wrestling / News
Adam Copeland Retains TNT Title on AEW Collision
Adam Copeland is still the TNT Champion, defeating Kyle O’Reilly on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TBS. O’Reilly worked the arm during the entire match, trying to win the title in his hometown. However, Copeland was able to hit a spear to manage to retain his title. After the match, Copeland showed respect to O’Reilly, who pointed out that there was blood in Copeland’s mouth. Commentary suggested something was wrong with him, possibly due to his schedule or his feud with the House of Black.
Copeland is in the middle of his second reign as TNT champion. He has held the belt for 53 days after winning it on March 20.
It’s main event time! #TNT Champion Adam Copeland defends his title in a landmark 100th defense. A first for ANY championship in #AEW!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TBS!@RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/nlI5Ei21Mt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2024
Kyle O’Reilly has an opportunity to win his first singles championship in his hometown of Vancouver,BC RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TBS!@KORCombat pic.twitter.com/8jrpAsxqn5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2024
#TNT Champion Adam Copeland has picked his target on challenger Kyle O'Reilly.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TBS!@RatedRCope | @KORCombat pic.twitter.com/uSgr99M6Jl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2024
Copeland from the top!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TBS!@RatedRCope | @KORCombat pic.twitter.com/pd14IZmDCj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2024
Kyle O'Reilly's transitions are insane!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TBS!@RatedRCope | @KORCombat pic.twitter.com/9VVDNFpFYJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2024
What an elevated armbreaker by O'Reilly!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TBS!@RatedRCope | @KORCombat pic.twitter.com/EoLCL2In9X
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2024
"Something is not right with Adam Copeland"
Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TBS!@RatedRCope | @KORCombat pic.twitter.com/TuSz0o4LGj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Recalls WWE Keeping Talent In The Dark About The Draft
- AEW Reportedly Has No Plans To Continue Big Bill-Ricky Starks Team
- UK Fans Reportedly Not Happy About High Prices for WWE Clash at the Castle
- Ted DiBiase Says You Could Almost See Through Bruno Sammartino’s Work, Talks David Sammartino