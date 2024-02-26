wrestling / News
AAW Legacy 20th Anniversary Show Results: Queen Aminata Challenges Sierra, More
AAW held their Legacy 20th Anniversary Show on Friday night, with Queen Aminata in action and more. You can see the full results below from the Berwyn, Illinois show, per Fightful:
* Isaiah Moore def. Anthony Catena
* Solomon Tupu def. Sean Logan
* AAW Tag Team Championship Match: The Hustle And The Muscle def. Russ Jones & Schaff
* Jimmy Jacobs def. Ace Perry
* Mat Fitchett & Ren Jones def. Hartenbower & Xavier Walker
* Robert Anthony def. Gary Jay
* Street Fight Match: Missa Kate & Shazza McKenzie def. Heather Reckless & Maggie Lee
* AAW Heavyweight Championship Number One Contenders Match Match: Gnarls Garvin def. Joey Avalon, Mike Bennett, and Shane Hollister
* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Davey Vega def. Conan Lycan and Solomon Tupu
* AAW Heritage Championship Match: Joe Alonzo def. Levi Everett
* AAW Women’s Championship Match: Sierra fought Queen Aminata to a contest when Skye Blue interfered
ABSOLUTE CHAOS and I loved it
Match of the night @Shazza_McKenzie & @MissaKate23
V@Heathereckless & @justmaggielee #AAW20 pic.twitter.com/IHlKOQFgf0
— Cjellio aka Cody (without the neck tattoo) (@Cjellio) February 24, 2024
.@Skyebyee has invaded @AAWPro and has her sights set on the AAW Women’s Championship! #AAW20 pic.twitter.com/UZ1FKP5Ohw
— Windy City Slam (@WindyCitySlam) February 24, 2024
