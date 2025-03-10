wrestling / News
Note on Absence of Stokely Hathaway From AEW TV
March 10, 2025
Stokely Hathaway has not been seen on AEW TV in months, last appearing in segments aired back in the fall. His partnership with Kris Statlander ended and then he was seen attempting to become a manager for a tag team. Fightful Select reports that the reason Hathaway has been absent is that he’s simply taking time off. It’s unknown when he will return.
