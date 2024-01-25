Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 1.24.23  

Guess who is in this week’s FACT OR FICTION?!?!

ME!

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

Hey y’all. A little late to the show, but we essentially opened with Samoa Joe having some words before Hook comes out to tell him he’ll be back for some more soon. Joe asks for asecurity to kick Hook out, and Hook makes short work of them.

Joe is on commentary, and he asks who raised Hook, only for Tazz to get a little perturbed by it. Lovely.

Hangman Adam Page vs Penta El Cero Miedo

Handshake to start. They go face to face, and Penta does his lil hand thing. Page returns with some COWBOY SHIT. LOCKUP!!!! Hangman gets Penta against the ropes. Breaks the hold. LOOOOCCCKKKUPP!!!! Penta corners Page. Breaks the hold. Chops the chest and Page meets him in the middle with a chop of his own. Theygo back and forth a while. Page turns them into forearms then eats a superkick to the chin. Penta hits the ropes, big boot to Penta! Rope work and Penta with a slingblade! Another! Penta hits the ropes, dives off for a crossbody, but Page catches him! Fallaway Slam! Page with a running shooting star! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Page chops in the corner, sends Penta to the buckle face first. Stomps then a boot scrape. Another, another. Hits the ropes and hits a running boot! Penta with a head scissors, then a leg drop off the bottom rope. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Each man tries for a big chop. Dead eye attempt, but Penta slinjks off. Clothesline from each, then a big boot, then a double clothesline, and both men down.

Back from the break and Page gets kicked in the face off the ropes. Penta gets sent to the apron, Page hits a boot, flies over the top, land son his feet, OPenta in the ring, hits the ropes and gets a nice Tope Con Giro.

In the ring, penta tries for a double stomp, but Page hits him with a DVD! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Page corners Penta. He hits a few rights then bites the forehead. Penta kicks out of the corner, then flips him up and kicks his face in!!! Penta to the shoulders! He spins Page and slams him down onto the neck and back! Nice. Penta with knees to the back. He’s working the arm, pulling the lef back slowly, Penta pulls forward an slings Penta away. SITOUT POWERBOMB! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Penta up on the apron. He walks towards his corner. Page joins him, and hits a right. Elbow from Penta, one from Page. Penta chops, Page returns, back and forth. Penta locks the head, possible Fear Factor, but Page tries for a Dead Eye, Penta lands in the ring on his feet. BOOT TO PENTA! Bucksho—NO!!! MADE IN JAPAN! PIN! 1….2…..NO!!!Page rolls to the apron. He stands slowly. Penta is close to the ropes, he hits the corner, flies off onto the apron, and

PAGE HITS A DEAD EYE ON THE APRON!!! MOONSAULT FROM PAGE!!! He sends Penta back into the ring. BUCKSH—NO!!!!!! Clothesline from Page! Back to the apron! BUCKSHOT LARIAT! COVER! 1..2….3!!!!

Winner: Hangman Adam Page

With as many times as these guys have gone at it, the first half of the match was just a bit too “run of the mill.” This isn’t to say that it was bad, because it wasn’t, but it was very much more of the same. The final five was great, though, and with rankings mattering this year, it was a nice touch to hear Joe just NOT want Page to win.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 13:44

After the match, Page points towards Joe at the booth and tells him he wants his title.

Renee is backstage with Orange Cassidy, the best wrestler in the world. She brings up Strong’s challenge.

Orange says, “Ok. I will wrestle you, Roddy.” It’s like 6 weeks away? He would have wrestled him last week, but sure. He’s going to keep wrestling, because that’s what he does. He says to get some of his friends and enemies and put them in a match on Rampage, and they can wrestle him Saturday for his title.

Orange: “I gotta go. Trent’s about to wrestle Wardlow. Have you seen Wardlow? He’s big.”

Nick and Matt Jackson meet up with Marvez to correct him about their names. Matt says they are the last two remaining EVPs. He wants to have a good show, and asks if catering is ok.

Top Flight walks by and Matthew asks them where their credentials are and did they show up late? Top Flight says they’ve been here since 1:00. Nicolas tells them they are kidding then he and Matt congratulate each other on their good job.

Trent Baretta vs Wardlow

HUGE SHOULDER TACKLE to Trent as soon as the bell rings! Shoulders in the corner. Wardlow calls for a powerbomb. Trent drops to the mat. Wardlow lifts him and Trent with a small package!!! 1..2…NO!!! Wardlow is pissed. He runs into a right hand, another, shoves Trent, Trent holds the ropes and Wardlow tumbles to the outside. Trent with a dropkick through the ropes! Wardlow is upset, turns and eats another one. Trent flies over the top, and Wardlow hits him with a right hand! Wardlow whips Trent into the barricade!

WE ARE BACK and Trent hits a suicide dive to the outside! The entire United Kingdom is there! Trent grabs a chair from the crowd, the ref is busy, Trent smacks him on the back with it! Again! He sends Wardlow into the ring! DDT TO WARDLOW!!!! He tries for a piledriver, lifts, fails, lifts again and HITS A PILEDRIVER TO WARDLOW! COVER! 1….2…..NO!!!!Trent to the top rope! Flies! Wardlow catches him, HUGE powerslam to Trent!

Wardlow grabs Trent by the head. He locks up and sits Wardlow onto the corner, then drapes him. He holds Trent up, releases, and hits a HUGE knee to the falling Trent! DELAYED POWERBOMB TO TRENT! 1…2……3!!!

Winner: Wardlow

Absolutely LOVED the way they started this. The assumption was that Wardlow was going to destroy Trent, but Trent survived the flurry, then did as Trent does. I worried they’d sacrifice him for Wardlow, but didn’t, and even gave a little more edge to Trent. A nice instance where both men came out better.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 8:03

Wardlow looks to powerbomb Trent again after the match, but here comes Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, and Chuck Taylor.

United Kingdom enter the ring to tell Wardlow to chill. They all leave. Trent shows major frustration with his homies, pushing them away as they try to console him.

We are at the top of the ramp with Renee and two chairs. Renee introduces Deonna Purrazzo and out she comes. Renee then introduces Toni Storm who is out in all her glory.

Toni says she will speak first. She has a massage at 11. She tells Deonna that she heard she was recently body shamed, which is ridiculous, because there is so much more to shame about her. They do have history, but Deonna cannot use their past friendship to get a title shot. She has had many friends, and all of them less talented than her. Deonna may be the greatest technical wreslter in the world today, but if she steps into the ring with Toni, she will twist her lips so hard she’ll need an epidural.

Deonna calls this insane. She didn’t come to AEW to make friends. She came to become champion. It just so happens that the champ used to be her friend, but she has no problem earning a title shot and winning arm by arm. This isn’t the Toni Storm that she wants to wrestle – this delusional sham. She wants to wrestle the Toni that lived on Dojo floors with her, the one who lived in her house. She was one of the best in the world, and it’s that Toni she wants to beat. So she is begging to please dig down deep and find that version of herself, and if she needs any further reminder, look at her ankle. T probably looks a lot like hers.

We see a matching tattoo. Deonna says Toni has everyone fooled, but not her.

Toni tells Deonna to take her tattoo and blow it right out of her bumhole, then tosses a shoe.

Deonna attacks, tries to lock in a submission, but Mariah May is there to save Toni and run to th back. Deonna with a kick to Luther! She grabs the title and holds it up high, then tosses it aside.

Mr. Moxley is backstage!!! He says BCC and he have won a lot of match, but zero victory parties. They don’t have the time. There is always another match, a bigger threat around the corner. Jon Moxley says they are the best, they are elite. A lot of people come here and don’t know what that means from the start. The party is over. 2024, personally, he will maim and pulverize and torture anyone who cant get with the program. This Friday, he will cut his heart out and leave it in the ring if that’s what it takes. He will give us the best wrestling show in the world every single time.

Taya Valkyrie and Johnny TV are backstage. Taya says things are starting to piss her off. Like that girl trying to jump in the front of the line. She knows who Deonna is, so she challenges her next week. After that, she can get to the back of the line.

They kiss.

Jeff Hardy vs Swerve Strickland

Swerve tries for a quick rollup, gets a 1, then tries for The Ghetto Clutch, but Jeff escapes. Another quick pin for 1. Jeff stands in the corner. Jeff removes his necklace and they lockup. Side headlock from Swerve. Jeff gets a rollup, holding the tights, and gets a 1..2NO!! Swerve shoves him In the corner, Jeff smacks him then hits some right hands. Whip to the corner. Jeff misses a splash. Swerve with a back breaker. Swerve pulls back on the left arm. Matt hops on the apron and distracts, and Jeff kicks up. Jeff with some shoulders. Jeff with a tackle off the ropes, goes for a splash, snapmare and a dropkick to the back. Swerve up in the corner, gets the boot up. Jeff with a side Russian Leg Sweep. He leg drops into a pin for 1..2…NO!! Jeff gets sent to the apron, hits some rights .Swerve pulls out the leg and hits a kick to the jaw. Jeff hangs off the apron, and Swerve runs by to hit a neckbreaker. Swerve grabs a chair and drags Jeff over to it. Right hands to Jeff. Swerve to the apron. He mocks Jeff then walks into Jeff tripping him on the apron! Poetry in Motion using the steps!!!

WE ARE BACK! Jeff with a Whisper in the Wind to Swerve in the ring! Jeff with a kick to escape a hold. Swerve holds onto the ropes, Jeff with an axe handle. Swerve kicks back, Jeff tries for a Twist of Fate, reversed, Jeff holds onto the wrist, slingblade! Right hands from Jeff! Manhattan Drop! Leg drop to the dick! Kick to the chin. Elbow drop to Swerve. Cover for 1.2…NO!! Jeff to the apron, Swerve grabs him by the head, pulls Jeff into the post! Swerve slides outside and stands on the steps that Jeff moved for Poetry in Motion. Swerve pulls Jeff up towards the steps, gets him to the top. Jeff with a right, another, TWIST OF FATE ON THE STEPS!!! Jeff rolls Swerve into the ring. He calls for it! He climbs! SWANTO-NO!!!! Swerve rolls out the way!!! The House Call! Cover! 1..2…..NO!!!! Swerve pulls up Jeff. He locks the head, sets up, SWERVE tries for Twist of Fate! Lol. Backslide from Jeff! 1..2..NO!!! Cradle! 1..2..N!O!! Jawbreaker, again, another!

Jeff runs…RIGHT INTO A FLATLINER!!! Swerve pulls Jeff up on his feet, lifts, suplex! Swerve to the top! STOMP!!! COVER! 1…..2…..3!!!

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Prior to this match, I joked that if I never saw another Jeff match, I’d be ok, then he went out and put his ass on the line for Swerve. This was way better than it had any right to be, and probably Jeff’s best match in AEW. Good shit.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 13:51

Backstage, Renee stops Hangman to talk about him being 3-0, but here comes Swerve to say he is undefeated in 2024 as well. Who is the last person who beat Page?

Page: “It’s New Year, New Me, dumbass!”

Lol

Renee has some breaking news. They both will be in Dealer’s Choice matches. They will choose each others’ matches.

Red Velvet vs Thunder Rosa

A quick lockup and Rosa takes Red down quickly. They both stand up, crowd is behind Rosa. Rred calls for a Test of Strength, worsk the arm, uppercuts it, arm drag, Thunder hits her own. Red sends Rosa over the top onto the apron. Rosa chops her pulls her into a hold and sends Red into the corner, Red blocks, sends Rosa into it, slides under and pulls Rosa down hard. Red with a double chop as we go to break.

We are BACK and Rosa rushes the corner with a huge clothesline. She then hits the pendulum knees. Rosa stomps. Hits the ropes. DROPKICK TO THE CHEST! Northern Lights! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Red with a waist lock, Rosa shoots her off, Red ducks under a leg, hits a right, left, some more rights. Whip to the ropes, wheel barrorw, Red rolls through, stomps the chest. Red locks up for a bulldog, Rosa shoots her off, fireman’s, elbow out from Red, drops to her feet, kick from Rosa, double underhook, Red rops to the knee, Rosa attacks the back, reversal, roll through, Rosa with a dropkick.

Rosa grabs the head and double underhooks again. Rosa hits an imaginary blunt? I dunno, she lifts up and powerbombs Red down with the Tijuana Bomb. Cover for 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: Thunder Rosa

A bit on the sloppy side with a lot of movement that just seemed unnecessary – and that’s on both girls.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 7:13

Up next…Sting and Darby Allin!!

Darby wants to talk about the Impact that Sting has had. He remembers when Sting was forced to retire, but soon he heard that Sting was signed to AEW. He remembers going to his house and wrestling in his garage and within 5 minutes, he told Sting he’s still got it.

Matt and Nick are shown backstage with headsets, watching the segment.

Darby says since the rankings are back, since they have an undefeated record, they deserve a title match. So he looks to Sting and says he’s still got it. The only difference is he isn’t alone. He thinks the crowd can agree.

Sting is All In. He and Darby hug. Sting screams. That’s that.

We are back and Big Bill and Ricky Starks are backstage to thank Darby and Sting for recognizing them by name and as champions. They accept.

Ricky says sting started his career with Ricky and a partner, and now he will end the career of Sting with the best partner he had, Big Bill. He tells Sting to lay down so they can walk all over them.

AEW World Trios Championship Match up next.

AEW World Trios Championship Match

Mogul Embassy vs The Acclaimed (w/ Bullet Club Gold)

Max and Cage to start. Cage corners Max. Shoulder to Max. Another. Whip to the corner, Max hops over, rope work, dives over, dropkick to Cage, arm drag. He works the left arm, backs int oa tag to Bowens. Axe to the left arm, chop to the chest of Cage. Cage misses a right, Anthony with an elbow, side forearm combo over and over. Cage tosses Bowens into the corner and hits a big splash. Tag to Toa who hits some shoulder. Tag to Bishop who stomps as well. Cage enters and hits some stomps next. Loks like Cage got the tag. Kick from Bowens, one right to Bishop, right to Toa. They then run over to pull Max and Gunn down. Bishop enters the ring, spins Bowens in the corner, Bowens with a right. Nana pulls the leg so Bowens kicks him. BIG Shove off the apron, and Bowens goes flying!!

We are BACK to Billy Gunn getting te hot tag. He clears the ring and tries for a Fameassser, but Toa is there to stop him! Bowens enters and chops Toa away, superkicking him out the ring. Cage grabs him. F5. Max in, chops, fireman’s into a DVD! Bishop in with a dropkick! Gunn turns, kick from Bishop, double underhook,a Glory to Mt. and a cover! 1..2..NO!!! Nana slides a chair ito the ring, then distracts the ref. Bishop has the chair, Billy doesn’t see it. Jay White is there to pull the chair out! Gunn with The One and Only! The Gunns grab Nana off the apron and slam him into the table!

In the ring, Cage is waiting for Billy Gunn, but Bowens runs in, hits a fameasser! Toa in. 3D!!!!! Bishop is left by himself Famesser!!! The Arrival! Mic Drop! Cover! 1..2….3!!!!



Winners: The Acclaimed

Well that was fun. Not the greatest match, but fun, for sure.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 9:13

Adam Copeland vs Minoru Suzuki

WE START with forearms back and forth over and over. Suzuki gets the final one and they smile at each other. They continue with the forearms, Suzuki dropping Copeland to his knees. Adam back up, chops away. Minoru with one. Hits the ropes, ducks under, another forearm, and Copeland goes down again. Copeland with a back body drop. Big Boot to Suzuki on the apron. He holds on. He tries for a spear, but Suzuki with a knee. He chokes Edge up, drags him down to the mat, then keeps the hold on. Copeland pushes forward all the way into and through a barricade. Ref gets to 9 and both man run and dive into the ring. They are both slow to rise, meeting each other on their knees. They go back and forth over and over with forearms, elbows, and finally a slap that both land, sending both to the mat. Ref starts the count. More back and forth, with Suzuki kicking all kinds of ass.He grabs the left arm and twists it, looking for an arm bar, but Adam rolls through. Impaler DDT to Suzuki! SPEAR! COVER! 1..2……NO!!! Edge sits up in shock. Suzuki rises up with a grin! Adam is shocked! Suzuki scoots over and gets a leg scissors to Adam!

SLEEPER!!! Ref holds the arm up, but Adam is up! He sends Suzuki into the expoed buckle. KILLSWITCH! Cover! 1….2….3!!!

Winner: Adam Copeland

Not a dream match by any means, and thanks to Excalibur, not sold as such, but still entertaining. Suzuki is a bad ass.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 9:26

Christian Cage is walking backstage, unimpressed.

Adam Copeland asks for a mic. He is struggling. He says he’s never been hit this hard in his life then censors ruin what he says next. He turns to Suzuki and says “respect.”

Suzuki, slow to stand, screams in Adam’s face, and leaves the ring. Hahaha. He’s like a Japanese Gollum.

Copeland says he would have been disappointed if Suzuki shook his hand, so it’s ok. This was a war, the kind that cage knows nothing about. He is still coming for Cage.

End Show