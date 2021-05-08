wrestling / News

AAW Take No Prisoners Results: Allysin Kay, Mance Warner and Others In Action

May 8, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AAW Take No Prisoners

AAW held their ‘Take No Prisoners’ event last night at 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, Illinois, which aired on FITE TV. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Jake Something def. La Sociedad De Boricua (Alex Rico & Rico De La Vega)
* Hakim Zane def. Dante Leon
* Allysin Kay def. Skye Blue
* ACH def. Davey Vega
* AAW Heritage Championship: Myron Reed (c) def. Mat Fitchett
* Schaff def. Damien Chambers and Jason Page
* The Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice) def. inFAMy (Deonn Rusman & Joeasa)
* Lio Rush def. Laredo Kid
* AAW Tag Team Championships: Ace Austin & Madman Fulton (c) def. Gringo Loco & Trey Miguel
* AAW Heavyweight Championship: Mance Warner (c) def. Fred Yehi

