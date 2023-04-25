Acero’s WWE RAW Review 4.24.23  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello one and all, it is I, your trusted source of entertainment and recapping of the lovely show we love to hate to love, Monday Night Raw!

It’s Monday, you know what that means!

I had a deep cleaning earlier on the right side of my mouth, so please read this report in its entirety as if Jim Ross was giving it.

Cody Rhodes starts the show, suited and booted. What would we like to talk about? The Draft? He could end up on Smackdown or stay here. What about the task ahead of him: slaying The Beast. He call Brock the Most Decorated athlete in combat sports of all time.

Cody wants to show us something. He removes his jacket, his cuff links, his tie – throwing this into the crowd – and finally his shirt. That also gets tossed into the crowd, and they don’t toss it back, so I’m sure he feels WWE > AEW.

He points out his scar for the torn pec, says this is the first time he’s been in this arena since he wrestled with a torn pec. He has never watched this match back, and there is a reason why, but to Brock, pick a spot, put another scar, because it means Brock hasn’t learned the lesson from the first one. He was able to bea the best to ever do it in this ring inside Hell in a Cell. He doesn’t give this a heroic spin, he didn’t do anything that night. What he did was he had a sold out arena prop him up, and carry him to the finish line. He was in the most pain in his entire life. He and Chicago has had many milestones, but if he never got another chance to say it, he wanted to say to them here and now, thank you.

Finn Balor doesn’t care that he broke his elbow, and comes out to let Cody know that they all have scars. He saw what happened to Cody at Mania, and he saw that Cody had Reigns beat, and he saw that Cody got screwed. Finn knows how he feels. Why did he get screwed, though? Because no one had Cody’s back. So he gets why Cody accepted Brock’s offer for help, but Cody trusted the wrong man. Be smarter. Lke Finn. Now, Cody is facing The Beast a broken man. This is a match that Cody cannot win.

Cody says he is only focused on Brock right now, so whatever Finn is selling, he is not buying.

Finn tells Cody that they both know, and we do as well, that Cody Rhodes in The Judgment Day would be unstoppable. Think about it. Cody made a mistake at Mania, don’t do it at Backlash.

Cody says it was hard to hear Finn, but he declines. Finn calls this a shame, because he is either with or against. Cody drops the challenge, says he was cleared a few hours ago.





Wilde and Jey to start. They toss each other around for a bit until Jimmy is tagged in. He holds Wilde in the corner, tag to Solo. Jey sends Wilde into a back elbow from Solo. Del Toro and Escobar in the ring, and they drop The Usos, sending them to the outside. Del Toro and Widle fly onto The Usos on the outside, and Escobar flies with a suicide dive to Solo on the other side.

WE come back to a tornado DDT being hit on Solo. He tags in Jimmy, and here comes Escobar. Jimmy misses a right, another, right elbow from Santos. Another. High kick to Solo. Kick from Jimmy, a right hand to the face, Jimmy hits the ropes, High knee from Santos. He rushes the corner gets sent over, stands on the apron high kick to the running Uso. Santod to the to prope, he dives off with a sick looking crossbody. Cover for 1.2..NO!!! Del Toro gets the tag. Corner. Top rope! Pheonix Splash! Coer for 1..2..NO!! Jey stops the pin. In comes Santos to take Jey outside. Jey sends him into the post. Jey to the apron, Wilde pulls him off, tries to attack Solo, but Solo hits. Rock Bottom to the apron.

In the ring, Del Tor eats n elbow from Jimmy. High kick to Jimmy. Del Toro to the top rope, he’s looking to go coast to coast, but in comes Solo! Ref holds him back, Jey is there to distract.

SAMOAN SPIKE TO DEL TORO AS HE FLIES!!! Tag to Jey, 1D!!!! Cover! 1…2….3!!!

Winner: The Usos and Solo Sikoa

Thankfully, they gave LWO JUST enough time to show what they can do without giving too much away. A great opener.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 8:44

The Usos say this Friday, they’re taking the titles, and the dedicate that win to Roman Reigns.

Backstage, Bianca Belair gets some words in before she is cut off by Damage CTRL. Bayley tells her she beter get ready to lose the title. She has never been in a title match with Iyo. Iyo Sky goes in on Bianca in Japanese. Bayley challenges Bianca to a three-on-three, but Bianca says she was talking about Iyo. Buuuut if that’s what they want, then that’s what’s gonna go down.

We return to Jey Uso on the phone. Nearby is Sami Zayn who is here to ask jey why he is dedicating the win to Roman, and not fighting for himself? What happens if they come up short after putting Reigns’ name on it? Jey doesn’t deserve whatever is going to happen.

Jey asks Sami why he cares. Sami says because, he feels bad. Jey tells him not to feel bad for him. On Friday, they’re going to take the titles back. Don’t worry bout what’s goin on over here no more, Sami, says Jey. Sami made his choice, and Jey made his too.

Cathy is backstage ready for Trish. Trish Stratus has some insight on why Becky Lynch is not here. She’s not doing so well. She is having a hard time with the pressure of being at the top, being a mom, and being The Man. She gets it, she is a mom as well, she has two children and a plethora of other things. She is thriving, but Becky not so much. She can see the pressure cracking Becky, so Trish took her out. She should be sitting at home saying thankyou to Trish.



The Street Profits vs Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

The match lasts roughly two minutes, most of which were shown while my feed was frozen. Damn you xfinity. Anyway, it ends with A Frog Splash from Ford that gets The Street Profits the win.



Winners: The Street Profits



Total Rating: NR

Match Time: Feed Issues

WE come back to Triple Haitch and his dapper self.

He has a smirk on his face, so hopefully this is some good stuff comin. He says as a WWE Superstar, he had the privilege of competing at the highest level because of us. He fought at Mania 22 in this arena, defending the title against John Cena. He is out here tonight to talk about Roman Reigns. He is coming up on 1,000 days as Champion. It’s incredible, unheard of in the modern era. He has defended it against everyone. After seeing them all for 30 years, he cant name too many that would be able to hang with Reigns. He is that damned good.

In these 1,000 days, he did something smart – something he would have done. He negotiated himself into a decision where he didn’t have to defend the title frequently. HHH doesn’t blame him for that, and although it’s great for Reigns, WWE deserves more. We NEED more than that. A few weeks ago, when he talked about The Draft, he said it would change WWE at its core. Because, when Reigns gets drafted to whatever brand he gets drafted to, he will take the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship with him, and he will stay. The other brand will determine a new champion. On Saturday, May 27th, at Night of Champions, we will crown a new World Heavyweight Champion.

He unveils a new WWE title that is reminiscent of Big Goldy.

This will be a champion you can be proud of, a champion you can respect, admire, a champion that will defend this title anywhere, any place, any time, all over the world. This champion will not have to demand our acknowledgement, he will earn it, and earn the title of World Heavyweight Champion.

The Judgment Day is asked about Bad Bunny being here tonight. Priest says he has had plenty success in the WWE, but only when he had Bunny’s back. Priest says he is a bad guy. He doesn’t go to Coachella and jump on the stage and get into Bad Bunny’s business.

Dominik Mysterio calls his dad a deadbeat again.



Damage CTRL vs Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, and Liv Morgan

Bianca and Iyo to start. LOCKUP! IYO with a rollup but Bianca escapes and back flips out. Iyo works the right, whips, Bianca misses a right hand. Iyo ducks under a right, Bianca ith a dropkick. Tag to Dakota. Bianca locks the head, marches then hits a suplex. Tag to Raquel. Whip to the corner, right hand ,tag from Liv, She gets tossed into Dakota. In comes Bayley, and Rodriguez sends her into Dakota, then Liv ranas Raquel into the corner. Ok, chill, y’all. Tag to Liv, who gets on the shoulders of her partener and flips onto Bayley and Dakota. Cover for 1.2..NO!!! Scorpion kick and Liv gets sent to the outside.

We return to Dakota cornering Liv, then hitting her with a kick to the face. Tag to Bayley, who tags in Iyo. Running kne from Bayley, then a running doule knee from Iyo. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Liv tries to fight out of a hold and tag, but Iyo pulls her hair back and shoots Rodriguez of the apron. Tag to Dakota. She grabs Liv, her and Iyo wwhip, Liv hold on, kick to Dakota, she sends Iyo to the outside. Clothesline to Dakota. Liv reaches for a tag, but Iyo pulls Bianca off the apron and sends her into the steps. Kai whips Liv, Liv with a backstabber. Tag to Raquel! Tag to Bayley Kicks everywhere! Fallaway Slam! She drops an elbow on Bayley. Cover for 1..2.NO! Kai stops it!

Iyo in, Bayley still legal, Bianca in, tries for a KOD, Iyo lands on her feet on the apron. She sends Iyo to the post. Bayley pulls Bianca’s leg out, into the ring. Bianca with KOD to Bayley! Cover! 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, and Liv Morgan

Pretty run of the mill match. Nothin to complain about.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 9:46

Austin Theory is here to piss you off.

We return to the show where Austin is well into the complaint of being in a Triple Threat match for his title. The crowd chants that he tapped out, but he says the crowd is the one that tapped out, because they paid for those seats to watch the greatest of all time.

Bobby Lashley comes out all smiles. Handsome Squidward is hyped about his title shot.

Bobby calls Austin kid, and says the only problem he has with him is that Austin is holding his title. He is not the greatest US Champ ever. When will he start stepping up? He runs from every challenge that comes his way. Lashley knows how tough Austin is, but he doesn’t think Theory does. He’s young, hungry, and tough, so what is it? Is he lazy and not wanting to work? Or is he scared? He should be welcoming every chance to fight for that title, because he would. Yeah, it was Lashley that asked for the Triple Threat.

Theory wonders, if Bobby was so good at requesting matches, where was his Mania match?

Lashley threatens violence, Theory tries to cheap shot him, Lashley dodges and ends up pulling Theory outside and sending him into the barricade. Lashley beats Theory down the barricade, gets him to the shoulders, but in comes Bronson Reed to attack Bobby. Theory attacks from behind. They double team Bobby with stomps and axe handles. Theory hold Lashley qagainst the ringpost, and Bronson hits a big splash from behind, smashing Bobby’s chest into the ring post. Nice.

Theory slides Bobby into the ring. A-Town Down. Bronson smiles from behind. He then hits a pounce to Theory, for a huge pop. Running senton to Theory. Bronson to the top rope!

Earlier today, Rick Boogs, Elias, and Chad Gable talk Draft Rules. He says he’s made sure he was drafted alongside Otis. In comes Maxxine saying wherever Otis goes, she goes. Mustafa Ali tells Gable that he can finally reach his full potential. He could be the new World Heavyweight Champion. They have a match tonight. This is meh.





Gable and Ali work the ropes. Gable with a whip to the corner, kick from Ali, he runs in for a cutter, but Gable catches him midair and hits a Dragon SUplex. Nice. Bridged pin for 1..2.NO!!! Gable rushes the corner, Ali flips out, hits the ropes, tries for a rana, gets popped up, DDT to Gable! Ali to the top roep!

Ali with a flip attempt, lands on his feet, Gable tries Chaos Theory but Ali sits into a pin for 1.2…3!!!

Winner: Mustafa Ali

Ali got himself a win. Wow.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1: 42

Backstage, Sami Zayn is walking, but up comes Jimmy Uso. He tells Sami that they are gonna lose on Friday. What if Sami loses? Think Kevin is still gonna be there? Think Kevin forgot every time he kicked Kev in the face? He didn’t forgive, he just used Sami to get the titles. This Friday, when he loses the titles, Kevin will turn on Sami, and he’ll deserve every bit of it. So don’t worry about his brother, worry about Sami’s



Cody Rhodes vs Finn Balor

Lockup! Cody shoots the legs. To the corner. Ref breaks it. Cody steps back. Knuckle Lock. Kick to the shin from Finn. Side headlock. Cody shoots Finn to the ropes, arm drag attempt, reversal from Finn. Cody up, side headlock takedown. Finn tries to leg scissor out. Cant do it. Finn rolls Cody into a pin for 1.NO! Finn to his knees. He stands, elbows out, cody runs the ropes, catches Finn on his shoulders and drops to his knees to bust the gut. Cover for 1..NO! Chop from Finn. Punch from Cody. Another. Goes for the final cut, but Finn rolls to the apron. Cody catches his head and lifts him over the ropes. Delayed front suplex to Finn is hit. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Cody locks up from behind. Finn with a side headlock, Cody reverses, Finn hits the ropes, misses a right, a back elbow, Cody jumps for a crossbody, but Finn ducks down and Cody crashes into the ropes chest first.

Finn leaves the ring, grabs Cody frm behind, and pushes him into the announce table. Finn heads over to the new World Title and stares at it, then holds his hands up high.

We come back to Cody hitting a huge Disaster kick. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Cody wants Cross Rhodes, Finn counters. Knee from Cody. Cody tries for the Cutter, Finn catches him! He drops the elbow! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Superkick out of the corner! CODY CUTTER! Cover for 1.2…NO!!! Cody gets ready for a powerbomb, but Finn escapes and stomps the ribs of Cody. Finn hits the corner, shotgun dropkick to Cody. Finn to the top rope! Misses the big stomp, Cody rolls out of the way. He grabs Finn from behind, but Finn with a cradle! 1.2…NO!!!

Kick from Cody, double underhook! Pedigree! Cody locks up from behind. CROSS RHODES! Cover! 1…2..3!!

Winner: Cody Rhodes

You knew it was going to be good. I might have missed a minute or two there, but Finn is quickly becoming the MVP of RAW post-Mania.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 1:28

Seth Rollins is here to make a statement. He heads straight for the new title and calls it an opportunity for us to have a championship that is about more than politics and part-timers. Nice. Seth says if they’re going to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion, he’ll give us one guess who he’d put his money on.

But Seth is interrupted by…

Omos. lol. Oh man…

MVP would like for Seth to forgive the interruption. He respects Seth immensely. In fact, Seth is one of the most impressive superstars to ever grace a WWE ring.

All men make their way into the ring. Seth stares the big man down while MVP talks, almost ignoring him completely.

MVP continues to talk, saying Seth has been chosen. It’s his responsibility to get Omos giant matches, and a win over Seth Rollins would be huge. He cautions Seth about making predictions about his future, because after Backlash, Seth may not have a future.

Seth is about to thank someone, but the crowd starts his song up. He thanks MVP for the kind words, but says MVP undersold his giant. Omos is the tallest man he’s ever seen in his life. He is strong, powerful. Omos is a once-in-a-generation, because he was born that way. Seth Rollins is the same because he made himself that way. He should be afraid of OMos, but he’s not. He will do what he does best; he’ll make Omos famous. He’ll bounce his big ass head off the mat and when he wakes up, an arena full of people will be singing his song.

Nice.

Real nice.

Rey Mysterio is shown backstage playing with a rubberband.

Backstage, Matt Riddle is trying to tell Kevin Owens about The Annexation of Puerto Rico and how they may be able to tweak it to win at Backlash.

Sami Zayn enters, and Kevin is like broooooo where the hell have you been? He is over being stuck with Riddle. Lol. Sami tells Kevin that he was talking to The Usos. Kev flips out a bit, telling him he needs to focus, and who cares about The Usos.

Kevn leaves.

Riddle tells Sami that it wasn’t so long ago a man wanted to RKO him weekly, but didn’t cuz they were bros. Sami and Kev are bros, so don’t worry, Sami. Everything will be ok.

Sami is a bit shocked that this made sense and hit him. He thanks Riddle, and we go over the Backlash card.



Rey Mysterio vs Damien Priest

Rey attacks from behind the second the bell rings. Preist uppercuts the throat, then kicks Rey down into the corner. Stomps from Priest. Hard right from Priest. Rey fights back, tries to whip, Priest stuffs him, send s him to the corner <Rey hops up, Preist catches him on the shoulders. Gut buster from Priest.

Bad Bunny has showed up, literally looking like he just left Coachella.

IN the ring, Preist has Rey on his shoulders, this time on the top rope. Rey fights back with elbows, sits on the shoulders, and rana to Priest sends him flying! Cover for 1..2.NO!!!

We are BACK! Priest ponders if this beaten man is our hero. He shoots for a shoulder into the corner, but Rey moves and Priest eats post. Springboard moonsault from Rey to Priest outside! Rey shoves Priest into the ring. Seated senton. Springboard crossbody! Cover for 1…2..NO!!! High kick off the apron. Flies in with a rana, sending Priest to the ropes for a 619. BUT Priest is up with a huge kick to Rey as he’s running! Priest locks the head. Lifts up for a Razor’s Edge, but Rey flights off, clips the leg, hits the ropes and springboards into a moonsault but Priest catches him! HUGE FLATLINER! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!

Priest tries for a chair, Rey stomps it, Priest enters the ring. Drop toe hold. 619 to Priest! Rey to the top rope! Priest has the chair! He just tosses it into Rey’s face. Lol.

Winner: Rey Mysterio via DQ

Even with the reality that this match was all just to get Bad Bunny to the ring, they still did a lot of good. Priest seems to have a bit mor energy as of late, and a main event spot on RAW is a nice gift.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 11:20

Priest grabs Rey, hits South of Heaven, then drags him over to the edfe of the ring. Priest clears the table for a chokeslam.

Here comes Bad Bunny! and he’s got a kendo stick! He rushes the ring, Priest leaves, Bunny follows. Preist catches him, looking to chokeslam him, but Priest escapes and swings the kendo stick across the legs! Ouch! Priest leaves up the ramp! Bad Bunny grabs a mic.

He says he’s not hosting Backlash anymore, now he’s going to Puerto Rico to kick Priest’s ass. May 6, Backlash, Damien Priest v Bad Bunny in a Street Fight, cabron!

End Show