Adam Copeland Retains TNT Title on AEW Collision

May 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Adam Copeland is still the TNT Champion, defeating Kyle O’Reilly on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TBS. O’Reilly worked the arm during the entire match, trying to win the title in his hometown. However, Copeland was able to hit a spear to manage to retain his title. After the match, Copeland showed respect to O’Reilly, who pointed out that there was blood in Copeland’s mouth. Commentary suggested something was wrong with him, possibly due to his schedule or his feud with the House of Black.

Copeland is in the middle of his second reign as TNT champion. He has held the belt for 53 days after winning it on March 20.

