Acero’s WWE RAW Review 12.12.22  

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

WE start RAW right away with Bayley and the rest of Damage Control making their entrance. AS they reach the ring, Becky Lynch comes down to attack Kai and Sky with a chair! She chases them through the crowd and Alexa Bliss makes her entrance with a grin.

It appears Bianca Belair wants a front row seat to the match, cuz out she comes.



Match 1: Bayley vs Alexa Bliss

Kick form Bayley, and she tosses Bliss down hard with a cover for 1..NO! Bayley hits the ropes, clothesline down to the mat, cover or 1…NO!!! Bliss out of the corner with a surprise Code Red into a pin for 1..2…NO!!! Bayley rolls to the outside. Bayley back into the ring at the count of five, Alexa reaches for her and Bayley hangs her up on the ropes. Kick to the back. Another. Bayley locks the hea, suplex, cover. 1..2…NO!!! Bayley with a right hand. Bliss with a jawbreaker, shoulder tackle to Bayley, another, Thesz Press and some right hands to Bayley. Bayley shoots her off, so Alexa hits another press and hits a bunch of rights and lefts. STO. Bliss with double knees then a front flip. Cover for 1..2..NO!! Bayley on the apron, ref breaks a hold. Bayley enters and corners Bliss then hits a right hand. Whip. To the ropes, Bliss ducks ujnder a right, hits a crossbody. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Bliss to the corner, to the top, Bayley rolls outside. Bliss hops to the apron, grabs Bayley by the head, Bayley punches the mid secrion then shoves her into a the ringpost.

Back and Bayley drops Bliss hard. Firemans to Alexa, she spins Bliss and drops her down with a slam then a cover for 1..2…NO!! Bliss to the outside, Bayley tries for a neckbreaker, Bliss shoves her away, Bayley rushes the ropes, dives through, Bliss holds her head and hits a neckbreaker of her own! Bliss down to the outside. Bayley rushes her and gets sent into the barricade. Bliss hops to the apron, kicks Bayley away. Front flip off the apron onto Bayley! She rolls Bayley back in, gets a cover for 1…2…NO!!! Kick to Bayley, DDT!!! Cover for 1..2..N!O!! Bayley sits Bliss on the top rope, Bliss tries for another Code Red, buy Bayley flips her forward into the buckle back first. Bayley with a sunset flip into a catapult, sending Bliss into the 2nd buckle back first again. BAYLEY TO BELLY! COVER! 1….2…NO!!! Ref checks on Bliss, and Baley rips the middle buckle cover off. Belair grabs it, though, and shows the ref. Bayley is upset, Bliss dropkicks her to the outside. Bayley shouts to Belair, Bliss comes out, Bayley tries for a right, Bliss moves, Bianca catches the right hand. They stare each other down.

Bliss grabs Bayley into the ring, right, left, kick, flip into the middle buckle! She heads to the top rope! Twisted Bliss! Cover for 1..2…3!!

Winner: Alexa Bliss

A little rough in the middle, with most of the work on and near the apron being somewhat clunky. Even the interaction with Bianca didn’t seemingly warrant enough interference to see Bayley lose. On the plus side, the depth of the division was on full display, and it was nice to see that we have plenty of potential moving forward.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 13:43

Bianca enters the ring, holds the title up. Bianca extends her hand for a shake. Alexa wants a hug instead. Bianca obliges. The tron flickers with Bray’s logo. Bliss grabs Bianca! She sets up for Sister Abigail!

Earlier today, Saxton stop Chad Gable and Otis backstage. He makes some milk puns and Gable says it’s not punny. Kurt Angle is a dinosaur, and he isn’t credible enough to be in the same ring as them two.

Here come The OC to chuckle a bit about something about their phone. Anderson is noticeably missing. AJ says the video was sent to him from Anderson, who is in Japan. Gable calls AJ a fossil. He offers free lessons to AJ tonight. AJ tells Gable to get the gear on and let’s go.

Austin Theory video package.



Match 2: AJ Styles vs Chad Gable

Gable with a takedown, gator roll into a waist lock into a front face lock, but AJ makes it to the ropes. Refs hold him back and AJ stands up. Side headlock from Gable. Rope work, Aj with a dropkick. AJ sends Gable ot the corner, chop. Face first into the buckle. Backbreaker. Gable gets shot outside but Otis catches him. AJ tries to hit a running knee but Gable catches him and drops him onto the ringside steps.

WE come back and AJ has a calf crusher locked in! Gable turns this into an Ankle Lock! AJ tries to turn into it but Gable locks up from behind! NORTHERN LIGHTS! 1..2…NO!!!

AJ flips off the ropes. Locks up with Gable. Styles Clash! Cover! 1..2…3!!!

Winner: AJ Styles

A sprint with a chunk of it gone due to commercial, but hell of a lot of fun for what we got.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 9:00

Backstage, Gargano and Lumis are trying to figure out what to do with the money they got from The Miz. Candice tells them it’s the holiday season, a time for giving, and this gives Johnny an idea.

The Street Profits and Akira have some promo time with the hottest interviewer alive.



Match 2: The Street Profits and Akira Tozawa vs Judgment Day

Dawkins and Priest to start. Side headlock from Dawkins, shojulder tackle off the ropes. Priest takes it. TO the ropes, he hopes over Dawkins, then under, Dawkins locks up for a hip toss, Priest holds on, he jumps up high, Dawkins stops the run, hits a dropkick. Whip to the coner, Dawkins hops over Priest, hits the ropes, eats a hard right hand. Priest locks the head and tags in Dominik. Kick to the side of Dawkins. Dom corners Dawkins, tags in Finn who hits some shoudlers. Dawkins with adropkick! Tag to Ford. Wihp to the ropes, Ford with a dropkick of his own,. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Ford tags in Akira who drops an axe. Akira whips Finn, Finn turns and kicks, hits the ropes, sunset flip, roll through from Akira. He locks the head, Finn corners him. Akira eats some shoulders. Chop from Finn. Finn hits a right to the head, whip to the corner, Finn with a chop across the chest. Finn whips hard, kick out of the corner, Akira hops up and hits a rana to the outside. Akira hits the ropes. Priest is there to stop him. Akira chops Priest, Priest no sells. Finn with a huge clothesline. He drags Akira to the ropes. Finn to the to prope as The Judgment Day poses.

We are back and Ford hits a standing Blockbuster to Priest! He corners Priest, hits the ropes, kicks high to the head. Right hand to Finn, a kick for Dom. Priest grabs ford and sends him flying over the announce table with a shove! Dawkins runs to check on him. Rhea yells for him to get back. Ford is stirring at the count of five. Ref hits seven and Ford makes it to the apron. He gets back in at 9! Priest with a clothesline. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Dom. He comes in with a chop. Knee to the back of the head. Dom locks the head. He tries for the Three Amigos but only hits one before tossing Ford aside and tagging in Finn. Finn with a boot to the chin. Finn locks the head. Dawkins gets a tag, ref doesn’t see. Finn hits aclotheslknie to Akira, grabs Ford, sends him into the heel corner. Tag to Priest. Priest hits the ropes, back elbow in the corner. Tag to Finn. Snapmare and Finn flies overwith a stomp. Tag to Dom. He flips over the top rope onto Ford. Tag to Finn. Backbreaker. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Ford flips over Finn’s head, lands on his feet, kick to the head. Both men down. Tag to Dawkins! Right to Priest on the apron, clotheslie o Finn. Dawkisn scares the shit out of Dom without even hitting him. Dawkins runs over th bent over Finn, back elbow to Finn. Dawkins rushes the corner, spinning clothesline, spinning kick. He drops Finn. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Dom stops the pin. Lol. He runs to the outside. Dawkins turns to Finn, lifts imh to the shoulders, Finn floats off, locks the head, 1916! Tag to Dom. Tag to Akira. A bunch of rights over and over in the middle of the iring! Knees to Dom. Whip to the ropes, spinning kick from Akira, misses a second, Dom hits a bunch of elbows. Kick out of the corner, dropkick from Akira, kick to Finn, Ford in, high crossbody to Finn! Priest in. HUGE kick to Ford! Boxes the ears of Dawkins. Flatliner to Dawkins! GOOZLE TO FORD! SOUTH OF HEAVEN! Clothesline to Dawkisn sends him to the outside. Akira sneaks up behind nad lifts Priest over the top rope otthe outside. Dom with a rolllup for 1..2..NO!!! Akira sends him outside. SUICIDE DIVE TO DOM! Sick! Rolls him back inside. Akira to the top rope. Dom up, Akira flies, lands on his feet, locks the entering Finn’s head and hits a DDT! DDT TO DOM!!!

Akira to the top again! Priest grabs him off the top rope! He sends him flying with a Razor’s Edge as Rhea distracts the ref! Cover! 1..2….3!!!

Winners: The Judgment Day

That last two minutes was everything.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 14:44

Backstage, Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis walk up to a merch stand and buy all of it. They head to the ring with a bunch of merch. Dexter hands a random kid a teddy bear.

We are BACK, live, and Gargano comes out with Dexter to toss some shit int othe crowd. He brings up his kid, Baby Wrestling, and says he wants to give back to the WWE Universe. They both start handing and things out to the crowd. Gargano ties to give Corey Graves a shirt, but he says he is good.

WE’ve got a t-shirt gun. Gargano stands on the announcer’s table and looks to fire out some shirts. Ok, A shirt.

While Gargano is on the table, The Miz in a black hoodie comes by and shoves Lumis into Gargano. He grabs the bag of money and runs up the ramp, but Adam Pearce is there to stop him and tells Miz to get in the ring and give Dexter his money.

Gargano and Dexter are waiting for him in the ring. Miz wants a mic. He says this is his money. Dexter looks to go get his axe. Pearce says we will handle this now. He orders Miz to give Dexter the money. Miz tells Pearce he will do anything to keep the money. He will even earn it back with a rematch. Gargano has the third idea of the night, whispers in Dexter’s ear. Dexter gives hima. Thumbs up. Gargano starts a “Mike” chant. If pearce is ok with it, Dexter is willing to give Miz a chance to win his money back in a rematch next week, but the money will be hanging above, because the rematch will be a ladder match but it will be a Double or Nothing Winner Take All match.

Gargano tells Miz he is not broke. Miz says he has no cash. He is rich, he has a ton of money in his accounts…that his wife controls. Miz has an allowance, and Maryse gies it to him. “TINY BALLS” chant.

One more thing, Gargano wants Miz to help them give away the rest of the merch dressed as Santa’s Little Elf.

Ugh….whenever this is over, will not have been soon enough.



Match 3: Iyo Sky vs Candice LeRae

Iyo with a kick, Candice catches it. Ito flips off the ropes, arm drag into a pin for 1..NO! Candice only gets a 1. Iyo misses a dropkick, Candice steps up on the back, then falls back with a senton. Rana to Iyo, but Iyo lands on her feet. Enziguri from Candice. Candice hits the ropes, one armed flapjack to Candice off the ropes. Ityo kicks the back of the head. Candice slaps up, kick from Iyo. A bunch of rights. She grabs the hair, Iyo sends Candice to the apron. Candice stands, Iyo with her head through the ropes, knee from Candice, neckbreaker from Candice! We are back and Iyo has a straight jacket submission on. After some time, Candice escapes, heads to the top rope, sits on it, Iyo with a sick as sdropkicksends Candice outside. Iyo rushes the ropes and dives for a sunset flip, but Candico holds onto the roeps! She stomps, misses, misses a kick, Sky gets her on her shoulders. Candice with a poison rana on the outside! She sends Sky into the ring, covers for 1..2…N!O!! Iyo with an upward kick to the jaw then a delayed German and a pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Iyo to the to prope but Cnadice clips the leg!

Iyo falls into a seated position. Candice to the top, asking for a swinging neckbraeker, but Iyo kicks her off! MOONSAULT! Cover for 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: Iyo Sky

Interesting choice to win, and it makes sense considering who has the title and who doesn’t.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 10:22

Backstage, Kevin Owens is asked about Solo Sikoa. Before he can say anything of substance, Elias walks up to him to ask him to be in his corner tonight. Owens is flabbergasted. Has Elias forgotten about the months and months and months of mental tormen.t Elias says it wasn’t him, it was Ezekiel! Lol.

Even if Owens believes this, last time he was in the ring with Elias, he had his head smashed with a guitar. Why would he have his back? Elias wants to wipe the slate clean. Owens cannot forget. Elias wants to focus on tonight. Owens is stunned. Stunned! Lol. He just walks away.

He comes back. Still stunned. And leaves.

WE COME BACK and Elias is here for The Matt Riddle Tribute Concert tonight. He wanted to honor his friend before his upcoming match with Solo Sikoa. He says Riddle loved his music. He knew the Universal truth. It was Riddle’s dream to perform with him in this ring, so he wanted to do something special. He misses Riddle. Last week, he found some lyrics by Riddle. Elias sings the song of Riddle.

OK, Sami Zayn coming down with Solo SIkoa is the greatest thing ever.



Match 4: Elias vs Solo Sikoa

Elias with quick kics but it’s short lived as Solo grabs him by the head and corners him. Elias fires back with a kick, right from Solo. Headbutt from Solo. Another. Solo gives Elias a boot to the chin. Right hand is blocked. Chop from Elias. Headbutt from Solo. Another right. Chop to the chest. Whip to Elias. Elias hops up for a mule kick. Cin check from Solo. He rushes the ropes, ELais holds on, Solo spills to the pron, big boot from Elias. Elias hits the ropes, he dives through with a dropkick. Solo grabs a chair. He is pissed. Sami calms him down.

We back and Sami is yelling at Elias to watch what he is doing. Solo grabs Elias, Elias rolls him up for 1..2.NO!!! Whip attempt, Solo sends him into the corner, Elias locks he head, Solo sends him to the apron, huge kick to the face.

Solo lifts Elias, Spinning Solo! Cover for 1..2..3!!

Winner: Solo Sikoa

Kind of an abrupt ending, but Solo continues to be a dominating force.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 7:50

After the match, Solo attacks Elias with axe handles. Sami grabs Elias, holds him by the arm. Solo with the thumb. He hits Elias with a Samoan Spike! Sami talks some shit while Solo grabs a chair. He brings it back to the ring hoping to do what he did to Riddle. Chair shot to Elias. He locks Elais up in the chair.

Kevin Owens makes the save! He runs down with a chair. Solo and Sami leave the ring. Sami says not now, now is not the time, the point is proven, they know it now.

Sami walks him up the ramp.

Elias is up, grabs Owens shoulder. KO turns around. BAM! KICK! STUNNER! Lol.

Tribute to the Troops video package.



Match 5: Rhea Ripley vs Asuka

Asuka is noticeably sans face makeup of any kind.

LOCKUP!!! Kicks rom Asuka!! She shoots the leg, trying to trip Rhea up, but Rhea is so strong! Dropkick form Asuka! Corners her with some punches. Rhea shoves her away, Asuka shoots for the arm, Rhea with a right hand. Asuka sends rhea to the corner, Rhea sends Asuka. Asuka drops to the ring. Off the ropes, tries for an arm bar, Rhea holds on, slams her down, stomps to Asuka! Rhea grabs Asuka off the arm bar and slams her down, but Asuka holds on! Rhea gets to the ropes. Rhea ocks the head, brings Asuka to the apron. She lifts Asuka up. They break the hold. Asuka with right hands over and oer. Rhea shoves her, Hip attack sends Rhea into the post!!! CODEBREAKER ON THE APRON!! Rhea tumbles to the outside!

WE back and Rhea misses a clothesline. Asuka catches a kick, back fist, another, high kick to the chin. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Asuka kicks the chest, Rhea is smiling, Asuka slaps her. Asuka kicks her on the side of the head. Running knee to Rhea! Cover for 1…2…NO!!! Asuka watches as Rhea heads to the apron. Hip Attack sends Rhea to the outside. Dom checks on her. Asuka leaves the ring. She walks up to Dom, tells him to move aside. Dom tells goads her. Asuka spin kicks and Dom falls on his ass and backs away. Rhea from the side sends Asuka into the steps then into the ring. Rhea checks on Dom, then heads bac ktothe ring. Asuka misses a kick, Rhea tries for Rip Tide, Asuka slips to the back, ASUKA LOCK!!!!!! Rhea reaches for the ropes! Dom helps her out with this and the ref breaks the hold.

Asuka is pissed. MIST TO DOM!!!! Rhea shoves Asuka into Dom. RIP TIDE!!! Cover for 1..2..3!!!!

Winner: Rhea Ripley

THIS was great. WE saw a change in Asuka that can spell a change in her near future, we saw Rhea continue to dominate with the help of Dom, and we saw Dom get some semblance of comeuppance. No one lost here. Good shit.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 11:29

DOM is backstage asking for his Mami. Lol. Finn tells him to go to his happy place. A doc is just trying to put some eyedrops in. Priest tells Dom this could be worse. Rhea screams for the doctor to help him.

Dolph Ziggler is backstage to talk about the US Title. He says it means more than just the workhorse title. Two legends will go to war tonight for a chance at the title, that’s what it means. To everyone. Austin Theory is the current champ…on paper. He’s done it all, Theory has come a long way, but he walks around with a chip on his shoulder. At any given moment, Theory needs to be able to put the title on his shoulder and the show on his back. Theory doesn’t know what that’s like. The cocky arrogance he carries, that will be Theory’s downfall and why he is not a deserving champion.

Dolph: “Watch your back, kid.”



Match 1: United States Championship Number One Contendership Match

Bobby Lashley vs Seth Rollins

Bobby starts with the quickness attacking Seth and sending his ass to the outside. Bobby tosses Seth into the barricade hard then lifts him up for a ringpost session. Seth slithers off and shoves Bobby into the post then hop onto the apron. Seth runs with a knee.

Back in the ring, and Seth tries for a pEdigree, only for Bobby to send him outside over the top rope. Lashley grabs Seth on the outside nad sends him into the steps face first. Lashley calls for a repeat, sends Seth into the steps again, then grabs the steps and loks to crush Seth with them. The ref reminds Bobby that if he uses them he will get the DQ. Seth rushes him, Bobby sends him flying over the barricade!

WE return to Bobby hitting a suplex to Rollins. A cover for 1…2..NO!!! Bobby sits Seth on the top rope, hits a right hand to the face. Seth leans back on the barricade. Lashley to the 2nd rope. He grabs Seth, locks the head, Rollins fights back with a bite to the face. Flying crossbody from Rollins! Cover for 1..2.NO!! Bobby misses a right hand, enziguri drops Bobby! They each pull themselves up. Bobby rushes Seth, Seth holds the ropes and Bobby tumbles to the outside. SUicde dive from Seth! Another one! Bobby slides in, Seth hits a kick to the head, bobby locks the head, lifts up for a suplex, but Seth hits a knee and hits a Falcon Arrow!! Cover for 1..2…N!O!! Bobby rolls to the outside. Seth leaves the ring. He runs around the ring to where Bobby is on his knees. Seth dives, Bobby catches him, and sends him into the post! Into the ring. Lashley wants a spear. Seth dodges! Superkick! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Seth to the top rope! He dives! Frog Spalsh! Cover! 1…2….. NO!!!!! Seth hits the roeps. He tries for a stomp! Lashley’s shoulders are too strong!!! He wont go down! POWERSLAM TO SETH!!! HURTLOCK!!!! Seth backs Lashley into the corner, ref leaves the ring, Seth sends Bobby into the corner again. Lashley lets go of the hold. SPEAR!!!!! Ref slides in. Cover! 1….2…. NO!!!

Ref says his ankle is hurt. Lashley gets ready for another spear. Seth turns, Spe—PEDIGREE!!!! COVER! 1…2…3!!!!

Winner: Seth Rollins

Seth is amazing and Lashley has done more than pull his weight for so long now that the quality of the match was never in question. The winner may have been either guy, and I would have been satisfied. The after match antics have me, at least, intrigued.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 13:16

After the match, Bobby yells at the ref some. Another ref comes to grab him, Bobby turns and accidentally hits that guy, too. Here comes Pearce to tell Lashley that his hands are now tied. Lashley shoves Pearce now! Pearce turns Lashley, pissed, tells him he is fired! Whoa.

End Show