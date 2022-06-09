Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 6.8.22  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It is with great pain that I regret to inform you that I hurt my pinky a few days ago. I thought long and hard about what this meant for my future here at 411. Could I continue with my responsibilities? Could I champion a company on my back and still stand here your proud recapper of all things Monday and Wednesday night? The guys in the back, they’ll say they told me to give up, to take my ball home, but not me! Not the son of a son of a bitch! No, I’m here, and I’m ready. Broken pinky or not, I’m doin this!

Welcome to Wednesday night! Welcome to A!E!W! Dynamite!

We start AEW with Darby making his entrance. Tony Nese and Lance Archer are already in the ring, along with Garcia. Kingston is out next and he heads straight for Garcia as the bell rings!



Match 1: Casino Battle Royal

Kingston and Garcia go back and forth as Archer and everyone else watches on. Kingston sends Garcia out of the ring, Nese tries to attack Archer, so Archer chokeslams his ass. Darby enters the ring, Archer runs, Darby sends him outside and suicide dives onto Archer! Kingston entesr the ring, Darby slides in under the ropes, and they go at it!!! Right hand ot the jaw from Kingston! Darby returns the favor. Eddie hits him back, dropping him. The countdown begins.

Ricky Starks is out!

Archer runs Nese into the ring, Starks goes for a Spear to Darby, but Darby hops over, and hits a Code Red!!!

Jake Hager is out now!

Garcia and Hager attack Kingston in the corner as Rey Fenix makes his way out. Garcia stops him with some rights, and here comes Swerve and Keith Lee!!

Darby powerbombs Garcia out the corner, Rey kicks Darby in the face. Archer chokes up Starks in the corner, Swerve attacks Nese, headbutt from Lee, right hand from Swerve, and we get a double team on Nese. Lee lifts Tony, sens him into the corner ,whips Swerve into him then hits a splash. Back elbow from Swerve, Swerve to the top rope, dives with a spinning uppercut. Lee gets Starks in the corner, Swerve tosses Tony, Tony lands on the apron, looks to suplex Swerve, Swerve lands on his feet, boot to the face, Sterling in to hold the legs of Swerve. Big kick from Nese. Running boot from Tony. Lee is there to hit a clubbing blow, but Nese holds on. Lee grabs his face and shoves Nese off the apron.

Tony Nese has been eliminated.

Archer GOOZLES Lee, sends him over the top rope, Lee holds onto the ropes. Archer in the ring, Lee in the ring, lifts up Archer, powerbomb attempt over the top rope, Lee lets go of the legs, and he eliminates Archer!!!

Archer is eliminated!

The clock ticks down and the next group of guys come out:

John Silver, Konosuke Takeshita, Max Caster, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn

Silver rushes the ring, hits some Germans on a bunch of people, Caster comes down to hit a freestyle.

We hit PIP and when we come back,

Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, Wheeler Yuta and Dante Martin are out next!

Dante flies into the ring with a crossbody, sends Fenix to the apron, Fenix grabs the leg and rolls down to the mat. There are so many dudes in the ring right now so let’s just say, SHIT GOES DOWN!!!.

Swerve eliminates Lee, causing Lee to seethe in anger. Swerve smiles big, and that’s a shame.

FINAL ENTRANT: Andrade El Idolo

Darby just sort of stands in the ring, waiting for Andrade to attack, and he does. He sends Swerve over the top, but Swerve holds on. Hobbs nearly eliminates Takeshita, but needs Starks help to do so.

After some more double-crossing from Swerve, we are left with Andrade, Fenix, Kyle O’Reilly, Starks, Hobbs, and Andrade.

Rey and Andrade get some time to do their thing, resulting in Rey stomping the chest of Andrade. Kick to Andrade, Andrade chops, kip up from Fenix, superkick to Andrade, Hobbs attacks from behind! He lifts Fenix, takes him over the top rope, Fenix holds on, Wheeler is here! Shit, forgot bout that foo. He sends Hobbs over the top rope!!!

Yuta, KOR, Fenix, Andrade.

Kick from KOR to Fenix. He teams up with Andrade to send Wheeler to the apron. Right hand form the apron, Andrade stops Yuta’s climn. Headbutt from Yuta. Dives with a shotgun dropkick to Andrade. Kip up and inverted atomic drop to Kyle. Enziguri misses, KOR kicks, Yuta slingshots back in, German! Kyle off the ropes with a clothesline! Fenix kicks Andrade in the face, spins off the top but Andrade kicks him in the midsection. Fenix spins back in the ing, hits a high kick to the face, hits the ropes, springboards, but Andrade with a HUGE LOW BLOW MID AIR!!!

Rey Fenix is eliminated!

Kicks from Andrade and Kyle to Yuta’s chest. Andrade lifts Yuta, Kick from Kyle. Half nElson, Andrade hits the ropes, Kyle and Yuta both lift and send Andrade over the top! Andrade sends Kyle to the apron! Kyle grabs the head, kicks on the apron, right hand, kick, right hand

. Yuta catches a kick, elbows the quad, high kick, DRAGON SCREW FROM KYLE!!! HUGE KICK!!! Kyle O’Reilly wins the Battle Royale!!!

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly

At one point, damn near everyone was in the ring, and I just threw my hands in the air and enjoyed it for what it was. The good news is there are typically little stories within the Battle Royales in AEW. If this is the end of Swerve and Lee, then that was short lived but perhaps we can see more from both. If this was a one-off, I’m not sure I liked it. Although it does give a little personality to Swerve. Anyway, Kyle has proven himself, and I think this is a thank you more than anything for him.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 24:59

Moxley has a promo backstage, saying he’s been blazing a trail in NJPW for the past three years. It’s been a strange year, a tough year, but he told us in January he was gonna grab pro-wrestling by the balls. Tonight, all due respect, Kyle O’Reilly, he is in there with the wrong guy at the wrong place at the wrong time. This all belongs to him. The Forbidden Door belongs to him. On June 26, it’ll be three years in the making. This entire sport belongs to him.

“Love you, mom.”

We return, and there is a brand new Championship coming to AEW!!!

It is…The All-Atlantic Championship, so basically an Intercontinental Championship Title.

How will they be crowned? By a tournament!!

Buddy v Pac

Page v Miro

Penta v Black

NJPW 1 v NJPW 2

The first match is NOW!



Match : All-Atlantic Championship Tournament Match

Pac vs Buddy Matthews

Lockup! Side headlock takedown from Buddy. Both men up, side headlock takedown from Pac, pin for 1..NO! Buddy gets a pin. 1! No!! Both up. Crowd loves it. Lockup, side headlock from Buddy. Hit the ropes, tackle from Buddy, he hits the ropes, Pac kips up! Side headlock from Pac, ropes, tackle from Pac, hits the ropes, Buddy ducks under, over, rana from Pac! Buddy to the outside! Pac hits the ropes. He slides out, faking a dive, scouting Buddy. Buddy slides out, Pac back in. Buddy fakes going out, Pac slides out, both men side by side as we go to break.

WE ARE BACK and Pac hits a DDT off the ropes. Pac and Buddy stand, Pac with a right hand to the face, Buddy fires back. Pac drops to a knee but still hits a right hand. Buddy returns, forearm from pac, another, lifts, hard right is bloked, Buddy with a right/left/spinning kick. Stomp to the foot of Pac. Spinning kick from Pac, high knee, another spinning kick, Pac hits the ropes, spinning uppercut from Buddy. Snapmare, hits the ropes, misses a punt kick, rollup for 1..2.NO!!!! Buddy blocks one kick, but doesnt get the second, and Pac kicks the gum out of his mouth. Pac hits the ropes, Buddy jumps up with a high knee!! Pac sends him into the ropes, snap GERMAN! Clothesline from Pac! Both men down. Buddy to the top rope, Sunset Flip off the top! Rolls through. LIGER BOMB!!! Pin! 1..2…..NO!!!!

PAC to the top rope, he hops up onto the shoulders of Buddy! POISON RANA! HOLY SHIT!!! Running boot to the face! Pac to the top rope again! BLACK ARROW!!! Pin! 1..2…..3!!!!

Winner: PAC

Holy hell that was fantastic.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 10:44

Penta and Fenix come out to celebrate while Buddy makes it up the ramp. House of Black come out to grab their buddy. Ha! I said Buddy. Black makes eye contact with Penta.

Bakstage, Eddie is pissed. He doesn’t need a minute. Hager cost him a chance to be a champion. Garcia, 2.0, whatever their names are. Jericho, get used to this because he’s still gonna get him. Kingston tells someone off the screen not to count him down. He wants Hager on Rampage. He grabs the stage hand, tells him that now he can tell the truck he is done.

Trent Baretta are in the ring, and he is bummed out. It’s National Best Friends Day, and his friends are not here. He then brings up his tag team partner, Rocky and says they didn’t win or lose, so they deserve another shot. He calls FTR out to make things right.

Here comes FTR as we are reminded of the interruption that was suffered two weeks ago.

Cash says as much as this pains him to say, Trent is right, they didn’t win or lose, and this didn’t sit well. They are the best on the planet, and they want to prove that nightly. Dax says if it was up to them, they’d come out here and give him a treat, but Trent’s partner is in Japan. The problem Trent has shouldn’t be with them, it should be with the guys that attacked them, Ospreay’s bitch boys. If it were up to Dax…

NJPW logo shows and we get music for the United Empire.

<b.IT’S WILL OSPREAY!!!!!!!!!

FTR and Trent look on, ready for action, but they GET ATTACKED FROM BEHIND!!!

IT’S Kyle Fletcher, Henare and Mark Davis!!!

Ospreay puts on the elbow pad. HIDDEN BLADE TO TRENT!!!

Kyle O’Reilly is backstage with Fish and Cole.

Regal has some words for them. He says he’s taught them many things, but this is Moxley. Think about wife and friends. Are they going to miss them? It’s going to really hurt him being on commentary as he calls Kyle getting his haed cracked open.

Kyle says he thinks about his wife and friends every time he enters the ring. He’s got wins over Fenix, Allin, Jungle Boy. He is here to fight the best and fight for the title, and he gets to do both tonight.

Cole says he’s got commentary next, but Kyle’s got this.



Match 3: David Finlay vs Hangman Adam Page

Finlay’s got a shillelagh!!!

Lockup! They circle the ring across the ropes, ref breaks them up out of the corner. Shove from Dave, shove from Page. Side headlock from Page, into the ropes, and a tackle from Page knocks Dave on his ass. Page hits the ropes, hops over, Finlay with a dropkick. Both men up, another lockup! Finlay works the left arm, driving his elbow into the shoulder. Page rolls out, reverses, Page with a boot, and he stands tall! HUGE CHOP from Page. Another. He sends David to the outside, hits the ropes, Dave on the apron, tackle sends him right off. Page hits the ropes, SUICIDE DIVE INTO DAVID!!! Hangman grabs a beer from a fan and takes a sip.

In the ring, Page rushes the corner, misses an elbow, kick attempt, but David caches and drops the leg onto his shoulder. Chop block from Finlay as we go to break!

WE ARE BACK and Finlay is stomping the mid section of Page. Page kicks him away then gets a fireaman’s. Dave slinks off, hits the ropes, Page catches him. Fallaway Slam! Kip up from Page! He is favoring his leg. Huge clothesline in the corner. Another! Chop to Finlay! Another. Page whips, reversed, shoot over the apron, Page hits the corner and flies off with a clothesline. Page flies over the top rope ONTO Finlay! He hurts his knee. Page sends Finlay into the ring.

Back in the ring, page with a powerbomb! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Page calls for the end. Backbreaker out of nowhere from Finlay! Finlay has a cut under his eye. He slinks towards the corner, Page up in the opposing corner. Finaly runs, uppercut to Page!! Finlay to the top! He dives off into the arms of Page. Roll through! Lift! Counter from Finlay! Cradle gets a 1..2..NO!!!!

Back elbow from Dave. Uppercut. Whip to Page, into the corner, he misses a clothesine, German, Page lands on his feet, knee hurt. Clothesline from Page! Page to the apron! BUCKSHOT!!!!Cover! 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Hangman Adam Page

Looks like we’re getting a Cole v Page program, by way of this match. A nice showing for Dave, and I enjoy that they didn’t just move on from the title loss.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 10:19

Page grabs a mic. He says there is a lot he wants to say about the AEW World Championship, but tonight is not the night. Tonight, he wasn’t in the Battle Royal, and it doesn’t look like he’ll get a title shot any time soon. Since that’s the case, he recalls that there isn’t only one World Championship in Professional Wrestling. So the last Sunday in June, Forbidden Door…he wants the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. He wants Okada.

Cole with a mic, now. He calls Page delusional. First of all, Okada might not even be the champion – it could be Jay White. But he didn’t think about that, because he doesn’t think like a champion. He lost. Cole has been on a roll that no one will stop. He deserves a shot at the IWGP Championship. He is the new Franchise Player. Page’s time has come and gone. AEW is all about Adam Cole now.

Earlier today, Thunder Rosa issued an Open Challenge. She’s ready to go.

Here comes Marina Shafair to stare Rosa up and down. Rosa asks her if she has a problem.

Schiavone is in the ring, and he welcomes Wardlow to the ring.

Wardlow opted not to be in the Battle Royal earlier today, and he’s here to tell us why.

He welcomes us to Wardlow’s World.

He asked not to take part because CM Punk is their champion, so if he aint pinning CM Punk, he don’t want it yet. So heal up real quick, champ, because he’ll be waiting.

There is a title he does want, though. A title few men have carried. Some men who carried it have brought prestige, while some have diminished it. He wants the TNT Title. It’s time for a change.

Here comes Scorpio Sky and the title. He unbuttons his shirt and walks down the ramp, but here comes Dan Lambert to stop Sky. He says Sky has a bum leg. Wardlow says he’ll wait till Sky is 110% ready.

Sterling is backstage with a bunch of security. He tells Wardlow you cant rip up legal documents live on TV, dummy. Sterling says because he is a nice guy, he’ll give Wardlow 2 options. Face him in court or wrestle 20 of them live next week. Either way, you pay.

The Young Bucks are back to talk about beating the champs clean as a whistle. Friday, they beat Lucha Bros. The Young Bucks are back, and they want their titles back.

A knock on the door is heard, and it’s Matt and Jeff! Matt heard them talking about a title shot, but at Double or Nothing, they beat The Young Bucks, so they deserve a shot at the title.

In comes Christian, JB, and Lucha, saying the best way to solve this is a Ladder Match on Dynamite next week.

What in the world….

Jungle Boy looks a bit bothered by this.



Match 4: AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Marina Shafir vs Thunder Rosa

LOCKUP! They wrestle down to the mat, neither letting go. Both back up and Shafir sends Rosa into the corner hard. Shafir with another toss to the corner. She hits a knee, another knee. Cravat but Rosa flips through and works the arm. Shafir escapes the wrist lock into a seated position then reverses with a choke hold. Rosa drops to her ass, rolls through with a counter and ap in for 1..2…NO!!! Shafir picks the ankl, Rosa spins onto her belly, Shafir gains wrist control. Into the corner,reversal from Rosa. Chop to the chest. Another. Shafir wants another one!!! Elbows into the corner! Rosa misses a right, Shafir hits a chop, Shafir goes shoulder to shoulder, Rosa holds the neck, hits a clothesline, then hits some knee raises. Shafir catches one, tries for a suplex, spinning kick from Rosa, to the knees, and Rosa slaps her. Rosa pulls Shafir into the center, right hand from Shafir, another, locks he head, tries for a suplex, hits it!

We are BACK and Rosa hits a running knee in the corner. Double knees in the corner. Rosa hits the ropes and runs with a dropkick to the back of Shafir! Hits the ropes again, and another dropkick to the chest from Rosa! Northern Lights into a pin from Rosa! 1…2…NO!!!! Shafir with a leg trip. She works the wrist, pumphandle, elbow to the back, into a suplex. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Right from Rosa, another, Death Valley Driver! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Kick from Rosa is blocked, Shafir punches the quad, Rosa reverses with a rollup for 1…2….NO!!!

Shafir locks up from behind, reversal, Shafir tries for a suplex, Rosa rolls through. 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Thunder Rosa

A whole lotta sloppiness in the beginning but you get the impression that this wasn’t really a contest that was supposed to be pretty. I’d still argue Shafir needs some work, but working with Rosa might help.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 8:11

After the match, Shafir attacks Rosa from behind! She locks her in a submission, and out comes Toni Storm to help out Rosa with a dropkick to the back of Shafir. Storm attacks, gets shoved back, GERMAN FROM TONI!!! Rosa grabs her, hits a Michinoku Driver! Toni grabs the women’s title and looks over to Rosa. She hands over the title.

Jade Cargill is backstage with The Baddies.

There’s a big match this Friday, but according to Jade, nobody can mind their own damned business. Last week, they had an issue with Athena, so they addressed it. But no, we had people interfere. Hahaha. Some good lines on Statlander.



Match 5: Jon Moxley vs Kyle O’Reilly

They lock the fingers, Kyle kicks the leg. Another kick is missed. Another. Kyle tries to size up Moxley, but Moxley wont let him get control. Leg scissors from below, Moxley spins kyle away from him. Both men up. Lockup! Waist lock from behind by Jon. Kyle works the legt arm, Jon spins out, heads under the arm, breaks the hold, hip toss Kyle and a cover for 1..NO!!! Kyle picks the leg, kicks the other leg. Jon with a slap to the face. LOCKUP!!!! Hammer lock from Jon, pressing his head into the shoulders. Kyle reaches back, tries to lock the head, Jon sits on the left arm and pulls back on the fingers of Kyle’s righ hand. He splits the fingers then stands up. Jon wraps up the left arm with the legs, Kyle pressures into a seated position for a pin. 1..NO!!! Jon stands, grabs the arms and stomps the face ala Danielson. Kyle escapes and rolls to the outside. Kyle regroups and rolls back in.

Jon stands, hands behind his back, and allows Kyle some shots. Kyle hits some, huge right forearm from Jon. One from Kyle. Kyle hits another. They go back and forth. Headbutt from Jon. Kyle off the ropes with a kick, another kick, another kick. High kicks in the corner to the chest. Whip is reversed, Jon with a clothesline in the corner, another, a third. Jon calls for the end, but Kyle hits a dropkick to the knee! Kyle to the apron. Right hand form Jon. Kyle grabs the leg. Dragon Screw in the ropes! Kyle to the top rope. Kyle dives with a knee to the face!!!

Back from the break, and Moxley has a sleeper and a crossface! Kyle breaks the hold by biting the rope for a break!!!! Jon breaks it, then kicks the ropes into the TEETH OF KYLE!!!! HUGE CLOTHESLINE! Cover for 1….2….NO!!!! Jon drives some elbows to the shoulder!!!!! Kyle reverses ! Strikes to the side of the ribs! Kick to the back, another, another. Kyle locks the head, Jon escapes, pulls back the arm, elbow after elbow to the chest over and over again from Moxley!!! Jon locks the head, Kyle drops his weight. Knees from Jon. Running kick to the chest from Kyle! Piledriver attempt, but Kyle shoots himself up and locks in a Triangle!!!! Elbows to the head of Jon. Moxley is fading! Kyle transitions into a knee bar! Fist from Jon to the jaw! He stands, PILEDRIVER TO KYLE!!! KYLEDRIVER!!! Cover for 1…2…NO!!!! Jon with a punch! Elbow from Kyle! Moxley! Kyle! Back and forth! Kick and an elbow into a Saito Suplex all from Kyle, but Jon rolls through! SAITO FROM MOXLEY!!! Kick from Kyle! They lock up, and both men are exhausted, dropping to the knees!!!! SLEEPER FROM MOXLEY!!! Jon turns into a front face and drives a knee to the head. Hits the ropes.

REGAL KNEE FROM MOXLEY!!! Double underhook! Paradigm Shift/suplex! Cover for 1….2….3!!!!

Winner: Jon Moxley

You knew Moxley was winning, but they did a damned good job at making Kyle look like a million bucks getting there. I’ll admit the first five was a bit too Moxley heavy, but Kyle found his footing and they told an amazing story with a ton of great wrestling.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 14:09

End Show