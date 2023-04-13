Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 4.12.23  

HELLO MY CHILDREN! FOLLOW ME INTO THE DARK!

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

Swerve Strickland vs Darby Allin

Swerve wants a handshake, but Darby floats behind then up and over with a stunner. Swerve to the outside> Darby hits the ropes and suicide dives into Swerve then sends him into the ring. Darby wants a coffin drop, but Swerve rolls outside. Darby don’t care, and he dives off the top with a front flip anyway.

Swerve to the outside, Darby follows, and Swerve trips him up. Body slam on the outside. Swerve with a bug stomp. Darby drops Swerve onto the barricade stomach first. Darby whips Swerve into the barricade, Swerve is left seated in a chair. Darby rushes with a back splash against Swerve. Darby grabs the steps and rolls into the ring to break the hold. He’s back outside. Darby stands on the steps, and again, Swerve trips the legs and Darby falls back first. Swerve rolls Darby into the ring. Cover for 1..2.NO!! Swerve removes Darby’s studded belt and smacks Darby across the back a few times. Darby trips the legs! He mounts and punches Darby with a big back splash in the corner, he tries for another, but Swerve moves and heel kicks Darby. Cover for 1.2..NO!!!

Darby is shown to be bleeding from the mouth. He chokes Darby with his chain, pulling it back across the mouth. Kick to the back of the head. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Darby to the apron He fights Swerve away. He bites Swerve’s head. Rights from Swerve. He trips Darby, kicks Darby in the face, then flies over the top rope and stomps Darby across the chest!

We are back and Swerve hits a Flatliner to Darby! Swerve to the top rope. Darby is up! He clips the legs! Tree of Woe for Swerve! Darby removes Swerve’s boot! He grabs Swerve’s foot! HE BITES SWERVES FOOT!!! Stomp to Swerve! Another stomp! Swerve rolls through into a knee bar. Swerve kicks Darby, attacks the right, rolls through the hold, waist lock and Darby ebows out. Right hand from Swerve, one from Darby, antoher from Serve, damn they goin in. Darby ducks, hits a right, left, headbutt, springboard, but Swerve catches him and hits a German! Gator roll, Swerve tries for a suplex, but Darby turns it into a DDT! Darby hooks the leg. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Stomp to the ankle, and a smack to the chest. Another knee bar. Darby to the top rope! Swerve on the apron. He kicks the leg, sits Darby on his shoulders, Swerve is ON THE APRON!!! REVERSE RANA OFF THE APRON TO SWERVE!!! HOLY FUCK! Darby sends Swerve into the ring. COFFIN DROP!

Prince Nana shown running down the ramp.

Darby covers. 1..2….NO!! FOOT ON THE ROPES!!!

Darby chases Prince up the ramp, and out comes Brian Cage! Darby leaves back to the ring. He slides in and Swerve kicks him in the side of the head. Swerve to the top rope. He dives with a huge stomp to the sides of the head of Darby, but he hurts his ankle! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Aubrey notices Prince and Cage, and ejects them to the back. Swerve has a chair! Darby runs and kicks it out of his hands! Swerve back in, CODE RED from Darby! Cover! 1…2…NO!!!

Darby with Last Supper! PIN! 1…2…3!!

Winner: Darby Allin

Holy shit what an opener. I hate to see Swerve lose, but damn this was great. As known, these guys just know how to work with one another, and this showed.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 14:42

MJF’s music hits as we go to break.

We return to MJF telling the crowd to shut up. He asks the crowd of Milwaukee to give it up for Darby. What a great match, but of course it was great. Remember Full Gear 2021? It was one of the greatest matches in the history of pro-wrestling. Even though, yes, Darby is a shitty little emo shmuck, he may be one of the greatest he’s stepped into the ring with him, and that’s a fact. But two words – “Headlock Takeover.”

He knows Darby is stupid, but he is not on the level with The Devil.

Darby wonders if MJF is happy. He met MJF 6 years ago, wrestling in front of 30 people, and he said the moment he made it to TV, all his problems would wash away. He’s here, nothing has changed. Darby thought the same – he chased material things. In his first year of AEW, he checked into therapy because he did not want to appear to be happy but dying inside. Therapy taught him that his family and his close ones were happy. He bought his parents a house and helped his dad retire. Sting is not his dad, he’s his best friend. This is just a 15 min ride, Max, and he refuses to get off and wonder who are all these randoms he let into his personal life. He is not like MJF, he wont lower his morals to be someone in this world. Keep talking, MJF.

MJF tells Darby he is an arrogant little boy. He thinks he’s special? People have been going through shit to get to the top for years. Tired of his morals. Morals kill careers. That’s a fact. Stand here like you’re some sort of daredevil, but Darby is really a gutless coward to sacrifice what must be sacrificed. MJF is not an idiot. He is aware that he may end up alone on his deathbed, that he might not go to heaven – but he could give a shit. As long as this title comes with him, that’s all that matters. This is the difference between him and the other three. He will do whatever it takes, but not Darby. He will leave a legacy in this sport, and it will read, “The Greatest of All Time.” Darby’s? It’ll be, “Darby Allin – Sting’s Bitch.”

Someone did NOT like that…

IT’s STING!

He gives a couple shouts to the crowd, circles MJF closely, He just wants to know what all this daddy day care talk is. It offends him deeply. He doesn’t see himself as a daycare kind of a guy. He is more of a…cheerleader.

Sting pulls out a pom-pom and hits MJF a little bit then tosses it. He pulls out another, tosses it at MJF. And another. Oh, is MJF offended? He’ll stop now if MJF promises to stop. Stop talking about this Cody Day Care…OOPS! He said Cody! Truth hurts, don’t it Max. MJF had a cheerleader, a support system, and Darby did, and the young Surfer Sting had one, too – Ric Flair. Thanks for putting him on the map, Ric Flair! Love Ya Nature Boy! Sting evolved, turned a little crow, a little Wolfpac – Love you Kevin and Scott. Obvious by now, he still has a little Joker left in him, but what he doesn’t have is a hunger or thirst for this World Title. Showtime is almost over. But Showtime is just starting for Darby Allin. Mark Sting’s words: Darby Allin will become AEW’s World Heavyweight Champion. It…is….SHOWTIME!

Darby says this fake plastic world is not taking him alive, he’s leaving the same person he came in, and he’s leaving with the title. He will be the next champion.

MJF spits in Darby’s face, then rolls out of the ring with a smirk.

Powerhouse Hobbs shows up in a new car gifted to him by QT Marshall. He tosses his keys to some stage hand and tells him it’d be a shame if anything happened to the car.

Gee, I wonder what will happen…

Powerhouse Hobbs vs Silas Young

Big tackle. Town business. Cover. 1..2..3!!!



Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

lol.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: Shiiiiiiiiit

We head back to the parking lot where Wardlow tells the stage hand to run and begins demolishing the car. After going all E. Honda on the car, Wardlow spots a nearby Forklift. How convenient. He stabs the car and flips it on his back.

BACK TO THE RAMP, and Hobbs has Silas set up for a powerbomb on some also conveniently placed tables stageside. Wardlow’s music hits, and he comes out to attack Hobbs. A bunch of jobbers come out to try and stop him, but Wardlow is able to escape and powerbomb Aaron Solow onto the aformentinoed tables.

International Championship Match

Buddy Mathews vs Orange Cassidy

Oc’s fist is taped up. Buddy waits in the corner with his title. OC sts in his own corner. OC tries for the pockets, Buddy stops it, tossing OC into the corner, reversal, Buddy kicks out of the corner, hops over OC, misses a right, antoher, rana from OC sends Buddy to the outside! Buddy slides in, OC stops him. POCKET POOL!!!! Dropkick from OC. Kip up, hits the ropes, suicide dive to the outside!!!! OC to the to prope after sending Buddy into the ring. He fleis, crossbody, but Buddy catches him!!! OC hops up, rana instead of apowerbomb! Tornado DDT from OC! He’s up! He rushes the corner! ORANGE PUNCH!!!! Cassidy hurt his hand!!! Buddy rolls towards the apron. OC is in the corner, the doc checks on the hand. He pulls back some of the tape, then removes it to check on the hand, asking him to flex the fingers. BUDDY RUNS UP AND STOMPS THE HAND!!!!

We come back, and OC is hurting on the apron. Buddy kicks him in the face. He drags OC into the ring and sits him on the top rope, then hits some hard forerams. Right from OC. Kick to Buddy. He dives, Buddy catches him, OC slinks down, shoves to the ropes, hits the ropes, tornado DDT, but Buddy blocks, locks the head, tries for a suplex, OC knees the head and sends Buddy to the apron. Buddy misses a right, OC sends him into the post once, again, the opposite side, OC to the top rope! He dives off, and Buddy kicks him in the chin! Superkick from OC on the apron! OC with a tornado DDT attempt, but Buddy breaks, hits a high knee to OC! Buddy grabs OC on the apron still, locks up for a powerbomb, but OC with BEACH BREAK!!!! Ref starts the count.

Ref hits 9 and both guys slide in. OC’s hand is hurting. Both men on their knees. We get trading forearms and rights with crowd participation. They stand, still trading hits, OC gets the upperhand, blocked, thrust to the gut, backhand, back fist to the chest, stomp to the foot then Buddy stomps the hand! OC screams in agony. Buddy mocks OC with some OC kicks! OC takes them cuz he ain’t no bitch. He holds his hand up, Buddy stops, OC puts his hands in his pockets. FAT KNEE FROM BUDDY TO THE FACE!!! Damn! STUNDOG MILLIONAIRE!!!! Buddy to the corner! OC pulls himself up. He hits the corner, Buddy kicks him out of it. HUGE ELBOW STRIKE FROM OC!!! He climbs the top, wraps the legs, locks the head, Buddy gets OC with a fireman’s. elbows from OC, he is on the shoulders, spins, HUGE TORNADO DDT!!!! Buddy rolls to the outside, but Orange flies out and locks the head for ANOTHER DDT!!! He sends Buddy into the ring. Top rope! DIVING DDT from Orange!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! OC removes the elbow pad. He cocks it, goes for the punch, Buddy side steps, shoves, kick to the face, pumphandle, but OC with a rollup for 1..2.NO!!! ORANGE PUNCH!!!!!!! COVER!!!! 1….2…..NO!!!!

Orange pulls Buddy up by the hair. Buddy is on his knees. Buddy asks for another punch. Oc to the corner. He goes for the punch, Buddy blocks it. Choke lift, and a knee to OC!!! OC shoves Buddy, asks for another hit to the chin…then passes out.

Buddy hits the ropes, OC WAS PLAYING POSSUM!!! But Buddy knew it! He holds the ropes, deflects the punch! Slams OC down! Cover for 1..2.NO!!!!! MOUSE TRAP FROM ORANGE CASSIDY! 1….2…..3!!!!!!!

Winner: Orange Cassidy

I know I kid about the quality of matches of OC but gawwwwddd daaaamnnnnnnn this was good!

Total Rating: *****

Match Time: 14:12

A video package for Christian Cage and Luchasaurus. It’s short and to the point. Some things have changed.

We are back live and Ethan Page is in the ring. He wants answers from Matt Hardy.

Out comes Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy. Kassidy says Page played himself. Matt says he did manipulate Page. He is a huge ass, and he treated Matt and Private Party like trash, so he forced Page into a signing a contract that said if Hook defeated him, Matt and Kassidy are no longer ran by Page. He also gets to choose their next match. The stipulation? When they win, there is no longer a contract to The Firm.

Page says there is more than just Page and Stokely in the firm.

From behind, Big Bill and Lee Moriarty attack! Bill sends Matt into a powerbomb position to Matt, but here comes HOOK!!!

He meets Lee at the bottom of the ramp, judo toss! Clotheslnie to Page, he fights Big Bill in the ring with some body shots! GOOZLE!!! Hook blocks, tries to lift, but Page and Lee come back in to attack!

JEFF HARDY is here!! Still got a huge pop! Chair shots with a personal chair to Big Bill! He tosses a chair to Lee! Jeff to the top rope! SWANTON BOMB TO LEE!!!

Jeff is back!

Earlier Today, Kenny Omega cut a video promo to thank everyone involved, including the doctors. He spoke to The Bucks, and they’ve promised they’d take care of things in the ring. When The BCC hurt Don, leaving his skull split open, he took it personally. Omega gets it, Don is not the most likeably guy. But he’s still family. When you mess with family, you crossed the line. He’d love to say it’s blood for blood, but that’s what they want. When he sees them next, it’ll be much worse than that. Much worse.

Before the following match, Claudio and Moxley attack Cutler and Nakazawa. Michael does the blade job and rolls into the ring covered in blood.

Blackpool Combat Club vs Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa

The bell rings and Claudio slaps Nakazawa. He tries to fight back as the crowd cheers for him. Right hand to Michael, he removes his shirt. He’s covered. Rights to Claudio, another, another, rights. Chop to Claudio. Claudio with a right. BIG SWING! He spins Mike’s shoes off. Sharpshooter to Mike. Cutler in the ring, also bleeding behind his facemask. Lol. He attacks Claudio, Claudio sends him over the top rope, then heads back to Mike to cross his arms for a pi,edriver, but Mike hits a back body drop. Tag to Moxley. Tag to Cutler. Rights from Moxley over and over. He bites the…nose? Misses a lariat, Cutler hits one. Another. Moxley still standing. KING KONG LARIAT TO CUTLER! Claudio got the tag. Death Rider! BULLDOG CHOKE! Mike breaks it. Claudio in to elbow Mike, Moxley stomps Cutlers head in. ref calls for the match to end.

Winners: The BCC

Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy a solid ass beatdown, but I don’t think people care enough about Cutler and Nakamara, including, apparently, The Bucks and Omega, who seemingly thought it ok to see their friends get brutalized long before coming out to make their entrance. Lol.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: Like 3 minutes.

Claudio hits a sitout powerbomb to Mike, and Yuta attacks Cutler.

Jon on the mic. He wants The Young Bucks. He wants the Cowboy. He wants Callis. They’re still at the hospital. They got glass jaws, bodies, and egos. BCC put Elite in All Elite Wrestling.

Kenny Omega is here! He’s in jeans and Jordans. He’s NOT ALONE!!!

<bThe Young Bucks sneak in the ring from behind! Superkick to Yuta! Superkick to Claudio! Kenny attacks Moxley! Kenny mounts. Stomp to Moxley from The Bucks! Kenny stomps! Nick and Matt grab the arms of Jon! BTE TRIGGER! Kenny goes under the ring. He has a gearcase. He slides it in. Matt stops him. He has a screwdriver. He hands it to Omega. Matt kicks Moxley a few times in the corner. Jon wants it. Tells Omega to come on. Yuta and Claudio pull Moxley out and Omega stabs the buckle in the corner.

So….where’s Bryan?

Backstage, Prince Nana is with Swerve Strickland standby with Schiavone and Brian Cage. Swerve says he created Darby Allin. He’s proud of him. He’s still got some unsettled scores to deal with. They’re leaving with something…tonight.

Riho and Skye Blue vs Toni Storm and Ruby Soho

Blue and Storm to start. They don’t last long, tagging in their respective partners. Riho flips over Ruby, sends Ruby into the ropes, Ruby stomps the hand then punt kicks. Cover for 1..NO! Dorpkick and a tag to Skye. They double dropkick Ruby to the outside. Riho sends Toni out. Skye assists Riho up the corner to fly off outside.

We come back to Ruby tryiung to end it, but both Riho getting a tag. Skye in with punches, knee to the face, whip and a running high knee to Ruby. Tag from Toni, snapmare to Ruby, Toni kicks Skye down hard. Right hand to Skye. Toni tries for a hip attack, but Skye moves out the way. Ruby up, kick from Sky, a kick to Toni, another to Saraya, diving rana to Toni! She sends Toni into the ring. Skye to the top rope. Dievs! Crossbody. In comes Ruby. Stops the pin. Side suplex. Riho in, roll through, stomp, kick from Tin, kick from Skye to Toni, Ruby with a waist lock, switch, crucifix from Riho, kick from Skye, into the bomb!

GERMAN FROM TONI TO SKYE! Hip Attack!!!! Storm Zero! Pin for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Toni Storm and Ruby Soho

They put a whole hell of a lot in a little bit of time, but the placement on the card hurt this one.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 6:22

The girls triple team Riho, spray an L on her stomach, then hit a triple powerbomb.

Jamie Hayter runs down after this to get triple teamed and beaten down.

Britt Baker is out next, ducking Ruby, superkicking Toni, then entering the ring to attack Saraya. She looks to stomp Saraya, but Ruby and Toni pull her out.

Chris Jericho vs Keith Lee

Garcia is ringside. Jericho tries to start with a bunch of chops, but Lee hits him with a single tackle to knock him down. Lee kisses the forehead of Jericho and walks away laughing. Lee continues to toy with Jericho until Garcia gets on the apron to distract, and Jericho attacks the back. Jericho shoves Lee to the apron. Jericho with a springboard dropkick and Lee falls to the outside.

Back to the match, and Jericho hits Lee with a dropkick. He hits a lionsault, then Covers for 1..2.NO!!! Lee shoots Jericho off with ease. Some stomps to Lee get him up. Jericho with rights to the side of the face. He hits the ropes, and Lee hits his own clothesline. A big tackle knocks Jericho down. Big splash in the corner. He looks to toss Jericho, but Garcia grabs Jericho’s boot to block it. Lee is pissed, and turns into a clolthelnie, but Lee stops Jericho and locks in a bear hug. Jericho elbows out, Lee with a clothesline. Lee tries for a powerbomb, Jericho reverses. Rollup. 1..2..NO!!! Kick to Lee. Another kick, Lee blocks a right, hits the ropes, biiiiiig tackle! Lee to the second rope! MOONSAULT! BUT JERICHO HAS HIS KNEES UP!!! Lee seems to be only minorly bothered. Jericho holds his knee in agony. Big slam from Lee. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Lee locks the head of Jericho, flips up, Jericho rakes the eyes! WALLS ATTEMPT! Lee gets to the ropes. Lee with a double chop to the chest.Lee gets Jericho to the shoudlers. Jericho holds the rff’s shirt. Garcia attacks Lee. Lee pulls Garcia into the ring. Lee hits both men with a clothesline. Missed splash in the corner. Jericho tries for Code Breaker, Lee stops it, lifts Jericho, grabs him by the sides, and lifts Jericho up for a powerbomb. Aubrey is checking Garcia in the corner. Lee with the cover.

Here comes Swerve Strickland with a belt shot to the head of Lee. He had a mask on, but we all know what’s up.

Aubrey looks on, confused, Jericho rlls over and covers Lee for the 1..2…3!!!



Winner: Chris Jericho

I’m super happy Lee continues to get love from the crowd, considering his spot on the card. This was slow, but with reason. Lee is still so imposing.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 14:17

Adam Cole’s music hits. He comes down to check on Lee, has a few words with him. Lee heads to the back. Cole stops, he looks back the same way Jericho did to him a few weeks ago. He meets Lee at the ramp and walks up with him together.