.

-Jackie and Camp discuss THE BLOODLINE CIVIL WAR! Match is going to be epic and I can’t wait for MITB next week.

-Next week on SmackDown: The Grayson Waller Effect with Logan Paul. Camp thinks the UK crowd is going to boo Logan out of the building. Also on SmackDown, it will be KO and Sami defending against Pretty Deadly. Also, also on SmackDown, Asuka defends the WWE Women’s Title against Charlotte Flair. Also, also, also on SmackDown, Roman Reigns returns!

-Jackie wraps things up this week and we are out. It was nice to have Jackie back as the show just flows better with her running things. Thanks for reading!