Adam Cole on Differences in Creative for AEW & WWE NXT, Praises Tony Khan’s Passion

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW star Adam Cole discussed the creative process in WWE NXT versus AEW, Tony Khan’s passion for the wrestling business, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Adam Cole on the differences between creative in AEW and WWE NXT: “I’d say, by far the biggest difference is NXT had a very hands-on approach, which is wonderful. It’s a great learning experience when you look at guys like Shawn Michaels and Triple H, who have an exact vision of where they wanted it to go, how they wanted the promos to sound, what they wanted us to say. Then as time went on, I got more freedom, I guess you can call it. Whether it be with promos and matches, because they started to trust me. With AEW, it was from the beginning. No one has ever handed me a script for a promo. No one has ever told me directly how they want my match to go. You get that creative process and that freedom to do as you please. Especially if you’re someone who’s trusted fortunately, but with AEW from the beginning, I’ve been trusted. I’d say, they definitely give you a lot more stuff to play with and using your own creative process to go about things how you want to.”

Adam Cole on staying close with The Young Bucks while he was in NXT: “My entire time when I was in NXT, I stayed very close with The Young Bucks. We would always keep in touch. You know, I know they were very busy. I was very busy, but it never felt like we lost that friendship. And then going back, being able to see them every week, talk to them about their families and what we have going on at home and all that stuff, it’s been awesome.”

On getting to know Tony Khan before he joined AEW: “I got to know Tony [Khan] a little bit, even before I started working for AEW. When I would go to the New Year’s Eve parties, or I would go and watch Britt [Baker]. I got to meet and talk with everyone, and I got to meet Tony as well. He was always very friendly, very, very nice guy. But since working with him, absolutely. I feel like any time of the night, at any point in the day, I can shoot him a text or give him a call. And even if he can’t get back to me immediately, because he’s a very busy guy, I know he will make time and get back to me.”

His thoughts on Khan’s passion for the business: “His passion for pro wrestling is so contagious, that you can’t help but get excited. Whether it be getting ready to do something or just ping-ponging ideas back and forth, he’s very open to a bunch of different ideas, and at the end of the day, he’s someone that loves pro wrestling with his entire heart and soul. And if you love wrestling that much, me and you are going to get along really, really well.”