Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 9.13.23  

Last week, they proved that a great show was still capable without Punk. With Orange Cassidy, what can go wrong?

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

Startin off with action! Jon Moxley is here to defend his title!

International Championship Match

Jon Moxley vs Big Bill (w/ Ricky Starks)

Jon with some kicks to the leg. Right hands send Bill into the corner, but he pushes Jon away then hits him on the chin. Jon fires back, and Bill hits an uppercut. Billy with fists to the dome. Jon gets cornered. Big chop to Jon. Another chop. Jon with some chops. He hits the ropes, leaps, and Bill catches him. Fallaway Slam to Jon. Big splash in the corner. Bill runs into an elbow. Right hand from Jon, a big clothesline and Bill stays standing. Big knee to Jon. Bill takes Jon outside, sits him on a chair, then hits a right hand. Another. Whip to Jon but Jon stops it and sends Bill into the steps! Jon drags Bill around the ring with a bulldog hold. Right hand but Bill sends Jon over the timekeeper’s table.

We are BACK and Jon has Bill up top. He hits a big suplex that looks painless due to Bill’s size. Jon is, as expected, covered in blood. Bill hits a Bossman Slam and a cover for 1..2.NO!!! Right hands to Jon’s face. Bill icks Jon down, but he sits back up. Another boot and Jon sits back up. He turns to his knee. Another big boot. Jon pushes himself up, this time to his feet. Right hand to Bill, to Jon, to Bill, to Jon! Bill with an uppercut, Big Boot is caught! KING KONG LAIAT! COVER! 1..2…..N!O!! Elbow strikes to Bill. Jon with a chope. Bill stands, Jon hops on his back, Bill backs Jon into the corner and breaks the hold. Jon runs with a cutter to Bill! Bill rolls out of the ring! Jon heads to the top rope. STARKS SHOVES HIM OFF! Jon falls on his yam bags! Bill rolls into the ring. Big Boot! COVER! 1…2…NO!!!!

Bryan Danielson runs down to attack Starks! He beats him down. Bill looks on, Jon rolls Bill up. Gets a 1..2..NO!!! Outside, Starks whips Bryan into the steps! IN the ring, Jon kicks the arm, hops off the 2nd rope.

GOOZLE! CHOKESLAM TO MOXLEY! Cover! 1….2…NO!!!! Jon locks in a submission! Big Bill taps!

Winner: Jon Moxley

I typically don’t complain about Jon’s willingness to bleed, but boy did it feel unnecessary tonight. The match was about what you would expect.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 11:26

Ricky Starks continues to attack Bryan Danielson. Big Bill hits Jon with a big boot. Here comes Starks with his shoe!!! Danielson runs in to make the save. Here comes Claudio Castagnoli! He runs into the ring and LIFTS BIG BILL ONTO HIS SHOULDERS!!!!

Backstage, Roderick Strong and The Kingdom are with Rene. Last time Strong faced Joe, he was nearly retired.

Here comes Adam Cole to tell Strong that this is a horrible idea. Joe could break his neck.

Strong is flabbergasted at Cole’s sudden care. All he cares about is Max. Strong will be Joe then MJF because he is a wrestling legend.

Schiavone is in the ring. Don’s covered poster is nearby. He introduces Callis, and out comes Don and Konosuke Takeshita.

Callis takes the mic and excuses Tony out of the ring. They just beat Kenny Omega twice in one week, so show some respect, he demands. They’ve been celebrating. He’s learned a lot about Japanese culture. He’s learned that when you’re the top guy in a promotion, they call you the Ace. There’s been a lot, and Takeshita is better than all of them. When you beat Kenny Omega, they call you the ace. When you beat him twice in seven days, they call you The Alpha.

Henceforth, Takeshita will be referred to as The Alpha. He is a real one, not a fake one like Jericho.

They get streamers, which is super random. Lol.

Callis tells Kenny that beating him twice isn’t enough. They broke his body, now they will break his heart. He will now reveal his next target. It’s going to kill Kenny.

Callis removes the cover, and it’s the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and heart of Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi.

We get an image of Don and Takeshita standing over Ibushi as he cowers beneath a sword Takeshita holds above his head.

Don says while they destroy Ibushi, Omega will be at home watching like the pathetic cuck that he is.

Don stabs Kota’s face with a screwdriver.

He heads over to a stagehand, grabs some flowers, and hands them to Takeshita. Takeshita hands them over to Tony with force.

Backstage, Alex Marvez is with Blackpool Combat Club.

Bryan says they love when things escalate. He challenges Bill and Starks to a match against him and Claudio. Claudio has a title defense next week against Kingston. Jon calls this easy work.

Here comes Rey Fenix to yell at Jon that he will beat him next week. Refs and agents come to clear the air. Eddie Kingston is in the background. Claudio walks up to him. They face each other. Eddie tells him one more week, then cackles and walks away.

Hook is backstage with his title. Renee asks him how this title run feels different.

Here comes Orange Cassidy who was just walking around and saw Hook looking all mad. Why does he look so mad? He’s got a title. Orange used to have a title. Hook calls him a great champion. OC says thanks man, you are too.

Hook leaves. Renee asks OC if he’s ok, and he says he is still so tired.

Toni Storm vs Hikaru Shida vs Nyla Rose vs Britt Baker

Toni rolls out of th ring as Nyla knocks both Shida and Britt down hard. Toni runs into the ring, stands in front of Nyla, and poses. Lol. Nyla gets sent to the outside as Britt holds onto the ropes. Everyone save Shida is sent outside. Shida launches herself with a crossbody onto everyone.

We are back, and Nyla has Britt while Toni and Shida chill in their respective corners. Back elbow from Britt to Nyla. German from Toni. Hip attack to Nyla! Shida grabs Toni with a brainuster! Britt looks to superkick, but stops it short as Shida turns. Nyla with a chopblock, Toni hits one on Britt. Nyla lifts Toni, Beast Bomb! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Toni runs for a knee, but Nyla pulls shida into it. Nyla with another cover for 1..NO!!! Chokeslam to Britt. Tries for a beast bomb, but Shida hits a back body drop! Shida sits on a pin. 1..2..NO!!! Knee to the back of Nyla’s head! Katana to Nyla! She sits on Nyla for a pni! 1..2….NO!!!!

Britt with a superkick! She hits the ropes! Stomp to the back! Toni is there to roll Britt up and get 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: Toni Storm

Unfortunately, I had very little interest in the match, which is pretty much the result of stop/start booking and no one standing out for long enough to matter. At the very least, Toni’s being appreciated for her character work.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 6:27

Hikaru Shida is noticeably pissed off. She shoves Britt out of the ring in anger.

Backstage, Saraya and Ruby Soho are with Renee. She asks Saraya how are things different. Saraya says when she walked in a year ago, she was the new kid on the block and Toni was the champ. Toni lost everything to Saraya, including her mind. Toni is crazy. She’s also going to lose the match at Grand Slam, and she will be left with nothing.

Le Sex Gods are here. Jericho wants to talk about highs and lows, and want to remind us about these highs and lows. Here is a video package.

Afterwards, Sammy says he still doesn’t know the lyrics to “Judas.” Jericho says on October 21, 2018, he saw Sammy for the first time. He was blown away to the point that he called Tony Khan and said they need to sign this kid. He didn’t enjoy the giant panda, but he knew that Sammy had what it took, so he wanted to help him out as much as he possibly could. Over the years, he’s watched Sammy grow from a boy to a man. Sammy has matured, won titles, got married, and now he’s about to have a baby. Jericho is proud of him.

Sammy knows typically trash talk is what happens in this ring. But Jericho inspires him. He used to do Codebreakers in his mom’s backyard, so he just wants to thank Jericho. For changing his life, for changing everyone’s life. Without Chris Jericho, there is no AEW. But he didn’t come here just to be Jericho’s sidekick. He wants us to look at him the way we look at Moxley, Danielson, Jericho. But he knows that’ll never happen as long as he’s in Jericho’s shadow, which is why he needs to beat Jericho next week.

Jericho tells him that he was never brought here to be Jericho’s sidekick, he was brought here to be a main event draw, a money making mega star and he’s getting closer every week. He told him months ago, Sammy must do it on his own, and next week, he has the biggest opportunity to do that. Sammy has to beat Jericho. BUT, if he’s going to be Jericho, he’ll have to be the best Sammy, better than ever before. Jericho doesn’t think he’s ready yet.

Sammy says this is why. Jericho doesn’t truly respect Sammy like Sammy respects him. It’s whatever Jericho wants. So next week, he will beat Jericho, as this man, not the 2018 version, but the man in front of Jericho right now. He will earn respect, they’ll shake hands, hug, and win some tag team titles.

Sammy extends his hand, Jericho shakes it, then pulls Sammy in. They go nose to nose.

Jericho says he will give Sammy the match of his life, but he’s not going to go easy on him. He will beat the living hell out of him. He will punch harder than he’s ever in his life and expects the exact same from him.

Sammy wouldn’t want it any other way.

Last Wednesday, MJF was told that he cannot travel, so he’ll have a week off. He’s stoked. MJF says there are two talents he thinks that’ll make it to the finals. Roddy The Simp Strong is faking that neck injury. IF Strong makes it through, on 9/20, he’ll rip Strong’s head off and stick it straight up his ass. But he’s been acting like that’s already happened. Strong is a wet blanket and a third wheel. Shake it off, bitch.

As for Joe, he’s not afraid of him. 9/20, pray to God Joe doesn’t win, because if Joe wrestles him, MJF will choke him out. He promises this on his life. Get it through the thick, fat skull. He has some simple math for Joe, and he cuts the Steiner Promo! Good God damn!

Watching Renee trying to figure out this math is just…great.

Brian Cage vs Hangman Adam Page

Cage corners Page, then chops him one time for good measure. Some clotheslines to Page in the corner. Whip to Page. Page gets the boot up. Cage blocks a kick, hits an elbow strike. Page flips out of a hold, big boot ot the face, hits the ropes, another boot, but Cage comes off the ropes with a shoulder tackle. More rope work and Page hodls the ropes to send Cage to the apron. Page hits the corner, flies off, misses a clothesline, so hops on the next one and hits it this time. Cage is outside. Page flies over the top, gets caught, Cage sends him back first into the post, holds on, then flips him up for a powerbomb, but Page hits a rana into the post! Page in the ring now. He flies over the top and this time lands the crossbody. Page sends Cage into the ring. Follows. Cage with a clothesline! Cage chokes up Page on the 2nd rope with a leg to the back of the neck. Cage hits the ropes, Page tries for a right, pops up, head scissors to the 2nd rope, and Page calls for the 619. Page hits it! He readies the Buckshot, but Swerve Strickland’s music hits.

Swerve walks down the rmap slowly. Page turns to look, and Cage uses this for a kick. He deadlift Germans Page from the outside into the ring.

We are back, and Cage hits a half-nelson slam on Page. Cage hits a powerslam! Moonsault is missed! Page fights with right hands, ducks under a clothesline, then hits a huge one, causing both men to tumble to the outside as Swerve continues to scowl at the top of the ramp. Page is up first, and he climbs the otp rope. Cage rolls into the ring as Page flies. Cage catches him and hits some curls. He hits one too many and allows Page to hit a crucifix bomb! Cage rolls outside. Hangman with a dropkick through the ropes. Page to the top! MOonsault! He grabs Cage, sends him into the ring, climbs the top rope. Page flies with a crossbody! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Cage with a German! Page rolls to the apron. Cage grabs for him, tries for a deadlift suplex again, but Page fights him away, hits a right, Cage holds onto the ropes and Page hits his chest, then pulls his legs out from under him.

Page with kick through the ropes, Cage backs up, Buckshot attempt, but Cage catches him! Inside cradle from Page! 1..2..NO!!!! DEAD EYE TO CAGE! Cover! 1..2…..3!!!

Winner: Hangman Adam Page

A nice little match here between the Cage and Page. I think Cage has gotten in the way of himself quite a few times in the past, but every match I’ve ever seen of his (and being from Cali, I’ve seen more than I can count), that guy can go. Good shit.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 12:00

Hangman Adam Page mentions the passion and drive Swerve oozes as he scowls at the top of the ramp. Last week, Swerve said he wanted Page’s spot, but sent cage to fight him instead of doing it himself. He almost got to Page last week.

Swerve: “What up, turd?”

Swerve calls Page stupid, calling the Cincinnati education system as well. We do this when Swerve says and where he says. Just so happens that he chooses the great state that birthed Swerve. 10/1, in Seattle, WrestleDream.

Cage attacks from behind! Nana dances! But here come The Young Bucks! They superkick Cage then watch as Prince Nana dances for far too long. Finally, they hit superkicks while Swerve watches.

Renee is backstage with Daniel Garcia. Earlier, we heard from Jericho and Sammy. But Garcia stops her right there. How about they talk about Garcia? How the Cardinals did his dance after a sack? About his career that climbs and climbs.

Here comes Don Callis! He knows how Garcia feels, considering he knows the ultimate narcissist, Jericho. He is creating a meritocracy under Don Callis. Garcia stops him, then does the Garcia dance. Don calls this money and chases after Garcia.

Angelo Parker and Matt Menard (w/ Jake Hager and Anna Jay) vs Darby Allin and Nick Wayne

Parker and Wayne to start. Lockup. Parker is backed against the ropes.

Christian Cage’s music hits, and him and his pet dinosaur come out. Darby is noticeably annoyed as Parer takes advantage and attacks Wayne. Cage joins commentary just as Parker hits a bulldog on Nick. Tag to Menard. Some stomps in the corner, followed by a backbreaker. Tag to Parker. He locks the head. Suple to Nick. Cover. 1..2.NO!!! Tag to Menard. Whip and we get a double team, but Nick flies over Parker, rushes for a tag, slides under Matt, Matt catches him. Enziguri. Jay is on the apron, distracting Aubrey, allowing for Hager to pull Darby off the apron. Matt with a powerbomb!

We are back and Parker and Menard are destryonig Wayne in the corner. Wayne is able to send Parker out of the ring, hit a back elbow to Menard, then an uppercut. He flies over the incoming Parker and tags in Darby. Coffin splash to both men, then some running back splashes to each man a few times. Whip to Matt into Parker, then a dropkick into both men. Darby ducks under Parker, hits some strikes, rolls away, Code Red in the middle of the ring. Cover for 1..2….NO!!! Parker kicks Darby, locks the head, and tries for a suplex. Darby lfoats behind, big elbow from Parker, Tag to Wayne, rollup from Parker, but arby shoots him…right into a Cutter from Wayne! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Menard pulls Wayne out of the ring. Wayne lands on his feet. He stares Matt down. Darby hits the ropes, dives through them and cannoballs onto Matt.

Tag to Darby. Wayne up on the apron. Coffin drop and Moonsault at the same time! Cover for 1..2.3!!!

Winners: Short and fun.



Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 7:38

Christian Cage grabs a mic, gets a dig in on Wayne’s mom, then brings up Sting and Darby’s win in London. He is kind of embarrassed by the loss. Not losing to the Browns embarrassing, but still. He wants to remind us that he did not take the loss, nor did he have his regular partner. It’s time to right this wrong. Next week, Darby and Sting vs Cage and Lucha.

Roderick Strong vs Samoa Joe

Strong leaves the ring after the first lock up, claiming pain in his neck. He gets into the ring one more time and again is sent out quickly, favoring his neck. Joe is annoyed, leaves the ring, makes chase, then gets attacked with an axe as soon as he enters the ring. Chops to Joe. Strong attacks the back. He hits the ropes, and Joe hits a huge tackle. Joe with fists in the corner over and over. Chops from Joe in the corner. They meet in the middle of the ring. Chops back and forth. Joe hits a headbutt as we go to commercial.

We are BACK and Stong is covering Joe for a 1 count. Cravat from the side by Strong. He cranks the neck a bit. Joe stands, chop from Strong, he hits the ropes, incerted atomic drop. Big kick from Joe. Senton to Strong! Cover! 1..2..NO!! Huge powerslam off the ropes from Joe! Strong u. Enziguri! Hits the ropes. Shoulder tackle, another, Joe wont fall. Knee strike in the corner. Joe hammers down on the neck. Strong hits the ropes. Lariat drops Joe! Cover! 1..2.NO!! Strong grabs the legs, wants the Strong Hold, Joe shoots him away. STO OUT THE CORNER TO STRONG!!! Joe grabs Strong by the head, pushes him to the corner, lifts him to the top rope. Benett hops onto the apron. Joe punches him. Strong with a surprise Angle Slam! Running kick to the face! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!!

Strong up first. He sizes Joe up. Running —NO!! Joe with a clothesline mid-air! Joe with the Coquina clutch! Strong taps!

Winner: Samoa Joe

Watching Joe kill people will always be fun.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 10:50

Samoa Joe grabs a mic. He says his prophecy has come true, and next week he will go to MJF’s backyard. He will walk MJF down, beat MJF up, and take everything he has, kid. Everything.

Joe leaves.

We see Roderick Strong being checked on by The Kingdom.

Adam Cole runs down, and when Strong notices this, Strong falls down to the mat, screaming in agony. The Kingdom blame Cole as the medical stag come down to give Strong the stretcher job. Commentary tries to blame the sudden sharp turn to look at Cole as a possible reason why Strong is hurt.

The Kingdom continues to verbally attack Cole as Strong screams for Adam over and over. Matt and Mike walk with Strong up the ramp, telling Cole he’s done enough and to leave him alone.

From behind, Samoa Joe runs up and locks in the Coquina Clutch on Cole, screaming EVERYTHING! EVERYTHING! IM TAKING EVERYTHNG FROM YOU, MAX!!!

End Show