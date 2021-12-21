Adam Scherr Shares Photo From One of His Few WWE NXT Matches

– Former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr, aka Braun Strowman, shared a photo on his Twitter taken from one of his few NXT matches that he had before he debuted on the main WWE roster. You can check out that tweet below.

Adam Scherr wrote in the caption, “Holy F’ing 7 years ago to like one of four NXT matches I had before I went to the main roster. #ISkippedNxT #TheFirstAndBiggestStarToComeOutOfThePC #TheresNoOneLikeMe”

Scherr debuted on the main roster in December 2014 as part of The Wyatt Family. He was released by WWE earlier this year. Earlier in December, Scherr made a surprise appearance at ROH Final Battle, aligned with EC3 and took out Eli Isom.