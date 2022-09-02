411’s WWE This is Awesome Episode Three Report: Most Badass Women

-After a few week hiatus this show has returned with it’s third episode. Let’s get to it!

-Run Time: 44:33

-Host: Greg Miller

-Greg welcomes us to the show and says these women can take his crown as Intergender Champion. He then relents that messing with Ronda Rousey isn’t a smart decision.

-Various female talking heads are asked what makes a badass Woman? Credit to this show for featuring Miss Elizabeth. Names dropped are Beth Phoenix, Becky Lynch, Bull Nakano, Bianca Belair, Chyna, etc. HHH mentions they women were not used the way they should have been and that led to “Give Divas A Chance,” twitter movement. Next thing you know WWE has their women in Main Events of Mania, having their own Rumble, their own PPV, and wrestling in Saudi Arabia. The talk about how it gives girls watching at home something to look up to. It shows today’s generation they can do and be anything.

-Miller introduces our first Superstar on the list: Becky Lynch!

-The Irish Lasskicker, Becky 2 Belts, The Man, Big Time Becks! Sonya talks about how Becky was the underdog for so long and then she turned on Charlotte which made her the biggest babyface around. Nia Jaxx breaks Becky’s mode in what became her “Stone Cold at Mania 13” moment and as I type that, Nikki ASH brings up that point. Becky rode the wave to the Main Event of WrestleMania XXXV and Molly Holly talks about how she wouldn’t have believed someone telling her twenty years ago that the women would Main Event WrestleMania. No kidding! Seth calls it a bench mark for women in pro-wrestling. Lita calls it a huge milestone. Becky then has a baby in 2020 and comes back on top of her game. Everyone said being a mom makes you a badass and being a mom while being in the WWE it incredible. Seth is impressed by the way she came back and changed her whole character.

-Miller talks about being Extreme and of course that’s Lita!

-Shayna calls Lita cool in the most badass way. They discuss her run as Essa Rios valet who quickly became a bigger star than him thanks to all the moonsaults she would hit. They discuss how she was trained and worked in Mexico. Lawler talks about the moves she was doing and how no other woman was doing it. The red hair with tattoos and kind of a tomboy, but still a smoke show. Lita and Trish become the first women to Main Event RAW which was rightly deserved. Lita nearly broke her neck in the match, but got the win and Title to a great pop. The crowd was rocking with them and again, they deserved that moment. Various women talk about how Lita inspired them to be a wrestler. Titus calls her a revolutionary character.

-Miller talks about today’s generation and how it is lead by an insane athlete: Bianca Belair!

-Bianca says a badass woman is one that is confident in her self and she considers herself a badass woman. Dolph says EST fits Bianca because she backs it all up. She is that much more than so many others. Lacey Evans says she is one of the strongest women she has ever personally met. She see video of her work outs and yeah, insane. Dolph: “she’s jacked!” We see her hit Doudrop with the KOD. Bianca wins the 2021 Royal Rumble and she gets to Main Event night one of WrestleMania with Sasha Banks in another historic match. Bianca gets the win to become Champion and becomes a made woman.

-Miller talks about being a Sensational badass! WOOO!

-Sensational Sherri! Again, wooo! Bischoff says Sherri was his favorite and how her voice made you believe every word she said. Kevin Owens talks about how Sherri made sure she was different than all the other women. Molly was a fan as she says it was like Sherri was reaching through the lens and you could feel what she was feeling. Sherri wins the Woman’s Title in the mid 80s and DDP calls her one of the greatest of all time. She then transitioned to a manager/valet and was a host of Spotlight with Sean Mooney. He pops up and laughs that Sherri beat the tar out of him. Fantastic! Zelina talks about how she was a manager at first in WWE and she studied Sherri. Bischoff credits Sherri with being fearless and she would do anything as we see her jump off a cage during Hogan/Flair in WCW. Sherri got her rightful place in the Hall of Fame and they show where she talked down a heckler which cracked up all the boys. This made me happy!

-Miller talks about trailblazers and that leads to Madusa.

-Sam Roberts refers to her as Alundra Blaze, but we all know her better as Madusa. Alexa is a fan and talks about Madusa riding motorcycles and driving monster trucks. She calls her a super badass. Beth calls her way ahead of her time. Of course we have to show her throwing the WWF Woman’s Title in a garbage can on Nitro. Heyman says it wasn’t a show or put-on. HHH says it best: “it was a clear fuck you.” Jarrett says after that moment you couldn’t put the toothpaste back in the tube. DDP notes she could have gotten in the ring with the guys and held her own: they show her winning the WCW Cruiserweight Championship. She gets inducted into the Hall of Fame and restores the Title by removing it from a garbage can. Bischoff notes she was all woman, but could kick your ass.

-Miller talks about The Queen and of course that is Charlotte.

-She says she has been on top of the business since 2015 and nobody else can say that. That is what separates her from her peers. Molly calls her the gold medalist of the industry. She is sitting at 13 World Titles and counting. Liv says there is nothing like being in the ring with Charlotte. Bliss puts over her athleticism. She can be a high flyer while also hitting you very hard. Sonya: “When you think of greatest of all time, you think Charlotte Flair.” They discuss her winning the Woman’s Title which ended the Divas designation. They were no longer Divas and we seen as WWE Superstars like the men. She was noted as the face of the Women’s Revolution: 1st Woman’s Hell in a Cell, 1st Woman’s Main Event of a PPV, and 1st Main Event of WrestleMania.

-From a Queen to a Glamazon!

-Beth Phoenix: Rhea calls her an ICON and Zelina just says, “Beth Phoenix is so dope. So Dope!” Beth was one of the first women Bianca saw and connected with while Rhea needed someone like Beth to look up to. She showed women can be strong and have muscles. She broke the mold of what women in WWE were supposed to do and what they were supposed to look like. In 2010 she became the second woman to enter the Men’s Royal Rumble. She even got to eliminate The Great Khali (her run was ended by CM Punk which isn’t show here, but they do show her dropping Punk with a clothesline). Hey, Renee Young (what the graphic reads) is here to talk about how Beth can still go as she showed at this year’s Rumble. They discuss Beth getting her head split open at the 2020 Rumble and how she just rolled with it which made it so much cooler. Beth wants the women to be superheroes and be representative of the idea that you can do anything.

-Miller gives a shout-out to all the moms including his wife. Speaking of badass moms:

-Ronda Rousey: Dana White pops up and notes Ronda is a killer. Zelina says Ronda bring a different game to what they do. Of course you can’t talk about badass women without mentioning Ronda. They go over her credentials as an Olympian and UFC competitor. They gush over her debut match that really was a blast with Angle, HHH and Stephanie. Months after her debut she won the Championship and was in the Main Event of WrestleMania. She then took time off to start a family and then returned this year to win The Royal Rumble. Shayna says what has made Ronda a badass is she never took no for an answer. She showed the world that it is cool to let women kick ass, so why don’t we let them.

-Miller talks about badass women from all over the globe and that leads to Asuka!

-Sonya says Asuka is quite possibly her favorite superstar of all time. “When you stand in the ring before the bell rights with Asuka, you realize, I am about to get into a fight.” Charlotte is in awe looking at her. Asuka holds the longest undefeated streak in the history of WWE (and shouldn’t have ended when it did). Asuka makes history as she wins the first Woman’s Royal Rumble. HHH talks about going back five years and saying they women would have a Rumble to close the show and the winner would be a Japanese woman that doesn’t speak much English, nobody is believing it. We see her win various championships as “no-one is ready for Asuka.”

-Miller talks about how badass the next person was as she had to follow Andre The Giant!

-Chyna: I mean, duh! Doudrop calls her beautiful and strong. Other words thrown around: imposing, badass amazon, confident! Chyna made her debut as HHH’s bodyguard and it was genius as we had always seen Mr. Hughes and Big Bubba as bodyguards. This was something different and they note she became the backbone of DX. Zelina says any of the firsts started with Chyna: first woman to enter The Men’s Royal Rumble. First Woman to qualify for King of the Ring. They show video of her beating the crap out of the men and that leads to No Mercy 1999 where she beats Jeff Jarrett for the Intercontinental Championship. Sonya: “you don’t see that then, and you don’t see that now even.” Jarrett notes history was truly made that night in Cleveland. CHYNA AND EDDIE! WOOOO! LATNO HEAT! Renee says it takes balls to be like Chyna and to own that stage and spotlight.

-Miller wraps things up and we are out for this week. Next week it’s Awesome Finishing Moves! I mean Stunner or RKO/Diamond Cutter or the episode is invalid.

-This was solid as they did a good mix of women from today and from the past. You can’t highlight everyone, but this was a solid start. Thanks for reading!