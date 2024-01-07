411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 1.6.24: Kevin Owens Talks Logan Paul, More

-I was out late as my son had a birthday party to attend at a roller-skating rink. I used to go all the time as I can, and have gone a few times since my son started getting invited to parties. Tonight, I fell, and it sucked. I don’t remember the ground being that hard when I was a kid. Swollen knee and sore hip, and I am sure I will feel it in the morning. Enough of my pain, let’s recap the recap of SmackDown. Let’s get to it!

Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp.

-Headlines: Tribal Chaos! Roman destroyed everyone in the Triple Threat, so Nick Aldis let Paul Heyman know that Roman will face AJ, Randy, and Knight at The Royal Rumble. KO’ing The Champ: Kevin Owens wins the US Title Tournament and will face Logan Paul for his title at The Royal Rumble.

-To the video as Michin got her shot at Iyo Sky and her WWE Women’s Title. The Super Styles Clash was sweet, and a cool touch as Michin is part of The OC. Fine match for a special edition of SmackDown and Michin looked good in a big spot in her career. Iyo retains and then later she celebrates with Damage CTRL in the back. The plan is for The Kabuki Warriors to win the Tag Titles and Bayley to win The Rumble and take Rhea’s Title. Bianca interrupts and congratulates Iyo, but then lets Bayley know she isn’t winning The Royal Rumble. Bianca announces she will win The Rumble and will end the Iyo Era at WrestleMania. Dakota tells Bayley that as the leader she needs to take care of Bianca.

-Next week on SmackDown it’s Bianca vs. Bayley.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Bianca Belair. Bianca notes she wasn’t looking for a fight earlier, but she wanted Damage CTRL to know what is coming. She is going to win her second Rumble as she has everything it takes. Bianca says her last match before winning the Rumble last time wasn’t against Bayley, so history will repeat itself. Her resolution for the year is to be the best in WWE.

Camp and Megan discuss Bayley vs. Bianca!

-Kevin Owens and Butch/Tyler Bate still to come!

-This Monday: CM Punk returns! Nakamura vs. Cody Rhodes!

-To the video as Bobby Lashley and Teh Street Profits hold court. Lashley declares for The Royal Rumble match. Karrion Kross and a brunette Scarlett are here and are joined by Paul Ellering. The Authors of Pain make their return and take out Lashley and The Profits. Kross joins in and the new group stands tall. One thing we know is that HHH apparently likes factions a lot more than Vince did.

-To the bracket as we see the US Title Tournament and it’s down to Santos Escobar and Kevin Owens.

-To the video as they had a darn fine match and as expected, Kevin Owens gets the win. Expected, but that’s fine and the Tournament gave some shine to some people and gave a focus to the show the last few weeks. Paul vs. Owens should be great, and the promo battles should be fire. Paul goes the cheap heat route as he craps on The Canucks in Vancouver. I mean, saying The Canucks will never win The Stanley Cup isn’t that much of a stretch. Go Pens! KO lays out Logan!

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Kevin Owens and he feels elated. He is going to be US Champion as a Canadian and mentions he has done it three times already. He is going to restore prestige to the US Title. He is very happy, but his hand is killing him. He questions why Cathy isn’t wearing any shoes and has the camera pan down. She has socks on for any fetish people out there. I wonder if Rex Ryan watches this show? KO is thirsty and reluctantly tries Prime and he is disappointed that it tastes good. Can we have KO on this show every week?

Matt and Megan discuss KO vs. Logan!

-Butch and Tyler Bate up next!

-To the video as Tyler Bate makes his SmackDown debut and teams with Butch as they beat Pretty Deadly. More tag teams isn’t a bad thing and we need to break the Tag Titles up so each brand has a set again. They have the formula already: WWE Tag Titles and World Tag Titles.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Bate and Butch. Butch mentions this is British Strong Style. Bate says this has been a long time coming and we just got a taste of the Big Strong Boy. These two are awesome and their team should be fun and then Butch will turn and hopefully they beat the crap out of each other. Tyler Bate was involved in my Main Event Match of the Year against Dolph Ziggler and you can find my entire countdown column right here.

-To the video as we get highlights from our Main Event. Fun match with Knight/Orton/Styles and somewhere Knight got busted open. Knight looked like he belonged with AJ and Randy, which is important. No winner though as Roman and The Bloodline destroy everyone while Nick Aldis has to watch. Aldis has been killing it as the GM of this show and the key thing is that he has a different style than Pearce. The Bloodline celebrate while Aldis informs Heyman that Roman will face all three at The Royal Rumble. I like how they did this vs. having him announce it to everyone in the building.

Megan and Camp discuss The Fatal 4 Way and then touch on The Rumble matches.

