Adam Copeland Retains TNT Title on AEW Collision

Adam Copeland is still the TNT Champion, defeating Kyle O’Reilly on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TBS. O’Reilly worked the arm during the entire match, trying to win the title in his hometown. However, Copeland was able to hit a spear to manage to retain his title. After the match, Copeland showed respect to O’Reilly, who pointed out that there was blood in Copeland’s mouth. Commentary suggested something was wrong with him, possibly due to his schedule or his feud with the House of Black.

Copeland is in the middle of his second reign as TNT champion. He has held the belt for 53 days after winning it on March 20.

It’s main event time! #TNT Champion Adam Copeland defends his title in a landmark 100th defense. A first for ANY championship in #AEW! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TBS!@RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/nlI5Ei21Mt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2024